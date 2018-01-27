I think I’ve noted that the Pixel 2 phone takes pretty decent photos. Here’s an example. Mind you, it helps to have a good subject.
3 thoughts on “Kristine, 1/27/18”
Beautiful!
It’s a lucky man ye are, Johnny!
I love that she’s letting her hair highlight itself. All the shades on her head are just gorgeous. I’m highlighted about the same amount, though, so my opinion isn’t unbiased.
Dear John,
Doesn’t hurt to have a good photographer, either.
Or so I’ve heard.
But what do I know?
Y’know it’d be a bit of a lark and kind of a vanity project (but, hey, artists get to be vain), but I bet if you put together a small PoD collection or chapbook of your favorite photographs, you’d sell enough copies to make it worth your while.
Seriously, no kidding.
pax / Ctein