Trump is a Racist. Stop Pretending Otherwise.

Here in January of 2018, this is the deal: I’m gonna judge you if you can’t admit openly and without reservation that Donald Trump is a racist. Not just racist, which is to say, he has some defense in the idea that we live in a racist society so we all participate its racism whether we like it or not, but a racist, as in, he’s actively prejudiced against non-white people and groups, as evidenced by his words and actions, both before he was president but especially since then. If you can’t admit this here in January of 2018, when the evidence of his racism is piled up grossly upon the floor in full view of everyone down to the cats, then I’m going to go ahead and judge you for it. It’s long past time, folks.
(He’s also sexist and religiously bigoted and transphobic and classist, among many other bigotries, but let’s go ahead and save those for another time.)
Mind you, people are still going out of their way to pretend that the president’s comments yesterday about “shithole” countries isn’t really racist (“Well, they are shithole countries, not that I know anything about them, which conveniently means I can elide the centuries of racist colonialism and exploitation countries including the United States have engaged in to help make them so”) or how immediately contrasting those “shithole” countries with Norway isn’t racist (“There are brown people in Norway too, just ask Anders Breivik”) or when all else fails trying to change the conversation to be about whether the word “shithole” was actually used (it was), rather than acknowledging Trump’s entire position in the conversation was racist and “shithole” was just the juicy soundbite.
But we don’t have to be those people. Trump said a racist thing and he wants to keep people from these “shithole” countries from immigrating to the United States (as opposed to people from Norway) because he’s a racist. There are other reasons he doesn’t want them here, to be sure (Trump also hates poor people, as an example, and many of the immigrants are liable to be poor when they arrive), but none of those mitigates or obviates the racism. That it’s there too doesn’t subtract or divide its vileness. It adds and multiplies it.
At this point, there’s nothing to be gained by pretending that Trump isn’t a racist. Rather, the opposite: The willingness to deny Trump’s active, obvious and unsubtle racism suggests not just passive complicity in his racism, but an active participation in it. Trump’s folks in the White House yesterday suggested that his “shithole” comment would resonate with his base, which to be clear, is an explicit acknowledgement by the White House that it considers his base to be just as racist as Trump himself. If you consider yourself part of Trump’s base, you now get the chance to indicate whether or not you are as much of a racist as Trump.
And maybe you are! We do know that while not all Trump voters consider themselves racist, nearly everyone who considers themselves a racist voted for Trump. Maybe you’re one of the people who celebrates Trump’s clear and unambiguous racism. But if you don’t in fact consider yourself a confirmed and unapologetic racist, now is a fine time to make that clear. Even if you supported Trump before, it’s not too late to get off that rapidly-derailing train and to tuck-and-roll yourself clear of the continuing association with the man and his active racism.
And here’s the first test of it: Do you believe Trump is a racist? At this point it’s really a “yes” or “no” question, with no waffling qualifications needed. If you answer anything other than “Yes,” to that, well. You should really ask yourself why. And in the meantime, expect to be judged. By me, as noted. But, I strongly suspect, by others as well.
Notes:
1. This comment thread quite clearly has the potential to be contentious. So take extra special care to be polite to each other. I have the Mallet on hair-trigger and will err on the side of Malleting. So be aware of that, especially those of you, regardless of what you consider your political leaning, who have a tendency to go off furiously on people. If you’re wondering if that’s you, it probably is. If you doubt your ability to discuss politely, sit out the comment thread.
2. To get it out of the way, I fully acknowledge that you might not care if I judge you. That’s fine.
3. Anyone hauling out “Well, what about the racism of [X]?” will probably be Malleted as well, as the subject under discussion is not [X]’s racism, but Donald Trump’s. Whoever [X] is, they are not currently president of the United States, Donald Trump is. If your big rhetorical play is to attempt to derail the conversation, feel free to sit it out.
4. For those of you who ask what my neighbors in this Trump-voting area will think of my saying “I will judge you if you can’t acknowledge that Trump is a racist,” my answer is that I expect some of them will be annoyed, some of them will agree and many won’t care, depending on their own personal inclinations. I don’t think my proclamation will surprise any of them, as I’ve been talking about Trump, racism and the complicity of those who vote for him in that racism for some time now.
Trump is a racist.
In other news: Water is wet and trees are made of wood.
