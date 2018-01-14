Uncategorized

Sunset, 1/14/18

John Scalzi

Big yellowy sunset with glowing clouds.

Because sunsets are nice, and this was a nice sunset.

Hope your weekend was lovely.

2 thoughts on “Sunset, 1/14/18

