I’ve written a remembrance of Ursula K. Le Guin; it’s up at the Los Angeles Times.
As I wrote there:
“The speaking of her name and of her words goes on, and will go on, today and tomorrow and for a very long time now. As it should. She was the mother of so many of us, and you should take time to mourn your mother.”
23 thoughts on “RIP, Ursula K. Le Guin”
Please note: If you leave a comment here whining about the LA Times site having pop ups and ads, I’ll Mallet it into non-existence. Try to have at least the smallest sense of the moment, please.
Otherwise, the floor is open to your own thoughts and remembrances of Ursula K. Le Guin.
The only fan letter I ever wrote was to Ursula LeGuin in the mid-80s. Her prose was so amazing.
It is hard to see the authors who really matter pass beyond the veil. They are gone, but their work remains. The saddest thing is that they are not here to continue to add their perspective to our increasingly strange world. As exotic as the worlds created by LeGuin were at times, in their essence they held up a mirror on out own world and its times.
I admit I did not read her entire catalog of works. Some was beyond me at the time I picked them up, while others are on that increasingly long list of books I need to get to.
Godspeed and Blessed Be
Beautiful.
I read ‘The Dispossessed’ when I was twelve. In a way, it is similar to Omelas, but with more fleshed-out world’s. It changed how I thought about religion and politics and the purpose of a community. I don’t mean it changed my opinions; I mean it literally changed the questions I asked in my pursuit of understanding bigger picture things. It made me see potential and variance in humans as something far grander and more noble than I’d believed possible, certainly grander than the simplistic “check mark personalities” I had tried to categorize people in before.
Somebody once said twelve is the golden age of science fiction, and I’m glad I found LeGuin at that age. I’m not a writer, not really, not yet, but I am a crisis center counselor and am involved in local government, and I can trace those passions back to the burning inspiration I got from ‘The Dispossessed’, that anyone can build a community intentionally, and can do it well so long as they are wise enough to ask the right questions. My hometown in Ohio can be continually built and rebuilt, reimagined, reinvigorated, without bloodshed and with the tech we have now; I have been certain of this since bearing witness to the creation and recreation of the worlds of the Hanish Cycle, regardless of the distinction between LeGuin’s fictional countries and my real one.
I’ve only read Hanish Cycle, Earthsea cycle, Powers, and her short story collections; I’ve just yesterday begun Lathe of Heaven on audiobook. So, I know I’ve missed some of her classics, including her translations. Even so, the books of hers I have read had an outsize impact on me. I hope they can be passed on to others as well.
I can’t think of anything better than Le Guin’s own words from ‘A Wizard of Earthsea’:
Only in silence the word,
only in dark the light,
only in dying life:
bright the hawk’s flight
on the empty sky.
I’m so sad tonight. Of all the authors I have read through out my life, she was my mother. Always. Thank you John.
Aww, dammit.
Ursula was a dear, sweet person and about self-effacing as they come–except when it came to talking about her writing and her career.
I was lucky to encounter her over the years here in Portland. I was a co-chair of a Westercon here in Portland in 1990, and she was one of the GOHs, which is how I first met her, but we since encountered her at book stores and other events over the years, and I always enjoyed talking to her.
I will miss her.
I first encountered her work through the world of Earthsea as a kid – my dad is a huge fan and has many of her books, but Earthsea was what he read out to me as bedtime stories. I would read the first three books again and again over the years, comfortable in the familiar prose but always finding new nuance (regrettably, I read Tehanu when I was in an unfortunate snotty teenager phase and dismissed it for being less exciting and focused on “boring women’s stuff” – I need to return to it now that I’ve hopefully outgrown my edgelordy past self).
A few years ago I decided to delve more deeply into her work and read Left Hand of Darkness and The Dispossessed back-to-back, and was overwhelmed by just how good they are, how well crafted, strong both in world building and in how they speak strongly to themes that are still urgently relevant today. I have been continuing to read as much as I can – I raided my dad’s shelves of old paperbacks when I was home this past Christmas and added Rocannon’s World and Planet of Exile to my list – and this news has made me more determined to read as much as I can find.