Of course he’s a racist. And it’s time our news media stopped hedging their bets on this.
As I read somewhere else, the only shithole here is the one pasted on the orange haired freak’s face. I want my country back from these racists and their sycophants.
Yes, he is.
He’s a racist AND an asshole. But I repeat myself.
I thought the article below was a pretty good write-up on the subject which pre-dates yours by a few months. The author’s conclusion, unsurprisingly, wasn’t that different to yours.
https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2017/10/the-first-white-president-ta-nehisi-coates/537909/
Hardcore yes. Ignorantly so is not strong enough verbiage. Dementedly so is closer. Abhorrently so nails it. At this point, if anyone doesn’t hate this man and what he stands for, they fail the simple test of humanity.
Yeah, I know. (Covers head against plummeting mallet.)
The “shithole” part of his comments is almost a distraction. What really makes it racist isn’t judging less-developed countries for being less developed (no matter how crude the terminology), it’s the fact that in Dear Leader’s view, people from those countries NEED TO JUSTIFY THEIR PRESENCE IN THE UNITED STATES in the way that our hypothetical Norwegian immigrant doesn’t.
Sadly, though, I don’t think this will change anything. Trump being a racist has been obvious for a long time. If him choosing to blame “many sides” when one side had literal Swastikas and literally killed someone didn’t settle things in people’s minds, this won’t either.
At this point, either you oppose Trump, or you are a supporter of racism.
Of course he’s a racist. I took Maya Angelou’s advice years ago, and believed him the first time he showed me.
Xenophobia is such a weird, silly thing in a country in which everybody started out coming from somewhere else. To quote my favorite line in Stripes, “We’re Americans! Our ancestors got thrown out of some of the best countries in the world!” At least I don’t look down on people because their ancestors got thrown out after mine did, or, worse, were stolen from their homes.
He’s racist as his daddy was, he’s an asshole and he’s just plain bad at understanding, well, anything that doesn’t fit his idea of reality. What I find fascinating is that he denies, even when there’s video and audio to show he did it, that he did something. Hell according to the NYT, he asked if could fire a Surppreme Court Justice that he appointment…
And everyone now expects both the US House and Senate not to mention a lot of down ticket races to swing solidly Democratic.
I won’t say Trump isn’t racist, he’s clearly proven that point. He’s certainly not “presidential” either, which is another adjective I wish I could give him. However unpopular though, I don’t think this comment cements the claim or argument you made, and here’s my two cents learned from a pretty interesting life thus far as to why.
I fought in Iraq for 15 months and Afghanistan for 7. Those are shit hole countries. Countries torn apart by religious and tribal feuds. Stymied politically, economically, socially, and developmentally by extremist governments/policies/religion where the most terrible things you can imagine happen all the time and “normal” isn’t something Americans can grasp. Does that make me racist to say so? No, I don’t think it does. I was fortunate enough to meet some very great people while living in those places who gave me hope for humanity even when its living on the ass end of the Earth. I’ve met people, smarter, stronger, braver, more beautiful, and kinder than me from every walk of life, religious creed, skin color, age, sexual orientation, whatever on my journey thus far. I am me, and I am fantastically low on the totem pole of human achievement and looking up at a lot of people better than me at everything who don’t share my physical traits. It was wonderfully humbling and I’m honored to have helped many immigrate to our nation from their previous nations. Good people, who maybe didn’t have the best educations, but cared for their families and communities the best that they could and worked hard to bring peace and stability in chaotic times. America needs more people like them. I’m sure they would readily describe their former nations as shit holes too. That’s why they left.
Also, a note on educational titles. I met a guy with a Doctorate in Economics from the University of Warsaw in 1985. Warsaw, Poland, 1985. What the hell does a communist nation on the verge of collapse know about economics and how useful is his doctorate? Smarty guy, yes. Would I want him to help me invest or plan my retirement? No. No I would not.
Yep, racist dictator wannabe! As Michelle Obama said-the Whitehouse reveals who you really are.
Thank You !
Dear Michael,
That word is not a distraction. It’s a well-established racist code-word, because what color are s.h.’s?? (I can’t bring myself to even write it out.)
It’s a much more awful way of saying we’re “mud people.” Which is how the Aryan types refer to those of us who aren’t.
They aren’t referring to how often we bathe.
pax / Ctein
Request permission to join you in the judging.
