Every January I attend the Confusion Convention in Michigan, and this January was no exception. One again I had a delightful time with many people I like and admire. And I also got pictures, as I often do. I’ll be posting a more complete set at some point in the near(ish) future, but until them, here are some I took, in glorious black and white. Enjoy.
14 thoughts on “Confusion in Black and White”
Once again, I scrolled down through your pictures murmuring things like, “Oh, very nice!” And then we came to Krissy and I said, “Awww!” Somehow, when you photograph her, your love just always shines through and the picture seems somehow special. I love to see it.
Annalee Newitz looks heartily skeptical.
Lovely pictures. You got them to shine.
I’m gonna take a wild stab in the dark here, but is that the Luke Daniels of audio book renown? ;-)
What Deborah said and a great pic of Andrea
DigitalAtheist:
Yes, that’s him.
You really do have an eye for portrait photography.
The site header when I clicked on this was a picture of Zeus. Well done, random Internet!
I always appreciate pictures of various notables like authors at events, because frequently dust jackets either have way out of date photos, or none at all. It lets me put a face on the writing.
In the unlikely event that you decide writing is not your future, you could do well as a photographer. You really are good at capturing a particular moment of a personality.
I love me some Dresden Files….i don’t know much about Mr Butcher himself…but very cool to see to authors I read secretly hanging out in real life….(assuming you actually hang out and don’t just snap photos of unsuspecting people, cause that’s just creepy). Good portrait shots tho….
Great pictures! Makes me want to try some monochrome photography.
Dagnabbit I have GOT to get to this con next year.
The pictures of Andrea and Luke are stand outs among this set. Although I have to second what Deborah noted. I suspect more love goes into photos of your wife and daughter. The Jim Butcher picture is good too but that thing in the background needs to go. The Luke pic also has something on the lower left that could go but it didn’t distract as much. Very nice work.