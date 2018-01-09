Four Views of the Same Short Story

I had a short story come out today: “Three Robots Experience Objects Left Behind From the Era of Humans for the First Time,” as part of the Robots Vs. Fairies anthology. And here’s something I would like to show you, regarding the story: Four takes on “Three Robots,” from four different Goodreads reviews of RvF, each one giving the story one star fewer than the review preceding it (note: minor spoilers in a couple of the reviews):
Which review is correct? Of course, they are all correct. Which is to say, they accurately represent the opinion of the person writing the review. Depending on who you are and what you want out of a story (or what you want out of a story from me), “Three Robots” is a four star story, or a three star story, or a two star story, or a one star story. It might be your favorite story in the collection, or the one you actively hate, or the one you don’t remember the instant you stop reading it. The text of the story is the same regardless of who reads it, but the experience of reading it is unique to the person reading.
This is a very important thing for writers (especially newer writers) to learn and build into their worldview: That everyone’s experience of your work, and any reviews they might then write, are inherently subjective, dependent on the person writing them, and there is nothing in the world you can do about that. That’s just the nature of putting work out into the world. Your job is to write the story as well as you can, and not worry overly much how it will be received. Because, as you can see above, it will be received well, and poorly, and everywhere inbetween.
And yes, learning to be okay with the fact everyone won’t love what you wrote is hard, because everyone has an ego, and everyone likes the validation of people enjoying their work. But as I frequently tell people, there are creators who I admire and whose work I love, and every single one of them has something they’ve created that I don’t like. Sometimes more than one thing! And sometimes it’s more than just not liking; sometimes I kinda actively dislike it. Or even hate it. On the flip side there are creators whose work I mostly dislike who will have that one thing that just works for me, or that I might even love. It happens! And then the whole mass of creators in the inbetween, whose work is mostly okay for me, but occasionally veer into the “like” or “dislike” territory.
If I feel that way about the creators whose work I experience, how can I expect any different from anyone else? I don’t expect everyone to like what I write equally; I don’t even expect people who like what I write to like it all equally — or uncritically. That would be weird and a little unsettling. I mean, you don’t need to tell me personally when I write something you don’t like. Feel free not to. But if you think yourself “I like Scalzi’s work — well, except for [X] which really kinda stank,” congratulations, you’ve passed a Turing test. You’re human.
Write your story and create your work as well as you can. Be as happy as you can with what you write and create before you send it out into the world. That way, no matter what people think or say about it, you can be happy knowing you did as well as you could with it.
Which is how I feel about “Three Robots,” incidentally. I enjoyed writing it, and it did what I wanted it to do, really well. It was fun. If people like or love it, that’s great. If they don’t, that’s okay too. They’re entitled to their opinion, and they’re entitled to share that opinion. I’m glad they took the time to read it.
> The text of the story is the same regardless of who reads it, but the experience of reading it is unique to the person reading.
To me, this is the salient mantra when writing. Every person’s experience will be unique, and you can never make anything perfect for everybody.
But I also know that different things I do with the *text* will alter the *experience*, often in predictable ways, leaving me obsessively focused on how the nuances of text affect the experience.
Which, all in all, is how I think it should be. If I haven’t tried as hard as I can to deliver the experience I had in mind, then my text has failed.
This was the best advice for writers I have ever read.
From a personal perspective, the timing of this writing was perfect. Thank you.
I’ll also mention about readers (speaking for myself). What I enjoy sometimes depends upon my mood. I’ve picked up a book and put it down again, because I just couldn’t cope with it for whatever reason. Months later, in a different mood, I might pick it up again and think it wonderful. It’s mostly on me and very little on the writer.
This is an outstanding post. Thank you for writing it!
What a mature response to other people’s opinions.
I’m old, and I learned this in the dark mists of time when I started doing and showing photographs an eon ago. But it bears repeating and remembering—thank you for the reminder once again!
As an architect, we learned to listen to criticism from day one of school. And learn what to do with the critical thoughts afterwards: Understand, disregard, deep six into some pocket of your mean psyche, celebrate, etc. Still – that process of getting our work critiqued was face to face, and relatively civil. I wonder about Trolls sometimes. Do they feel the need to be so nasty because they aren’t speaking to you face to face, typically? Like they have to ramp it up because they can’t see you get mad or start to cry or… It’s a good thing the internet hasn’t invented a 3D fist that erupts from the screen, even though it feels like it already exists.
I initially thought “Goodreads lets you review individual stories? Time to get my # of books read this year off to a roaring start.” But sadly it appears that it is just a couple of reviewers leaving very detailed reviews of the whole collection. Only one I read so far so I could read this post. Felt a little short, and the name of one of the robots was annoying, but it was a whole bit so I guess I’ll allow it. I did laugh at parts so there is that.
I generally dislike most of Scalzi’s fiction but I enjoy his non-fiction and Whatever. It happens.
Scalzi wrote: “…there are creators who I admire and whose work I love, and every single one of them has something they’ve created that I don’t like. ” There are some authors who have only written one thing, or only one significant thing, and I have liked that thing. For example Margaret Mitchell (ignoring posthumously published work, which I have not read). Less pedantically, there are some authors whose every work I have liked. For example T. L. Sherred, and Saki. There are very few if any works by P.G. Wodehouse that I don’t like.
However, it is very true that reactions to a creative work (novel, story, painting, symphony, etc) are highly individual, and a creator is well advised to keep that firmly in mind.
