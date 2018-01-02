Well, here’s a nice way to start the new year: The mass market paperback version of The Collapsing Empire is out today in the US and Canada, available at your local indie and chain bookstores as well as through your favorite online retailers. If you’ve got gift cards or certificates to burn, this is a very fine way to do it! And remember that the sequel, to be called The Widening Gyre, is coming out in October (presuming I finish writing it in time, which I will), so you won’t have that long to wait for it.
Also! Remember that my non-fiction collection Don’t Live For Your Obituary is out now, too! Ten years of observations and commentary on the writing life, all in one conveniently collated book. Just $5 in its ebook form.
Thank you for indulging today’s self-advertisements. As you were.
4 thoughts on “The Collapsing Empire Out in Paperback Today”
And remember to update your Books and Other Projects page, because it still shows Don’t Live for Your Obituary as “(2017; upcoming)”.
Great news! And I’m really looking forward to seeing how this universe falls apart! (?)
How long before a book’s release date do you need to finish? In a previous post you said you just started. I assume that there needs to be time for editors/revisions too.
I’ll keep my signed hardback copy thanks! :-) but glad it’s out in PB. It’s an easy format to pick up on impulse. Which leads to other impulse buys when it comes to books. Just ask my library at home, and my county library. Both have ummmm… grown because of my incessant need to buy books and pass them on!