Trump is a racist. As are those who still support him.
I agree 100% with everything you said!! #resist
Trump is a racist? This is not breaking news. There is no shelter from this shit storm, and in truth there never has been. The stench is on everyone riding the Trump train.
I thought we all agreed Trump was a flaming racist the day he defended chalottesville nazis.
Literal nazis, for fucks sake.
As best as I can tell, everyone who defends Trump at this point is an absolute racist. And the others who voted for him now pretend they voted for Johnson.
Just disgusting.
We should not be surprised. Trump is what he has always been…A racist.
@Troy Gordon: Trump asked why we would let in “people from shithole countries.” The implication there is that it’s the people that make the country a shithole, and they’ll do the same to the US if we don’t take steps to keep them out. It’s hard to characterize that as anything but racist, especially when he’s referring to Haiti, El Salvador, and African nations, and contrasting them with Norway.
Being the contrarian [1] that I am, I spent the last several minutes trying to come up with some way to nitpick John’s thesis.
Nope. Not happenin’.
[1] And that’s not even getting into ancestry and such.
@ctein
All this talk over “code words” and “hand signals” for racists seems a bit to conspiracy for me. The racists I knew in college did care to use code words or hand signals. They were pretty open with who they hated and thought they were better than.
In my experience, the presidents vulgar term is not based on the color of what come out. but the actual thing that comes out. I’ve heard it used for many contexts that have nothing to do with race.
The good news is, we now know what to call these four years: The Shithole Presidency.
You could see Jim Acosta struggling with saying on air that the President is a racist. He really didn’t want to, but he seemed to realize he could tell the truth or be forever known as a reporter who couldn’t tell the truth.
On the other hand, after the campaign and the first year, is this still newsworthy?
John A:
You’re…. not trying to be the person that suggests that “shithole” here was not in context being used explicitly in a racist manner, are you? Because I don’t think that’s going to go very well for you. Please see the post for why.
John said, “I’m gonna judge you if you can’t admit openly and without reservation that Donald Trump is a racist.”
And we should fear that because why?
Pedro:
DON’T YOU KNOW WHO I AM
Also you clearly missed point two in the first comment.
I have the advantage of being from the East and being old. This has been blindingly obvious since the Central Park 5, simply obvious before that.
There is a reason people back East despise him. There are plenty of racists there, but many of them despise him as a con man and petty cheat. Or as a blowhard if racism, cons, and cheats are tolerable together. Or as the kind of amoral asshole who thinks getting a friend’s wife in bed is one of life’s pleasures. Or as simply ignorant. Or as a liar so habitual even he does not know if he is telling the truth or not. Or as many other things on a long list.
A completely loathsome person.
But of course, both sides. And her emails.
I got into a huge argument about this with another economist at a conference last December. I just can’t even. How much evidence does a person need?
@Pedro: See bullet 2 of the first comment.
I have been saying this for years now. Glad to see people finally catching up with me.
President Thunder Thumbs is a racist.
I wrote him off as “A Racist” the moment he equated Mexicans with rapists, and said a wall should be built along the Mexican border. He never mentioned building a wall along Canada, though.)
(Apologies for the length, but I need to bloviate a bit!)
The farther away someone gets from being Trump himself, the less human he considers them. His particular view of the universe is that it revolves around him. Everything else on the planet, humans included, is an object for him to own and use as he wishes. He reserves some respect for men who are exactly like him–cishet, white, ostentatiously rich–but only as long as they defer to him as the alpha. (He is, of course, deeply insecure–no one who isn’t would make such a fuss about trying to prove he’s the biggest/richest/best on every measure.)
Sadly, some people like men like this and don’t see the inherent insecurity driving his ego, and for them, his racism and all the other nastiness are features, not bugs. They’re small-minded bigots themselves, and think that by hitching their broken-down wagons to him, they might win the asshole lottery and get rich and famous, too. They’re the legions of suburban Lexus drivers who attend get-rich real estate or MLM seminars, hoping to break out of that middle-management job and join the jet set. Or they’re the legions of desperate white working class who buy lottery tickets in the hope that they can win enough to pay the electric bill–the ones who bought the Reagan lie that broke white dudes will magically get living-wage jobs again once women and PoCs are out of the workforce. (This explains his women followers, too. They see him as the alpha sugar daddy, who will make it so their husbands can support them again.)
