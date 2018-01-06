Obnoxious Twits and Conventions

I wrote this tweet the other day about a minor dustup in the science fiction community:
Which led an obnoxious twit to blather, more or less, “Yeah, well, I think you’re an obnoxious twit, Scalzi! What if I want you banned from a convention?!?” I think the argument here (such as it is) is that I would recoil in horror at the idea that a science fiction convention might decide to disinvite me, of all people, to their soiree.
But inasmuch as science fiction conventions are almost always private entities with control over who they allow in and who they don’t, in fact, I find it entirely unobjectionable that one might wish to seek to keep me from attending, for whatever reason. So I suppose if someone wished to register a complaint about my attendance, they should take it up with the convention committee. If the convention committee was convinced (and presuming I was planning to attend at all), they would let me know I was not welcome. Seems pretty simple.
And if a convention decided I was not welcome at their event, how would I take it? I mean, I would hope they’d tell me before I made flight arrangements and my hotel rooms were non-refundable, but otherwise, meh, it’d be fine. Generally I prefer not be in places I’m not wanted, and if the convention committee was telling me to go away, that’s a pretty good, non-subtle hint. Which means my weekend is now free! Which is excellent, I usually have things to do on a weekend, even if those things are “watch six hours of How It’s Made in a row and then take a nap.” Which these days is a pretty great weekend, I have to tell you.
(Mind you, I would be curious to know what the material objection to my presence would be; I don’t really have a reputation for being, say, a grasping creep who has designs to harass people and then pretend like I’m the injured party, for example, or for being a difficult attendee in a general sense. But I’m sure someone could come up with something. Whether it would have merit would, of course, be up to the convention itself to decide.)
But certainly, if you have a problem with me attending a convention, let the convention committee know. I have absolutely no doubt they will give the complaint the consideration it deserves.
Notes:
1. Play nice in the thread.
2. I’m writing about this obliquely mostly because the obnoxious twits in question have a real “senpai noticed me!!” thing going so it amuses me not to name them because I know it frustrates them. I will not require anyone else to adhere to this, but it would fun if everyone played along.
3. With that said, I’ll note the various obnoxious twits who are defending the obnoxious twit who got his attending privileges revoked are trying out all sorts of various bad arguments, including that there’s a racial angle. Inasmuch as one of the convention guests of honor has apparently the same ethnicity as the obnoxious twit in question, this seems… unlikely to me. Which means if someone tries to pull the racism card in the thread, I’m likely to Mallet the comment. Please note my tolerance for bad and/or insincere arguments in general is also going to be pretty low.
4. On a personal note, I will also acknowledge that aside from my general reputation in con-running circles (which seems okay as far as I can tell), it’s relatively rare at this point for me to attend a science fiction convention where I am not explicitly invited, usually either as a guest of honor or a special guest. This means to a greater or lesser extent that I’m already vetted by the convention committee before I attend, and I suspect it also means they know I have my fair share of detractors, most of whom are camp-followers of some description to a couple of folks whose antipathy to me is well-known in science fiction circles (the person who whined about me in this case fits that description). I imagine that would have some bearing on how such a complaint was received, as well as the ultimate disposition of the complaint.
Which is to say none of this happens in a vacuum, which is a fact these obnoxious twits seem to have a problem understanding. They apparently expect always to be taken at immediate face value, rather than accept the fact that the cumulative knowledge of the community re: their actions and behaviors comes into play. They also appear to continue to be flummoxed that most of the community persists in not being the gormless patsies they imagine them to be in their heads.
5. Also on a personal note, and because the obnoxious twits in question are dunderheaded enough that this has to be spelled out for them, slowly: I have nothing to do with the convention committee that came to this decision, or with their reasoning for doing so; there is no cabal, or if there is, I’m not in it. Likewise, my opinion and assessment of the obnoxious twits in question is my own and independent of any action and opinion of the convention in question. The attempts to tie my personal comments to a larger conspiracy against these obnoxious twits is one reason why these twits are so obnoxious.
In this case, the twit’s own actions caused the convention to pull his membership, but as a general rule, I agree with you John. If you have a problem with someone who may be attending a convention, let the concom know, and then be guided by their decision (or lack thereof) as to whether you yourself attend.
Your thought about other conventions now having a template to rid themselves of obnoxious people was the second thing I thought when I read about the “boycott”.
