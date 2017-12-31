The last sunset of 2017, accessorized with a light pillar (made from sunlight reflecting off ice crystals in the air). Not a bad way to see out the year.
Catch you on the other side, folks.
The last sunset of 2017, accessorized with a light pillar (made from sunlight reflecting off ice crystals in the air). Not a bad way to see out the year.
Catch you on the other side, folks.
4 thoughts on “Sunset, 12/31/17”
Thank you for filling my days with thoughtful, silly, or occasionally profound words, John. Your sharing enriches my life, and it is appreciated.
It’s called a Sun Dog. Just in case you were wondering.
It’s very prevalent in the Nordic countries (see “You’re Still Here” by Poets of the Fall).
That’s a beautiful photo — here’s to a much better 2018!
Sabre Runner:
Nah, these are sun dogs:
Sun dogs are out to the side, pillars go straight up.