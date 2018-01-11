My Wacky Video Game Mouse/Keyboard Control Scheme

I mentioned on Twitter that when it comes to PC-based video games, I have a keyboard/mouse control scheme that horrifies and mystifies everyone who learns about it, because it is so far deviant from the traditional “WASD” setup that people don’t know what to think about it. This of course meant I was immediately asked to reveal my heretical control scheme. I will do so now.
Basically, I do everything on the numberpad and the mouse and don’t use the primary keyboard at all. Also, I use these mappings primarily for first person shooters, as that’s my favorite type of game, although I also do usually map other types of games to some variation of this control scheme. Also also, I don’t claim this to be the best controlmapping scheme, merely the one that I’m used to; I’ve been using some variation of this since the Quake days 20 years ago. I will say WASD feels awfully cramped to me and I don’t know how it became the standard.
So here’s how I map my controls on the numberpad and mouse.
Mouse
Mouse Button 1: Walk forward
Mouse Button 2: Walk backward
Mouse Button 3: Weapon selection (both by scrolling with the mousewheel and holding down and selecting with the button when enabled in the game (see: Crysis and Wolfenstein)
Mouse Button 4: Grenades (when enabled)
Mouse Button 5: Sniper zoom (when enabled)
General mouse movement: Free look
Number Pad
7: Strafe left
9: Strafe right
4: Lean left
6: Lean right
0: Crouch
.: Fire
Enter: Fire secondary
+: Jump
/: Reload
*: Flashlight
Page Down: Use
8,5,2,1,3,-, pageup, home, end: Available for other controls the specific game might have, like sprint or map or inventory or health regeneration or whatever.
This works for me because it puts all the primary movement into the mouse and most of the secondary functions onto the numberpad. The mouse is all about looking and moving, the numberpad about shooting and occasionally ducking, leaning and jumping. Also the number keys aren’t staggered weirdly like the keys on the larger keyboard; they’re straight up and down and across, which for me makes them easier to use in a game situation.
As far as I know there’s only one other person in the world who regularly uses this setup: My kid, who naturally learned it from me, because she started playing video games on my rig. She, like me, is not sure why anyone does it any other way. I don’t expect other people to come around to our way of thinking on this, mind you. People use what they’re used to. This is what I’ve been used to for 20 years. It works for me.
32 thoughts on “My Wacky Video Game Mouse/Keyboard Control Scheme”
I put my hands in that position and I can’t help but feel incredibly leaned over. I’m not sure how it’s comfortable.
Nick:
I mean, I move the keyboard over to the left a bit as I play. My desk is capacious enough for that.
Many many moons ago I got tired of remapping every game so I just learned how to use the default keys.
Before that I used SAXD instead of WASD for movement which left QWERT and 12345 open for other actions.
I’m not sure if I could handle movement on the mouse instead of shooting, but otherwise that seems like a reasonable layout. I have used similar layouts in the past, but with forward and back on 8 and 2 or 8 and 5.
I was *grievously offended* by your reference to “casuals.” I never dress formally when gaming.
Next he’s going to tell us that he writes his novels using Swipe or Dvorak.
The problem I, personally, would have with that setup is that my left hand is not at all trained to use the number pad. I can see where there’s a certain efficiency in that layout, but I don’t think I could rewire my brain and muscle memory in such a way that would make it comfortable.
I sprang for a G13 game controller and I can’t use the keyboard anymore. It does take set up initially for games, but I feel clumsy when I can’t use my thumb on a joystick to move now. The drawback is that sometimes with the thumbstick moving in a perfectly straight line requires concentration so I fall off some obstacles
Sam:
I got a G13 since I thought it would be a natural extension from my current set-up but I was ultimately never really that comfortable with it.
If I tried this, I think I’d map movement to the numbers that correspond to the arrows, but that’s just OCD brain talking. Otherwise I think it’s a cool setup.
I’ve used the number pad instead of the top bar for the actions in Diablo because like you said, it’s so much easier to move from key to key as long as you’re not using the keyboard to move as well.
I also use the mouse/keypad for gaming, and was distinctly upset when that 5th Elder Scrolls game did away with the possibility. Mine is different from yours, though, in that I’m left-handed and use the mouse on the left side of the keyboard. I also have the keypad set up in a more intuitive (and apparently more common, judging by the comments), way. I much prefer games that have a pretty free approach to remapping. I suppose I could remap my brain, but it’s far easier simply to not play games that don’t allow it. God knows I have too many games to fill my time as it is.
a USB number pad on the left side of the keyboard might be a good addition for you.