Trump is a festering heap of half-sentient medical waste, but he’s more a symptom than the problem. Russian meddling and third-party-voting sexist lefties aside, he got where he got because of a few decades of the GOP in general priming that base (and building off of lingering sore-losering over the Civil War. And Manifest Destiny. And Puritans. And the Roman Empire, if we want to get BCE about it.) Even if we get rid of him, the overt, violent racism won’t stop (not that it ever did anyway) because his base will still exist, and so will the thousands of vile Republicans they keep electing.
Absolutely, we need to keep calling him out when he does shit like this, but the truth is that no real progress is going to get made until we get rid of the Republican infrastructure that created and supports him. Until we get past the myth that bipartisanship is the only moral path, and recognize that that entire party and everyone belonging to it is irredeemably awful, we’re never going to get anywhere. Anyone with any decency has already left the party and at least gone indie. The only people remaining are either so far in denial that they probably don’t even know what year it is, or are actually on board with what it stands for, and has for at least two generations. I’m tired of looking for or being badgered into admitting that there are “good” Republicans. There aren’t. Not anymore. There may be some good *conservatives* (in the old-school careful-budgeting sense) left, but Republicans? No. I’d be perfectly happy without a single Republican office-holder in the entire country. I’d be happy if the RNC itself gets taken down as the organized-crime racket it is. Once we’ve got rid of them, the left can split into Blue Dogs and progressives and we can drag the Overton window back where it belongs. The country is being held hostage by the 30% who want to be just like Trump. If we’re ever going to get it back, we have to fight them, not just him.
Most of my fellow New Yorkers have known him for what he is – a racist POS – for three decades or more, so nothing new here.
@Pedro see point 2 of John’s first comment.
@ Troy Gordon A conservative family member posted an article about how bad many developing countries have been and are and that we are being disingenious by being outraged at the “shithole” comment. I posted back a retweet from John Rogers. https://twitter.com/jonrog1/status/951820026872438785
The point isn’t that many developing countries are struggling with poverty or corruption and whether or not that can be blamed on the history of colonialism or the effects of the Cold War or whatever. The point is, Trump would prefer immigrants from countries like Norway. (Of course, Norwegians are all saying “no thanks!”), I don’t know if “shithole” is a dog-whistle racist term. If it is, I doubt he is even aware of that; he was probably repeating something he heard or read. I don’t think it makes a difference. Everything he said was racist. He is a racist.
John said, “DON’T YOU KNOW WHO I AM”
A lawyer doubling as an SF writer.
It’s the addiction to the small print exit clauses that gives it away.
Just a little bit more than they currently have — no matter how much that is.
John A:
Let’s get something clarified here:
The racism isn’t bound up in the the word “shithole.” It’s the assumption that being born in a poor/underdeveloped/ place that is p[opulated predominantly by people of color makes you a lesser human being–tainterd and unworthy of the glory that is America–than if you came from a country such as, let’s say Norway–which just happens to embody the Aryan ideal espoused by the innumerable Trump supporters in the KKK and Stormfront.
That’s racism, however delicately one tries to insist otherwise.
You know… I know this is coming from a place of privilege, but I’ve gotten to the point where his racist outbursts aren’t shocking anymore. His inability to restrain himself from saying hateful things has been used in court as evidence against the travel ban, so he actually hurts his own cause when he does these things, and I take some grim satisfaction in that, but otherwise it all just blends into the cosmic background hideousness.
But the word “shithole” suddenly being on every channel actually does shock me a little. I know it’s the wrong reaction to have – what he believes should be the story, not how he expressed it – but somehow that’s the bit that stands out.
I remember saying back before the election that even if I wasn’t a democrat and didn’t share her values, I’d still be supporting Clinton because of the two major candidates she was the only one who would go away and competently do her job, whereas Trump would never, ever stop trying to be the center of attention, no matter how desperately he had to act out to do it. Even if you’re conservative, I said, can’t you see how utterly sick of him you’re going to be before long?
And even so, I never imagined I’d see purportedly unprintable words showing up in every news channel chryon, and a discussion about whether that plays well with his base.
I know that isn’t, or shouldn’t be, the real point. But I guess it’s the bit that I’m still not quite numb to yet.
