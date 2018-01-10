One of those days where my brain is aggressively stuck in neutral, probably brought on by bad sleep, early errands, more bad sleep and possibly on the road to becoming ill. Add it all up: No deep thoughts today, kids, sorry.
How are you? Are you one of the 90% or so of all humans who has been ill recently (including my kid and my wife)? Or have you managed to avoid that viral bullet?
42 thoughts on “Luuuuurrrgh”
Ill. Nasty stomach bug right after Christmas, followed by a cold and a pretty tenacious sinus infection. Yecch!
So far so good for me regarding the current flu virus hitting so many. But then I got the mother of all viruses when I developed shingles at World Con. Six months in and I’m still feeling it. Healing thoughts heading to your kid and wife, no virus is fun.
Would love to have the excuse of viral whatevers for the “brain stuck in neutral” thing. I don’t even think it’s Mercury Retrograde. And I’m not close enough to Vegas for the CES power outage to be blame-able.
But I TOTALLY get it, John.
And empathize.
Hope inspiration and energy return soon!
Just getting over our annual colds. I’m not quite 100% yet, but I’m getting there. So’s the better half. The cats, on the other hand, are as rambunctious as ever.
I had a cold for a couple days 2 weekends ago. But feeling fine right now, just got my courses straightened and paid.
Kind of a down day for me, exacerbated by poor sleep last night. Too, I’m anguishing over a story about disabled people (visible, invisible, and alien), fretting over whether it’s done or not.
As for the bug, wife and I have already taken that ride. Everyone’s different, but here in ‘Zoniland, it seems like the hacking coughin’ that made us pine for the coffin. (Yakkety-yak.)
Hope you and yours weather the storm quickly, and get well soon!!!
I think I am finally getting back to human. Been sick on and off since Christmas, with flu and/or cold, or both. I feel your pain. Let’s hope we all get back to whatever passes for normal around here soon.
Also stuck in neutral. Not ill. Just uninspired.
Sorry to hear that and get well soon. I’m going to hope my luck holds up after having said this, but luckily I’ve dodged anything serious this season. Anyway, seems like the older I get the harder it gets to differentiate between whether I’m coming down with something or it’s just “I guess this new ache is the new normal…” Entropy is a bitch, as someone once said.
So far so good. Been dodging bullets for a while now.
Got something after a visit to Baton Rouge, LA, to see our niece and her partner graduate from LSU. Then got something similar about a day after New Year’s. Or maybe it was the same thing coming back. Not totally debilitating, just upper respiratory crud and a reduction in energy. Never bad enough to skip work but each time took a week to get over.
Early flu shot seems to have saved me. [Knock on virtual wood: a beautiful, golden, birds-eye maple, lovingly rubbed with multiple coats of linseed oil to a perfect sateen.] Hope you get well soon.
I work with children and I’m going to Arisia this weekend, so getting sick is really only a matter of time, but as *yet* I’m not, and as long as I stay that way until Arisia’s over I’m good.
It’s been two weeks of ick but I think the flu shot kept it from being worse. I’m at Arisia this weekend so I hope not to pick up anything else and to no longer be infectious.
Nothing viral, but it’s peak allergy time here, which means basic functionality requires heavy medication and possibly multiple naps.
I did not catch the Influenza (having gotten my shot and knocking on wood just in case) but I did get a nasty cold and am still periodically trying to eject dead viral load and white blood cells from my lungs.
Ladylike? Who? Where?
Brain is a foggy mess with vision below 20 feet. Could be my father’s death last week left some craters. The smoke hasn’t stopped yet. Cough occasionally blood, especially in the morning. Got to get my mom through this somehow. Fuck the flu.That’s just a bonus on top of it.
Despite a flu shot in August, I came down with H1N1 (according to the fast viral test), which has been doing its usual evil pneumonic work. I’ve been sick for about a month. Still coughing and not up to snuff, damnit. :(
I can only console myself with the thought that if I’d not had the shot at all, I’d ‘ve had *no* immunity instead of merely partial immunity, which would’ve put me in hospital for a week. :( :(
But fuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuck, this sucks. I’ve had better Decembers, too. :( :( :(
Not sick, but largely confined to my house, car and office while I wait for back surgery (blown out disc pressing on the nerves, so it hurts to walk for any distance) in February. So I work on year-end tax stuff for my business, then I come home and try to get inspired to do anything. And usually fail. Bleh.
Avoided so far. Getting the shot tomorrow to totally avoid the flu, I hope. Since we’re starting school on Tuesday, it’s time.
I’ve been a bit sniffly for a few weeks, but it hasn’t surfaced as anything more. But I’m a bit of a shut-in these days, so I haven’t had much contact with, you know, people for a while.
Finally over the flu and starting antibiotics for either bronchitis or pneumonia. Not sure which, but the treatment is the same, so the Doc decided to save money by not doing X-Rays.
Yay 2018!
Good to go – so far. But then I have an immune system that acts like a Lernaean Hydra – if I get plenty of sleep, eat well, stay hydrated, and take immune-system reinforcing minerals, like zinc.
