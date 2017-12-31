Uncategorized

Sunset, 12/31/17

John Scalzi

The last sunset of 2017, accessorized with a light pillar (made from sunlight reflecting off ice crystals in the air). Not a bad way to see out the year.

Catch you on the other side, folks.

  1. Thank you for filling my days with thoughtful, silly, or occasionally profound words, John. Your sharing enriches my life, and it is appreciated.