@ Troy Gordon
Your perspective, as a soldier fighting an enemy within Iraq and Afghanistan, prejudices your opinion. Thank you for your service. But I think you’re wrong. A major (primary?) reason both of those countries have been riven by corruption and all the ills you outlined is because the U.S. has consistently interfered with their internal politics. The U.S. had a strategic goal of being able to extract oil from Iraq, and fight communism in Afghanistan. So instead of consistent policies designed to help the general population of each country achieve democracy, we (the U.S.) engaged in open wars, secret wars, and all the other nastiness associated with propping up dictators and/or other leaders repugnant to the ideas of democracy. Which led to both countries struggling so badly.
I’d say you calling them shit-holes, is reductionist, not very accurate, but most importantly, it allies you with Trump whether you want it to or not.
As to “normal” Americans not understanding how bad things can be in Iraq and Afghanistan, I’m very confident Black Americans can relate. Sure, it’s not a perfect fit. While we don’t have IEDs on every other street, Black Americans do have the constant worry of dying much younger than Whites because of a wide range of social issues, much more likely to being unemployed and thus not having a stable place to sleep each night, and much more likely to be incarcerated by an aggressive policing body for long periods of time. Is it all war on the streets, with urban or other types of warfare? Of course not. But you don’t have to have been in an actual battle to “imagine” all the horrors.
I strongly second everyone read the article by Mr. Coates in The Atlantic about how a racist Whiteness is the issue we need to keep our eyes focused on.
He’s always been a racist, and he’s never hidden the fact. His actions have proven that since the 1970s.
This is on top of being an egregiously garbage waste of human skin. He is a horrible human being and always has been. The only thing which has changed is that perhaps, finally, the Media which enabled him can no longer hide the fact. Sadly the Rethuglicans who also enable him seem completely willing to be complicit with his garbageness, because it exactly reflects their own.
Yes he’s a racist; an unthinking bigot. I don’t think he has the brains to be a thinking bigot, I think his evil is more banal than that, but that he was steered into position by people who are actually, philosophically nasty.
The distinction between being racist and being a racist is an interesting one to me. I ran into it in a conversation with my father:
Dad: Vancouver has a terrible Chinese problem.
Me: WTAF? or words to that effect
Dad: they’re taking all the jobs because they’re working for peanuts
Me: rant about exploitation of immigrants by employers and racism of people who won’t pay immigrants decent wages
Dad: not listening
Me: (had enough) – Dad, Vancouver only has a Chinese problem if you’re racist (emphasis emphatically mine at the time)
Dad: utterly taken aback and offended that I’d accuse him of being racist.
As far as he was concerned only bad people were racists, hadn’t we fought a war? and all that stuff. He completely didn’t think that what he was spouting was racist in any way and he was really upset that I’d accuse him of it.
What is the point of that? I guess: Your president is an asshole in many ways. Many of the people who voted him in and steer him now, to the effect that that’s possible, are assholes too, deliberately. Many of the people who voted him in think that they aren’t, probably including Our Gracious Host’s nice neighbours. Do they enable assholes all the same? hell yes. Do we judge them all the same? absolutely.
Dear John A,
The whole damn diatribe is racist, no question of that. But “s.h.” is a long established and very well understood usage by racists to denote color as well as anatomy. You’ve never heard it? Well, now you’re a bit more educated.
I couldn’t give a damn about your experience in college. Really.
Accept that you’ve learned something new today and move on.
Do. Not. Argue. Further.
Really, you don’t want to find yourself in that corner.
pax / Ctein
You might be interested in this:
https://nypost.com/2018/01/12/us-ambassador-to-panama-steps-down-after-trumps-shithole-comment/
Yes. He’s a racist. And Yes he’s been a racist since before he ran for President, and yes he was a loud and avowed racist during his campaign. And yes he’s refused to condemn Nazis, and said white supremacists are good people.
Which only leaves the question how does he manage to keep finding new ways to shock us with his unpresidential, unprofessional “I can’t believe he said that in public ways?”
And why hasn’t he been reduced to a smoldering pile of cinders by a bolt of lightning from the angry gods?
Dear John,
I never thought I would be, I COULD be, pushed over this line, but I have been–
I no longer care how Trump leaves office. I will cheer anything that removes him from office.
(… and… I am so NOT going to expand on that, so nobody even think of asking).
I never thought I’d think that way. It breaks my most basic moral code.