I was reeling when I heard the news (Wednesday morning in this hemisphere) and walked to my work’s bookshop to see if they had an Earthsea collection, intending to soothe myself in its familiarity. They did not, but they did have the edition of Always Coming Home with your introduction. It’s one of hers that I haven’t read, and now having seen your beautiful tribute I’ll sink into it tonight. The world won’t be as familiar as Earthsea, but I’m sure I’ll find comfort there just the same.
I read Ursula’s “Earthsea” books every year, and have done so for probably the last forty years, since they were written. There is so much simple wisdom and insight in them that to this day, every year, I find another new morsel of her heart and mind when I read them.
My oldest still used internet name, “Ramarren”, was the principal character in her book “City of Illusions” … An astrogator and a mathematician, who freed himself from the enemy who enslaved him on Earth, trying to find out the name of the star he came from so they could conquer his people too. He escaped to return home, warn his people, and assemble a fleet to come offer succor for subjugated Earth. It touched me deeply when I read it, and the character had to be my name on the computer system at NASA/JPL. The name of the star he came from, Eltanin, is the name of the star that makes the Eye of Draco; I’ve owned the “eltanin.org” domain for twenty plus years.
I’ve always named my hard drives and computers after places and dragons in Earthsea. As I look at my desktop, I see Arrin, Arron, Atwa, and Yevaud: three islands of the Kargad Lands and the true name of the Dragon of Pendor.
Three weeks after 9/11, she did a book signing and reading at Cody’s Books in Berkeley. People kept asking her what she thought about 9/11. Finally, she put up her hand. “Please. I am a writer, not a prophet or a politician. I am still in shock. It will take me probably most of the rest of the decade to sort out my feelings and start responding to them. Terrible tragedies like this cannot be answered to in a moment: they should be meditated over and thought about for months, years, before you come to an understanding and conclusion about them. Evil has been done: to overreact compounds the evil and allows it to win. Don’t do that.” And smiled. A standing ovation followed after a minute’s total silence. Gods, she was good!
Thirty-five years ago, after corresponding with Ursula a couple of times, I found myself in Portland with little to do while waiting for my cousin’s wedding in Puyallup, WA. I called her, she said she had no appointments that week and would be home. We spent most of every afternoon the entire week sitting on her porch telling each other stories, and a lot of time with me just sitting with her, listening to the great notions and ideas in her mind.
Ursula was very important in my life. She will be with me for all the rest of my days. I missed a chance to go visit her again over the past two-three years—I’d written, she said she’d make time if I could find the time to get there, and we spoke about it a few times in email but it never came to pass. I am sad I didn’t get to see her in person one more time.
She was an extraordinary person. I loved her instantly, and always will. May she forever dance on the wind in the Uttermost West with Kalessin, Eldest, and his people.
“Hope is a slighter, tougher thing even than trust… In a good season one trusts life; in a bad season one only hopes. But they are of the same essence: they are the mind’s indispensable relationship with other minds, with the world, and with time. Without trust, a man lives, but not a human life; without hope, he dies. When there is no relationship, where hands do not touch, emotion atrophies in void and intelligence goes sterile and obsessed. Between men the only link left is that of owner to slave, or murderer to victim.”
– City of Illusions, Ursula K. Le Guin
Godspeed, Ursula!
I feel privileged to thank you on your own blog for that lovely piece of writing about the loss of an amazing author. Especially relating strongly to Heinlein & Asimov, & ‘harder’ sci fi & only later coming upon LeGuin doing vastly different, yet still fascinating things with writing. Thanks for putting all those things into words for those of us who can’t.
Such a shock the news, though at age 88 it shouldn’t be – I just never thought of Ursula Le Guin as aging, or elderly.
Her work could hit me like a freight train with its subversiveness, subtle or otherwise; and the sheer wonderfulness in how she told her tales. But after that, in months and years after that, I’d find that a single scene or image or bit of dialog had taken up permanent residence in my mind.
Got to start re-reading….
