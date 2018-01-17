I feel you, Spice. I truly do.
12 thoughts on “It’s Been That Kind of Day, So Please Accept This Picture of a Cat Who Is, Frankly, All Over Your Brand of Nonsense”
Cats, man.
:-)
Disapproving Scamperbeast disapproves!
Looking wise beyond his years.
No one does disdain the way a cat does!
We Are NOT Amused! /HRH voice
Cat photo accepted with thanks. Been that kind of day for me as well.
Agreed. This day has been one for the litter box.
That’s the sort of look I’ve been getting from my herd when they feel the cold temperatures outside. On the other hand, two or three of them trotted out into the snow today and hung around outside for a while. They must be getting cabin fever.
Disapproval Cat disapproves of anything that is not food or sleep or scampering.
I gladly accept your picture of a cat, in spite of the fact that today went well enough for me that I do not actually need cat pictures at this time.
My day felt just like Spice looks.