Zinc is essential. The split second I feel an illness coming on, I pop zinc. Could be a placebo effect, but I notice improvement within 15 – 20 minutes after ingestion.
And flu shots, I get one every September.
I am sorry that you’re having a “Luuuuurrrgh” sort of day, and I hope you can successfully ward off the viruses despite generous family members wanting to share them with you.
I have thus far managed to dodge any serious maladies this winter, though considering that half my colleagues are hacking up their lungs while the rest are fighting norovirus, I have zero expectation that I’ll get through the season without something clobbering me. I’d love to be pleasantly surprised, mind you, just don’t expect it.
Drink plenty of fluids and sleep as much as you can. Oh, and if you are developing upper respiratory symptoms, I’ll pass along my sister’s favorite remedy of steam. She boils a pot of water, drapes a towel over her head and inhales the steam through her nose for several minutes three or four times during the first twelve hours of cold symptoms, and she absolutely swears that either drastically reduces the symptoms or heads off the cold entirely. I have no personal anecdata to offer, just passing on her recommendation for whatever it is worth.
Its an alien plot! The retro virus will cause you to loose brain function. Alien zombies are rising.
Oh wait I just got a cold. One week of feeling lethargic followed by endlessly draining sinus cavities.
This sure has been a buggy season and I’m glad so far to have not gotten the flu too.
I recommend you consume two Big Macs, two Filet-O-Fish, and a chocolate malted. Afterwards it will be imposible to shut you up.
It hit here, my husband, one daughter, and me. The other daughter had her boyfriend visiting from out of town. They emerged unscathed. Probably all the time they spent away from us.
I had two sinus infections in a row and now I believe my husband has the flu. :(
The continual procession of grey and dreary overcast days which seem to all blend together have really hit my mental state hard. I have managed to avoid the flu though.
My second in command has come down with the crud, although I’m praying it’s not the multiple week long flu that has been going around. It’s tough because we are no longer permitted to ask for substitutes unless the projected duration someone will be out is longer than two weeks; plenty of things can go pear shaped in far less time, and it’s the old ‘How long is a piece of string?’ By the time you know they will be out for that long, you’ve already been shorthanded for 2 weeks.
Besides headaches I’ve been ok. I take a lot of vitamins and wash my hands a lot.
Definitely one of the 90%. I hope that your immune system knocks yours out before it can get a good foothold.
Just fine, ever since we got to Florida and out of the horrible weather we had in New York from Christmas on.
Try it, you’ll like it.
*sympathy*
TL:DR yeah.
Lurgy here, of the it’s-not-flu-but-causing-a-chronic-bronchitis-and-sinus-infection-flareup kind; don’t ask how long I’ve been fighting it (ME + fibro + COPD = things sticking around for too damned long). (lots of fluids; my own ginger syrup + soda; things from the doctor for the sinus infection; inhaler change from the doctor; generally just flattened. It’ll end, eventually.)
Other than medical appointments, one set of beginning-of-month errands (including the essential cat litter acquisition), and library trips to return things that have no renewals (so someone else probably has them on hold, which triggers my “I grok the waiting-too-long-already-for-this-book” thing, so I can’t deprive anyone else in that situation), I haven’t had to go anywhere. Need to be in decent shape next Wednesday, for Cosi fan tutti over on the Seattle side.
bleargh.
Fine. Just fine, here. Getting over the cold I developed just before the new year, but still expelling … stuff. I no longer frighten the cats, so there is that.
So far I’m good. I have not even gotten a cold this winter. I work in a nursing home and usually catch whatever the residents get so it is only a matter of time.
I have had a bad shoulder ( don’t know what I did to it) that has been bothering me. It was starting to feel better and then we got hit with all that snow so shoveling out my car didn’t help.
Hope you and your family are better soon. Lots of fluids and rest.
Checking in from the PNW branch of Head Cold Central, yo.
At my day job at least two other team members have been sick this week, and I started showing symptoms on the way home last night. Sneezing and watery eyes. I’ve had a flu shot this season so I’m _pretty_ sure this is only a head cold.
it is, nevertheless, _deeply annoying_.
yes. Ugh.
Hope you feel better soon
My family (except the cats) had an 18-hour stomach bug earlier this year, but I ducked it. Felt tired and sludgy yesterday because I stayed up too late shooting Nazis and their robots; writing input for a performance review cured that…ok, maybe not, but sleeping helped some.
Sleep is not additive; when my wife worked late evenings/early mornings and had to get up early, getting a nap didn’t help – she was always sleep-deprived. That probably isn’t helping you any. Hope you feel better.
Bad, phlegmy cough, then about two quarts down from the sinuses and out the nostrils; managed to keep the eustachian tubes clear this time so no secondary bacterial infection; no fever, therefore more likely cold, less likely flu. Still up in the air whether it’s going to kill my father. Not a happy time.
I have avoided the flu so far- thanks, flu shot- but did hit the hospitalization over Christmas jackpot with cellulitis.