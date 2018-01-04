Reading a TV script based on something you wrote and thinking, “that’s a bit of all right, that is.”
Can’t tell you more at the moment, I’m afraid. But I think you’re going to enjoy it one day.
Enjoy your Thursday!
5 thoughts on “Hey, You Know What’s Fun?”
You are such a tease!!!
YES I AM
Evil…just plain evil….grrrrrrrrr
“that’s a bit of all right, that is.”
What is this, the Michael Caine Effect? Dealing with Hollywood is making you British? Is that even legal in Ohio?
Not about the news (which is enticing) but this is the first time I’ve seen that cat picture and it is… awesome. The perfect cat picture in every respect. Well done you!