@Ruth Vallejos, I think it is the lack of face-to-face connection that makes it easy for some people to be so nasty on the internet, as it is all too easy to forget that those on the other end of the connection are in fact humans, not merely collections of letters. Of course a true troll posts primarily to create emotional havoc and controversy, so nastiness is just one of their tools, often an effective one.
I’ll agree with Sandra Levy.
How much I enjoy a book can come down to the mood I’m in.
The first time I read Lock-In I didn’t rate it much. Then I read it again a few years later and enjoyed it (even though I “knew” the story and there was no sense of discovery you get from reading a book for the first time).
Then there are books that I struggle to get in to, only reading a chapter or two per night. Then suddenly half way through the book it (or me) catches fire and the second half gets read in one or two sittings.
So, mood it is.
I’ve been feeling bad because my response to The Collapsing Empire was kind of “meh”. I thought I must have missed something because it seems to have been received well. Still, I know your work and am looking forward to the other installments. To a large extent Book Ones of trilogies usually serve to set things up anyway, so I expect to enjoy two and three more.
Keep writing!
David E. Siegel, I think you hit the nail on the head with your comments about the personal nature of the creative process, both for the creator and the audience.
I had a very similar conversation last fall with a friend who is a ceramics instructor at our local university. He was frustrated by the responses he often gets from his students to the (very necessary, appropriate and respectful) critiques he gives their work, because there are always some who cry about any critique at all. An instructor is not there to be a cheerleader but rather to help the student move to a higher level in whatever the subject matter is, and this particular instructor is both very gentle and very effective in accomplishing that objective, so he found it frustrating to get tears in response.
I told him then, and I still think now, that people who create must of necessity invest an emotional component into their creations, because ultimately that is what grabs the intended audience. If the piece generates a visceral, emotional response to the work and implicitly to the emotions that went into creating that work, then for that person with the emotional response, that creative piece works. And I think that for a certain percentage of creators (and probably a higher percentage the younger the age), it is difficult or impossible to separate a critique about the PIECE from a critique about the EMOTIONS that went into creating it.
There are books (including some by Mr. Scalzi) that I love-love-love, and there are books (also including some by Mr. Scalzi) that I bounced off of hard and never made it past the first chapter. There are ceramic pieces and paintings and photographs that I passionately adore, and there are ceramic pieces and paintings and photographs that leave me completely turned off. There are musical works that fill me with great joy, while other music makes me want to flee the room until the noise is over.
ALL of those reactions are a reflection of me and my particular mix of emotions, not of the work or of the person who created the work. But for a creator who struggles with separating their identify and sense of self-worth from the emotional content of their art, I suspect that distinction is difficult or impossible to internalize.
Good post, sir, and a healthy one for many people in many creative arenas to read and think about.
Cute, you satirized/homaged the teens encounter things from the 1980’s and Irish people encounter American beer, etc. vids from the Net and the culture producing them. Nice way to con me into getting the anthology.
I’ve been fortunate mostly to get good reviews for my work, but when I don’t I examine what the reviewer didn’t like and see whether the critique shows me where I can improve. Sometimes I’ve found it does. If not, I just think, well, that person isn’t part of my audience.
This reminded me of my reaction to reading the reviews for “The Sagan Diary”. I like to read reviews before making a decision to buy something. The reviews to “The Sagan Diary” were no help at all. They ranged fairly evenly from one to five stars and from “I loved it” to “What was that?”. (Personally I thought it was about the most beautiful piece of writing I have read of yours, except, perhaps, https://whatever.scalzi.com/2016/06/12/thoughts-and-prayers/
Interesting topic. It makes me think of an interview I saw online. Norm Macdonald is interviewing Carl Reiner, and Norm puts forward the thought that maybe comedy isn’t subjective. Maybe some things, Norm says (in more or less words), are just funnier than other things. Objectively funnier.
Carl Reiner is then reminded of a joke. A snooty museum director, Carl says (in more or less words), is giving a tour of a museum, showing great art pieces throughout history. They get to one picture in particular, and a lady in the tour group says, “meh, I don’t like it.”
The snooty director turns to her and says, “You’re wrong.”
But Carl’s ultimate response to Norm is that you know something’s funny when people laugh.
But then, what if everyone doesn’t laugh? Is getting a laugh out of say, Carl, more impressive than getting a laugh out of old stone face Jimmy Fallon? I don’t know the answer to this question, but it’s a fascinating topic. The idea that there is an objective truth. That one joke could be objectively funnier than another, but the people with the taste are the ones too intrinsically flawed to know better.
The problem is compounded in reviews, I think. I hate that we live in a world where it’s difficult to get genuine feedback. Above, folks have mentioned how “trolls” like to leave bad reviews just to stir bad feelings. This may be the case, I don’t know. But I do suspect there are folks who leave bad reviews because they disagree with the author’s politics, thus they like the idea of trashing the author’s work in the hopes that it might be offensive tot he author’s career. I don’t support that, nor do I support the coin when it’s flipped. Someone leaves a good review just because they personally like the author.
All of this turns the review process into a combination of legitimate reviews mixed among popularity contest reviews. It makes it difficult for readers to know take a good sample, and maybe worse, it makes it difficult for author’s to know how their work is honestly being received. Take Doors of Stone, for instance. It hasn’t even released yet, and it has tons of positive reviews giving it over four stars on goodreads.