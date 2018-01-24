John Picacio Offering Worldcon Memberships to Mexicanx Fans and Creators

Here he is, explaining it in a series of six tweets. If you’re eligible, feel free to apply.
Please note that when John says “Post a reply here” he means to his Twitter account or email, not to my Web site here or to me. He’s handling all the work. Here’s where you can find his email. And of course feel free to share.
Note: Questions about eligibility, deadlines, etc? Please direct them to John. He’s running the show. Thanks!
Ok, but my question is semantics. I understand the use of Latinx, because it embodies Latino and Latina. I have never seen Mexicanx before. Is it the same thing, trying to be inclusive? Because Mexican isn’t gendered, as far as I know.
(Just trying to learn, before I offend a friend or stranger. Thanks.)
Good on you both.
Joe Frietze:
I don’t know but my assumption is that it’s gendered in Spanish (“Mexicano/Mexicana”). Also, in this case I’m following John’s lead.
Hi, Joe Frietze! Yeah, I’m using the word “Mexicanx” because it’s gender inclusive. I don’t think I coined the word. Surely it’s been used elsewhere, but it feels natural for me so I use it.
Scalzi kindly joined me in this endeavor, but we agreed that I’d handle the questions. So don’t bother him. Hit me up instead, yeah? I’ll check in here periodically. :) Appreciated, all!
“Yeah, I’m using the word “Mexicanx” because it’s gender inclusive”
But “Mexican” is also gender inclusive. What nationality is Anna? She’s a Mexican. What nationality is Jorge? He’s a Mexican. No difference.
Unlike Spanish, English doesn’t differentiate between male and female for most demonyms and ethnonyms (there are a few exceptions, like “Frenchman” and “Englishman”, as well as loanwords like “Latino”). So “Mexicanx” makes sense in Spanish if you want to avoid saying “Mexicanos y Mexicanas” or something… but it’s not necessary in English, any more than we need to talk about “Chileanx” or indeed “Germanx” or “Egyptianx” to make sure that we include both men and women from Germany or Egypt.
You’re solving a solved problem.
I would like to know where the book is that has that awesome image for its cover…and if there isn’t one yet, I would like one to be written. Thank you in advance, dear writer, whoever you might be ^_^
@ajay – Mexicanx is very explicitly inclusive. Latin is also gender neutral in English, but people use Latinx to replace the gendered Spanish Latino/Latina. I would guess that Chilenx might be used instead of Chilean — again replacing the gendered Spanish word, not the non-gendered English one.
Phil,
The art is La Valiente from John’s Loteria card deck.
