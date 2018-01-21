Regarding a Recent SFWA Action

The Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America, of which I was previously the president, has issued a statement about an action it undertook, regarding an application for membership. That statement is here.

As a former president, it has been my general policy not to offer up public opinions about the actions of the current SFWA board, either positive or negative, and that is a policy I plan to continue regarding this particular decision.

Tangentially and as a general note, not pertaining to any specific individual and applicable, metaphorically and/or literally, to many situations in life:

If you publicly announce that you’re going to go to someone’s house, shit yourself and then smear the results on the furniture, you should not be surprised when you’re not allowed on the property.