JohnADuggan:
Nah, because I use those six keys next to the numberpad, too.
I’m a proponent of ESDF over WASD as I feel like I have access to more keys on my left hand with that configuration. Plus my left hand properly on home row feels more comfortable.
Scalzi, I am with you on the right-click-move-forward concept though. I often refer to it as the “accelerator” method. I sometimes try to force myself to use traditional left-middle-finger forward key, but that muscle memory. The keypad mappings seem like they’re a holdover from the early Doom days before mouse movement really took hold. Good stuff.
You’re a foul, sickening deviant. No wonder I like you.
Ok I just reread your config. Left mouse forward? YOU MADMAN. :)
That’s not an unfamiliar setup. IIRC the default was using the numpad to move and the general left-ctrl for everything else back in the doom/heretic/quake days.
Then the windows button became ubiquitous and maybe that’s when wasd became a thing? I do distinctly remember remapping all the keys in diablo 2 to the left side of a controller so I could sit back on the couch with just that and the mouse.
What fresh hell is this?
That’s a bit like using a gaming keypad. I use one (a Razer Orbweaver) mainly with World of Warcraft. The main difference is that it uses a left-thumb-based joystiq for movement, which frees up the other fingers to cast spells/attacks. The mouse is used mostly for mouse-look, with ancillary mouse buttons for less common actions. The whole setup is gentler on my right hand.
The downside is that setup and key mapping are kind of a pain.
I’ve used various techniques in computer gaming, but not this one. I’ll try it and hope it improves movement and first person shooter capabilities in Freecell and Klondike solitaire. Thanks!
Aha! You pathetic social justice gamma rabbit, you, this just proves that…
uhhh, proves that…
‘ok, hold on… I’ll get back to you on this…
Oh, right…
SCALZIGAMERGATE!
So, there!
So, left-hand mousing? Or slide the keyboard left half way through an open window to put the keypad under the left hand? Oh, wait. THE TENTACLE BEARD!!
I use a different approach, a little $25 dongle called FLIRC that receives IR signals from any and all IR remotes and maps them to key combinations. I also have AutoHotkey running, so I can map any key combinations to mouse actions — buttons, wheel, movements — and to scripts to do just about anything. So basically I can do any input I can think of by pushing a button on a remote.
I mostly use a little 4″ x 2″ x 1/2″ 18-button remote that I found in my bucket-o-remotes to do most of the actions I do other than typing words. I could haul out one of the old giant 100-button remotes and program it to do a lot more stuff.
If you have a remote that’s a better fit to your left hand than the number pad, this might work for you. I don’t do gaming, so I don’t know if there might be too much delay involved.
The control scheme makes sense to me intuitively, but I’m not convinced of its practicality in anything where you are likely to be looking significantly up. This scheme basically puts “more normally” on the mouse and “do stuff” on the keyboard, whereas the normal scheme puts “aim and use weapons” on the mouse and “move your aim point” on the keyboard.
It seems like it could be good for space sims, actually.
Jeez, Scalzi, Winter Storm Hunter hasn’t hit you yet and already you’re getting twitchy, blogging about your game mouse! :-)
That actually is an old school setup (or quite close to one) that was used many years ago by some of the better players at the time. Most have moved on to other setups but that was a preferred one at one time.
John, does this config (or some variant thereof) work for Descent?
It rationally makes sense, but my lizard brain is way too enslaved by muscle memory to try it.
Wow, that’s … it’s very different but I can see why it works (except for walking mapped to mouse buttons which, agh, how, what).
I usually switch WASD movement to QWES (three fingertips on one line feels much more natural than one in front, to me), move most other functions to surrounding keys (R to reload, D to crouch, A to activate, etc.), and always, always, always invert look.
Man I thought I was a deviant for used asdf instead of wasd for standard FPSes. I remember when Descent first came out, and I needed to navigate a fully 3d environment, I eschewed the mouse entirely for a pure keyboard gameplay: If the Z-axis was the up axis, then left hand was z / y axis movement. Right hand was yaw, pitch, and rotation. x-axis movement was actually handled by my pinkies on the “a” and “;” keys, with my primary and second a weapons on my thumbs.
Some men just want to watch the world burn.
Yeah, Nojh – I never had access to a controller with enough buttons to have anything but a keyboard-only setup for Descent make sense. I put together a keymap that made five out of the six axes pretty easy to reach… but that last one was always really awkward. Can’t remember which axis that was.
Then Descent 2 came along with all those extra controls (bomb types, etc.) and made the whole thing *completely* hopeless.