My first thought, as one of the Hugo administrators during the Sad/Rabid Puppies debacle in 2015 was “At least San Jose’s Hugo folks will have an easier time than we did in Spokane.”
I would only have an objection to being banned from something, only because I try like hell not to be an obnoxious creep, and so wouldn’t care for the accusation. So considering that, if I was being an obnoxious creep, I fully expect to be banned.
It says a lot about the person who replied like that to your tweet.
In this case, the twit got banned because he declared his intention to do something that violated one of the written rules of attendance (i.e., photographing people without their consent). My guess is he did this hoping to be banned so that he could paint himself the victim, brave li’l Alt-Hero that he is.
I went to my first con last year; hoping to attend Worldcon one of these years. Probably as just another fan, but someday, maybe ….
Sadly, John, he’s already noticed. :(
Of course he has, the creep.
“watch six hours of How It’s Made in a row and then take nap.”
Mxyzptlk:
Well, I’m certainly aware these is a small group of committed haters who would wish to suggest so, just like they want to suggest that my career is in a free fall, my publisher is on the verge of collapse, I’m insufficiently virile, etc, and so on. I do suspect that the evidence of such an assertion will be as convincing as the evidence of these other assertions.
But again, by all means, please inform the concom of any convention I plan to attend of your “evidence.” I’m sure they will find it instructive, although possibly not in the way you would like to suggest.
John –
Given that the twit in question blocked me after I called him out for supporting and piling on anti-Semitic comments (including the use of the phrase “dirty Jew”), I can personally confirm for you that his claims of racism being directed at him are hogwash. But he’s a non-white member of the “alt-right”, so naturally, they love to act like any criticism of his terrible personality is racist.
BTW, just based on the style and word choices from his first post, I’m willing to put about $20 up that “Mxzyptlk” is the twit in question, if you hadn’t figured that out.
All the twits sound alike, I have to say.
Two thoughts: Reading around the interweebs, it seems Del Arroz claimed that he was going to wear the bodycam to protect himself from people making false allegations of harassment during the con. I don’t know the guy from Adam and have way too little time to sort out the competing claims of harassment from him and his detractors. But, I will note that Correia and NK Jemisin had a little spat where she alleged on Twitter that he said terrible mean things on a panel they were both on and his response was, lets review the tape because all the panels are recorded…..and she shut up pdq….
Second thought is this: I’m disappointed that sci-fi writing, in my mind, is devolving into a sad parody of Soviet Writer’s Union, where only the literature that meets the correct political thought of the day gets the applause and attention from the powers that be with sci-fi literature.
Well, the pseudo-intellectual use of big words (“sigmoidal concentration”? Really?) to make yourself sound smart while simultaneously accusing others of hubris is pretty universal among them, I grant. But the religious allegory and Random Capitalization is less common, and reminiscent of his unwanted replies to my Facebook posts back in the day.
Bearing in mind how instrumental you were, personally, in the drive to get sff conventions to adopt Codes of Conduct, I’d be much more interested in your views about this application of a CoC. Do you think it was appropriate? Why? What do you think we should take away from it?
The comment “Generally I prefer not be in places I’m not wanted, and if the convention committee was telling me to go away, that’s a pretty good, non-subtle hint” is disappointingly trivial.
And no, he claimed he was going to wear the bodycam because he was “in fear for his life.” If you’re wondering about the basis of this claim…
It’s because he got glitterbombed once.
For someone who delights in calling others “snowflake”, it’s amazing just how pathetically sensitive some of the twits are. You can’t make this shit up.
Christopher:
1. I’m certain someone is very intent on making himself appear a victim.
2. We’re not here to litigate Corriea/Jemisin, thanks.
3. Lol, no.
Mike Glyer:
Eh. I’m okay with you thinking the response is trivial, because for me it is in fact trivially simple — Bluntly, I’m not going to second-guess a convention that’s decided it doesn’t want me around. I have other things to do with my time, and this would not be a battle my ego would require me to fight.
As for whether in this case the convention’s decision to yank attending status was merited, it seems so to me based on what I know (and what I know of the obnoxious twit in question), although as noted I haven’t spoken to anyone involved about the decision and am not privy to the full data set they used to make their decision. But even if I disagreed with it, they’re the concom and it’s their decision to make. The decision might have consequences, although in this case, the consequences (other obnoxious twits deciding not to attend in solidarity) seem like an upside to me.
