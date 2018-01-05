This last October I went to my 30th reunion at my high school, and had a very lovely time of it; I did a reading for my former classmates and others, hung around with old friends and generally enjoyed the company of people I had known for decades now. My school asked me to write up a piece about the experience for our alumni magazine (and yes, I went to a high school of the sort that has alumni magazines). So I did, writing about why this 30th reunion was my favorite of all the reunions I’ve been to. If you’re curious about it, the piece is here.
Also, I took lots of photos of the reunion weekend, including members of the Class of ’87, other folks, and general scenery around the school. Follow each of those links to take a look.
4 thoughts on “Thoughts on My 30th High School Reunion”
That was lovely and thoughtful. I’m so glad that you had such a warm experience with your old buddies.
Nice!
Ah, well, this year’ll be my high school’s 60th reunion. Haven’t been to any of them.
I only know about my school’s first one because I was still using my brother’s old home as my mailing address. Now the home has been replaced by a McMansion for some city slicker.
When. the notice for my first one arrived, only a few years out, there was a short list of people they couldn’t find. All of my favorite people were on that list. I guess my sort are the ones who take off fast and early. Like me.