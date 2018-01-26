Uncategorized New Books and ARCs, 1/26/18 January 26, 2018 John Scalzi3 Comments Some lovely tomes in this week’s stack of new books and ARCs. Tell us which ones beckon to you in the comments! Share:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)
3 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 1/26/18”
Royal Rabbits of London piques my interest. I’ll have to go look that one up!
Definitely Abercrombie.
Why are they all blue? WHY ARE THEY ALL BLUE!!!!!!
(I don’t know why the drama. It just seemed to fit.)