Geez, Scalzi, don’t you know that the only response to idiocy is to flail around screaming and calling people names? I was just about to get the popcorn and settle in to watch the fight. You’re spoiling all the fun! (Sarcasm font needed)
I think there are turntable aficionados jealous of your DJ skills. What else could it be?
Not a Twitterer or sci-fi follower (I’m a Scalzi fan for other reasons) so I don’t know Mxyzptlk from Adam’s off ox, but it’s a pretty sorry writer who does not know the difference between “want” and “wont” (as in “as is your wont”).
The “Burrito Lover’s Convention”, aka BurCon, has been reviewing your attendence requests for years. Doesn’t seem likely, really…
If you are ever uninvited from a convention and the reason does not in some way involve an argument over proper burrito ingredients, I’d be disappointed.
As the concom took the twit’s plans seriously and their action has gotten him publicity, you’d think he’d be thrilled. And as his twitty friends have been saying that the con is declining and unimportant, you’d think they’d be glad of an excuse to spend their money elsewhere. But they’re all furious and screaming like banshees. Outrage junkies?
On the other hand, the people whom the twit threatened to harass at the con, and the people responsible for running the event, and making it a positive experience for all, seem to have a much better chance of having fun.
Looks to me like everyone wins.
I wonder how many obnoxious twits are going to assume this is about them…
Hey, Tanek, Scalzi’s said some pretty negative things about coffee, too, while insisting on drinking cold brown fake sugar water. It’s not just his questionable taste in burritos.
And the big problem with his “if I weren’t wanted I wouldn’t go” position is that we don’t get to see any epic flounces. Most of the people who flounce out of here just don’t have the talent for doing it well, and Scalzi could pull it off if he wanted.
I think it was a horrible decision.
Mr. Arroz claimed he intended to wear a bodycam to the convention. A simple reminder that this was against the code of conduct would have been warranted. If Mr. Arroz decided to wear a bodycam into private areas after the reminder then it would make sense to ask him to leave.
One thing we can be sure he wasn’t banned for was for something he actually did at the convention.
I wonder how many obnoxious twits are going to assume this is about them…
Said obnoxious twit always thinks it’s about him. This time, he’d happen to be right. But he’s often taken almost anything as a subtweet aimed at him. He once tried to make people talking about the Charlottesburg Nazi Rally as subtweeting him.
The convention doesn’t owe anyone anything. Fandom doesn’t “owe” anyone anything.
Jo:
The second paragraph of the fourth point in my top comment is relevant to your comment.
Also, of course, your opinion, like mine, and anyone else’s, is irrelevant to the matter at hand. We weren’t asked. But if you disagree with it, you can of course not go to the convention, and otherwise not give it your money.
This has been an entertaining excuse for procrastinating about cleaning my house! I had no idea who the twit is question was so I did a little research. He may have made a threat to wear a body-cam, in a con suite, not public areas, which would clearly violate the C.O.C. and this appears to be the reason the Con committee initially gave for banning him. But they quickly followed up with a comment that other behaviour led to their decision. It took very little research on my part to discover that he is a serial troller and harasser and had threatened to continue this behaviour at Worldcon. People who are joining in to this discussion, and others I have looked at today, who are suggesting that he should just have been politely warned or that he was banned for his race, politics or religious views are either being disingenuous or lazy.
I also think that suggesting that the committee should not have announced this decision is not taking into account the people who will now be attending Worldcon who may have been reluctant to do so when they thought they would encounter him. In my misspent youth I was on many con coms and had to deal with drunk and obnoxious attendees in the con suite. The committee had every right to prevent what would clearly have been unpleasantness.
@ Bill Stewart *so* want to see the flouncing!
The needs of the many outweigh the needs of the one. Or the twit. -Spock
Dude puts dorritis in a burrito, we don’t need him…
John,
Commenter “Jo” has been very active on Mike Glyer’s File 770 blog about the issue, and may be a sock puppet for the person in question. Which you may already know, and not care about. In any event, not engaging further seems like it might starve the troll.
I’ve malleted Jo before when they’ve gotten out of line. It’ll be fine.
If only it were so easy to keep obnoxious twits out of other areas. Life would be so much more peaceful (albeit slightly less interesting).
Also, @Dana, Doritos on a burrito sound AWESOME!!!! I have to try that.