And I no longer care that it does.
pax / Ctein
[If you fear this is not oblique enough, John, feel free to mallet. It’s your home.]
Agreed, but one thing I haven’t been hearing is this: If a country is a shithole, that’s all the more reason to let their people immigrate. I get the concerns about one terrorist getting in with them and blowing a bunch of us up, even if I mostly disagree with it. And despite the bleeding-heart stuff I just wrote, I’m also a libertarian opposed to handing them free stuff that came from tax money.
But again, if a country’s a shithole we’re supposed to open our doors to them; otherwise, let’s take down the Statue of Liberty and sell it for scrap.
BTW: I do find it interesting that (yes, recent talk perhaps — don’t make too much of this) he picked Norway as the contrast to whatever parts of the world he despises. Y’all know Norway, don’t you? Pillage, burn, rape, vikings, that Norway? The country that gave us the lovely word “quisling” Norway, for flipping NAZI without being invaded?
Lest I be misunderstood: also the country that responded to Anders Breivik by reaffirming their dedication to civilization and openness instead of bloodlust. Pity we can’t live up to that example.
He’s a racist.
Though He is a teetotaller, The Leader “governs” like the loudmouth drunk at the end of the bar- racist and stupid. Not only that, but He exemplifies the notion put forth by our honored host that “‘Straight White Male’ is the lowest difficulty setting there is” and in fact these people are his base, as well.
I’m with a previous poster that the use of shithole, by Donald Trump, really isn’t all that racist. By Trumpian standards, at least. His talk of rather having norwegians is much worse, IMHO.
And then there’s this: https://twitter.com/mj_lee/status/951902040942436354
I’ve had this same conversation in restaurants, new jobs, cabs, bars, stores….and I can’t imagine how mortifying it must be to have it in the White House.
For me, this whole issue (and yes, I believe Trump is a racist–let’s get that out of the way) is complicated by personal history, and I can’t believe that more Americans aren’t ashamed of their own hypocrisy–or at least more aware of the general hypocrisy surrounding the whole immigration debate. My grandparents emigrated from what would have qualified as a “shithole” country at the turn of the last century. They were part of the “swarthy Mediterranean peoples” who were going to pollute the fundamentally “Anglo-Saxon” United States; they were lazy, illiterate, and criminal, and potentially terrorist; they couldn’t possibly become “real Americans” because they’d blindly obey a religious leader rather than the Constitution. And so on, and on, and on.
Many of these things were quite true, as it happened. My grandparents were dirt poor and poorly educated. That’s why they came here. They had the gumption, the determination, to try for the better life that they believed was available here. And once they got here, the government didn’t really worry all that much about how they got in (I had at least one branch of my family tree that would likely qualify as “illegal immigrants” under today’s rules)–they were offered a chance at citizenship and the opportunity to work for that better life. And they (mostly) did just that. So who am I to try to bar the Golden Door to the current generation of people fleeing poverty and seeking a better life, wherever they come from?
Gah. It makes my head hurt.
No, I’m not arguing that Trump isn’t a racist. I’m saying that the word “shithole” by itself is not a racist term. Just because racists say or do something does not make that word or action racist.
I think Trump has enough against him without the need to co-opt more things to be racist than they are.
@ DC Sessions
Norway certainly was invaded. The existence of a quisling faction doesn’t erase the brave fight the Norwegians made or the courage and suffering of their resistance through the occupation. Trump would be more attracted by the views of the murderer Breivik than Quisling.
Let’s take this one further. If, still, someone supports such a blatantly racist person as Trump… *that person is a racist*. One doesn’t get to support Trump but wipe the shitstain of racism away. “Oh, I just support his policy on X…” is a fig leaf and a pretty small one at that. If you support a racist president for any reason, you’re fine with a racist being in that office. You’re OK with that person setting policies that may well be racist. Guess what that makes you? Right. A racist.
Yeah, he’s racist. He’s still not going to get impeached, the Dems won’t take back the Senate, and he’ll get re-elected. Deal with it.
#Calexit appears to be the only logical answer – we’re under-represented in the House, and massively under-represented in the Senate. Time to abandon the rest of the US to the Republicans and save ourselves.
Yeah, it really is, though. Just as “mud” isn’t a racist term but “mud people” is, “shithole” isn’t a racist term but “people from shithole countries” most definitely is.