“You will die. You will not live forever. Nor will any man nor any thing. Nothing is immortal. But only to us is it given to know that we must die. And that is a great gift: the gift of selfhood. For we have only what we know we must lose, what we are willing to lose….That selfhood which is our torment, and our treasure, and our humanity, does not endure. It changes; it is gone, a wave on the sea. Would you have the sea grow still and the tides cease, to save one wave, to save yourself? Would you give up the craft of your hands, and the passion of your heart, and the light of sunrise and sunset, to buy safety for yourself—safety forever? That is what they seek to do on Wathort and Lorbanery and elsewhere. That is the message that those who know how to hear have heard: By denying life you may deny death and live forever!—And this message I do not hear, Arren, for I will not hear it. I will not take the counsel of despair.”
“Always Coming Home” is what made me a writer, I think. I marveled at the craft of telling a story with the spaces between the stories, a story that was as much what wasn’t said as what was, what was considered important enough to tell and what was beneath notice. Ursula was one-third of my personal triumvirate; the other two are Jane Yolen and Tanith Lee. Tanith’s gone, too, and her last social media post is such a fitting tribute to a life of writing wonders, I can’t do any better than to reproduce it here:
Though we come and go, and pass into the shadows, where we leave behind us stories told – on paper, on the wings of butterflies, on the wind, on the hearts of others – there we are remembered, there we work magic and great change – passing on the fire like a torch – forever and forever. Till the sky falls, and all things are flawless and need no words at all.
I haven’t read the Earthsea books since the early 1970s, when I was at that “golden age” of twelve or so. Maybe it’s time to take another look with my older eyes.
Ursula Le Guin is one of the writers who seemed godlike to me as a science fiction-obsessed child, and one of the last of that group still left. I always wanted to meet her, with no idea what I’d say. Except, “Thank you.”
What a sad loss. She has been an enrichment to my life.
Dammit.
Her translation of the Tao te Ching has been a comfort and illumination in my life many times. I can see a re-read in the near future.
And then there’s the impact of her speculative fiction work. She hall be greatly missed.
As a reader who grew up with the SciFi of the 70’s, LeGuin was the writer who taught me that science fiction (and fantasy) didn’t have to be about blowing up spaceships and killing dragons. That the advantage of creating your own world was that you could question the foundations of this one. She introduced me to concepts like anarchism and bisexuality … ideas that would eventually change my outlook on life.
I know she had a good, long life, but I wouldn’t have complained had it been a little longer.
I haven’t read much of Le Guin’s work. I read The Left Hand of Darkness as a teenager, but can’t remember anything about it. It’s difficult to call myself a fan, but…
One of my favorite books of all time is The Lathe of Heaven. I also love the movie. I still have the newspaper story about the movie when it was released in 1980. The talk of “state-of-the-art” special effects is laughable, but the story is what sells the movie for me. I’ve even done a pilgrimage to many of the filming locations. I lost my virginity in one of them, but that’s a totally different story.
I saw an interview with Le Guin where she said The Lathe of Heaven was written before she found her true voice (as a woman). It doesn’t stop it from speaking to me.
By all means, avoid the 2002 movie version, which omits the article of the title and a lot of the substance of the book.
Despite the great stories and characters and alternative perspectives on the genre, it was the prose that got me more than anything. Unequaled in the field. Clear, not functional; poetic but not obscure; clever when necessary but never just for the sake of it. A pillar indeed.
I read an excerpt from “A Wizard of Earthsea” in a reading textbook when I was about ten. It took me three more years of searching to find the actual book, bugging the librarians in the tiny libraries of two counties. I think her short story collections were my favorites, though. The final paragraph from “The Author of the Acacia Seeds” comes to mind: “And with them, or after them, may there not come that even bolder adventurer – the first geolinguist, who, ignoring the delicate, transient lyrics of the lichen, will read beneath it the still less communicative, still more passive, wholly atemporal, cold, volcanic poetry of the rocks; each one a word spoken, how long ago, by the earth itself, in the immense solitude, the immenser community, of space.”
An FYI: Your LA Times tribute is the third story on my Facebook wall’s “trending news stories” right now. Just thought you’d want to know that it’s getting the audience it deserves. Well said & well written – I’m sorry for your loss…