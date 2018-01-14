Uncategorized Sunset, 1/14/18 January 14, 2018 John Scalzi2 Comments Because sunsets are nice, and this was a nice sunset. Hope your weekend was lovely. Share:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)
2 thoughts on “Sunset, 1/14/18”
Awesome pic!
Luckily, there’s a big perfectly sized hole in the trees for the sun to shine through!