So the question becomes, Who’s going to scrape that lump of rancid lard out of the White House?
The Chinese were the first people to have US immigration laws aimed specifically at them. In many ways, China was a shithole country in the 19th Century. Nowadays, folks aren’t able to apply that label to me or my relatives.
But Trump and his ilk are not going to apply that same brush to us. They’re going to find other ways to hate us.
Fuck the polite words. We know him and his kind. They’re racists through and through.
Simply this, in echo of someone on Twitter yesterday: My European ancestors couldn’t get the hell out of the countries they were born in, and into America, fast enough. My neighbor’s African ancestors had to be forcibly dragged here in chains.
Remind me again, which countries are shitholes?
::sigh::
For decades, I’ve been trying to be kind and understanding towards racists who honestly and sincerely believe that the fact they “don’t hate [particular variety/ies of brown people]” and wouldn’t dream of calling them [corresponding racist epithet(s)] or lynching them or pursuing them in mobs to beat them up means they’re NOT RACISTS. They’d never do stuff like that! They can’t possibly be racists! They’ll even admit that “those people” are, you know, human beings. With (sorta) rights! (As long as they don’t move in next door or date their kids, etc.)
I’ve been trying to be non-confrontational. To listen. To address the anxieties, the unfamiliarity, the emotional vulnerabilities. To take a positive approach, a retail, one-at-a-time, get-to-know-someone-different strategy.
You can only whack your head against the bricks so long.
Racists gonna racist.
Not the Reddit Chris S. said, “#Calexit appears to be the only logical answer – we’re under-represented in the House, and massively under-represented in the Senate. Time to abandon the rest of the US to the Republicans and save ourselves.”
Really? So, what’s the plan for the day after federal forces invade? Beg for military aid from Mexico? Canada? China? Russia?
@evan, my point is that Trump could have replaced “shithole” with nearly any other derogatory adjective and the sentiment would have been the same.
Very early on in this election cycle, those of us from NYC tried to warn the country who he was. We knew based early on from his actions against the now PROVEN innocent Central Park 5 that he was a racist scumbag. Plus his assistance tht Obama was Kenyan born.
Following that I started saying that anyone who could ignore that and didn’t want to think of Trump as racist was, themselves, racist.
I got some flack for that. No one wants to think of uncle Joe, or Bob the next door neighbor as racist. They have to deal with those people day in, day out, and they feel like they can’t because then Bob or Joe would hate them. If Joe and Bob burned crosses on people’s lawns, that’d be different. But they’re not REAL racists. Real racists burn crosses. Simply voting Trump and refusing to call out racism, that can’t be racist! That’d mean that so many Americans are racist.!
Well, they are. They are racists. So many Americans are racists. We ought to learn to talk about things that way.
The sort of shit Trump peddles is giving other racist fuckers like our little immigration czar Peter Dutton confidence to come out and make sweeping statements about those horrible Africans too. That’s the sad long term result of the man with the loudest voice being a racist.
He has contempt for everyone who’s not white, male, protestant, a billionaire, conformist, and from the right parts of the north east. So, yes of course he’s racists but let’s be real. He has contempt of 99.99% of the world. Does the fact that he despises the vast majority of humanity make it better or worse that brown is one of the categories he thinks is beneath him? I dunno.
John A: As I noted above, the word “shithole” is not at issue. It is the sentiment *behind* that word.
Trump specifically stated he would prefer immigrants from a predominantly white country over countries predominantly populated by people of color, because those countries are “shitholes.” (Many of which actually aren’t, leaving our ambassadors there tugging at their collars and clearing their throats with deep embarrassment as they are rightfully called on the carpet over this),
How is that *not* racist, or at the very least incredibly bigoted?
You’re not arguing Trump isn’t racist…but you’re refusing to accept the evidence of it right in front of your face because he’s not standing there calling Hatians the N-word or something?
Sorry, it doesn’t wash. I’ve seen too many actual racists use Trumps exact words to excuse their racism. (Not directed at you BTW, please don’t take it amiss.)
Pedro – not sure what you’re thinking, but politically-negotiated exit of CA from the US is what I was thinking. Why do you leap to conclusions there? Let the leeching Republican states deal with the consequences of their own actions without us paying for it. Given the disdain the Republicans appear to have for California, they should be glad to see us go.
@John A, digging yourself deeper into your hole of denial won’t make you magically correct. Just letting you know.
@Ctein
John A. describing his direct experience in the Middle East was *functional* and I thought respectful to most of the people he met. To wit, it is a functional shithole that *none* of us would want to live in. He did not attempt to describe *why and how* they ended up that way. Another poster gave a pretty clear history of *why and how* the US policy has affected the area.
I fully agree with the various posters that those in “shithole countries” should have the ability to emigrate to the US. As one poster remarked about their family, those with the gumption to try should be given a fair shot. As with the Dreamers, we *need* folks like that – the ones willing to work hard, get educated and see their kids are educated. Folks who are willing to make that kind of sacrifice are *vital* to the future of the US.
And, yes, rump (sic) is racist. Fortunately, it looks like the wheels of Justice are grinding, and rump cannot stop from bragging about his “high crimes and misdemeanors”. The republican leadership will also happily throw him under the bus once he is no longer useful. That does not mean Pence is better; however he is at least *sane*.
@JohnA, et al:
I think this particular discussion of “shithole” is beginning to veer from the useful, so let’s go ahead and wrap it up.
Also, let’s wrap up the discussion of CalExit, please. It’s also not on point.
TJ Swoboda, thank you. I was thinking that very thing today, as I meditated upon some internet jackass smugly declaring that “shithole” was nothing but an objective description of the sewage-ridden streets of Port-au-Prince (if I have that right), and I said to myself, “That makes it more important than ever that we help people out of that, rather than redoubling our efforts not to see their plight.”
I came here to say that, and now I’m here to agree with you.
Also: Yes, Trump’s a racist, and a lot of other awful things.
First: duh.
Second: it has been said that the problem with Bush junior was not that he was dumb but that he was incurious.
With Trump one of his many problems is that he appears to be unthinking. I also believe he is not very smart but the pertnent point is that he chooses not to think. He is basically too lazy to enage fully, let alone deeply with the world.
Racism is one of the evils that thrive in (subgroups of) societies and individual brains because of an unwillingness, often laziness, to engage, to be an empathetic human being.
Trump, to put it more bluntly, is lazy, unthinking and not very intelligent. His racism is informed by that – but in no way less real or dangerous for that. As Bush showed in Iraq, for a powerful person to be incurious is a dangerous thing. Trump almost daily shows how dangerous power is in the hands of an unthinking man.
@MSB, thank you for that. Nasjonal Samling party, Statspolitiet, and the NS-affiliated Hirden paramilitary organisation were not exactly popular, and I hear there were far more volunteers for Quisling’s firing squad in 1945 than would fit in that Akershus Fortress courtyard.
My father was an emigrant from that country about fiftteen years before that, back when it was still the sort of dirt-poor backwater country full of desperate, ragged people that Trumpenführer would normally despise. But, I’ll tell you, if you could convince a couple million current Norwegians to do likewise and become USA citizens, which under present conditions is not remotely conceivable, I’m pretty sure they’d find a way to eject the Orange Menace’s lot of traitorous, racist autocrats in a month if it took a Constitutional Convention to do it, because they in fact do remember Quisling’s puppet Nasjonale regjering (‘national government’).
Noted, John. Willco.
@Troy Gordon: Having studied economics at the graduate level myself, I’d point out that there are many subfields of economics whose study does not qualify one to give advice on a financial portfolio, other than (perhaps) being a bit more numerate, and (possibly) more familiar with the idea of statistics. The Polish Ph.D. in your example may have been more qualified than many U.S. economists to give financial advice, or might not have been – too many variables to consider. Do you suppose that a microbiologist is unqualified to discuss theories about molecular behavior, given that he or she has not lived at that level of existence?
Not the Reddit Chris S. said, “Pedro – not sure what you’re thinking, but politically-negotiated exit of CA from the US is what I was thinking.”
Assuming the proposition passes, California can offer negotiations, but this offer will be rejected the split second after its made.
To the extent California actually tries to bolt the Union, it will be forcibly blocked with federal troops, if necessary. Think 1865. The silver lining: Forcing California to remain in the Union will upset the Alt Right. (Small compensation, I must admit.)
My point: the Imperial Capital will not allow California to leave the Union any more than it allowed the southern states to go their merry way in the 1860s. To think otherwise is to invite catastrophe.