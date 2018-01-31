Talking About Writing Income, or Not

A question in email:
On Twitter, you’ve linked to Jim Hines and Kameron Hurley when they’ve talked about their writing income, and you used to talk about your own writing income in detail. Do you ever plan to do that again?
Probably not.
For context for those of you who have come in late, for a number of years I talked about what I make as a writer, and how I made it, in part because I think it’s useful to have writers talk about what they make and to share information. It demystifies the process and keeps publishers and editors asking for writing from underbidding. The more we all know, the better off we’ll all be (in the long run, he said, hopefully).
As time has gone on, I’ve talked about my writing income less. One significant reason is that I have become an outlier, financially speaking, and sharing that particular bit of information has less overall utility for most folks. Jim and Kameron, among others, are in the thick of it more than I am and I think have more relevant things to say to most jobbing/aspiring fiction writers about writing income than I do, which is why I point to them and recommend people read their thoughts on the topic.
(Also, and I want to be very clear about this because the risk of being seen as condescending here is oh so very high, I don’t want to suggest a great separation between Jim and Kameron and indeed most working novelists and myself in terms of quality of work. We’re all within hailing distance of each other, skillwise, and who you think is better is mostly a matter of personal taste. I’m a financial outlier for a number of reasons, and one of them, a big one, as I frequently remind people, is luck. I have been very lucky in my career.)
Another significant reason I talk less about it publicly is because Krissy prefers I don’t. I’m inclined to respect the wishes of my spouse, who I live with, and love, and who is effectively the chief financial officer of our homey little domestic corporation. I have this general rule that any time I want to discuss online something that affects Krissy or Athena directly, I check in with them to see if they’re okay with me talking about it. Why? Because it’s their life, too. I literally just now checked in with Krissy on whether she was comfortable with me talking about my current writing income, and she was “yeaaaah, no.” Which means I won’t.
The closest I’ll come to talking about my current income level here on the site is to note a) I’m in the 1%, b) this discussion in 2015, when I got my long Tor contract, and I noted in relatively non-specific terms what I’d been making leading up to the contract. Without going into it further, I will say my income since then has not gone down. It does fluctuate year to year, but possibly less than you might imagine, since we’ve designed things to keep income flowing to us on what passes for the regular basis for a writer. This (relatively) consistent flow of income is at least as important as the dollar amount, to be honest about it. It makes budgeting and tax planning a little more predicable than it might otherwise be.
That said, there’s certainly a chance for things to substantially change one way or another. If several of my books flop, in the long term that’s going to be stone on my income level. If the movie/TV stuff actually happens in a significant way, that’s going to be a rocket. Who knows? I don’t! Other than trying to keep writing good books that people hopefully want to read, there’s a lot that’s out of my hands. What we’ve done is to set things up so that if problems do happen (and they might), we see them far enough out to prepare. And if things go great? Great! We’re prepared for that too.
But essentially that’s where I am with talking raw income numbers at this point. If you were hoping for something more here, I’m not sorry to disappoint you, but I do hope you’ll understand. And as noted, with Jim and Kameron and others on the case, there are more useful discussions about writer income than I could do, based off my own numbers. As a community, we’re not lacking in disclosure. And I’ll talk about other things regarding writing and careers, never fear.
12 thoughts on “Talking About Writing Income, or Not”
Given the very public details of your deal with Tor, further disclosure would definitely be very unwise at that level of income (even if it is amortized over a number of years). It can sometimes attract the wrong sort of attention, particularly from folks outside the genre.
And it’s not actually any of our business!
My only concern is the free ponies you want to give us all. I keep waiting for the delivery.
Inasmuch as it’s not anyone’s business what you make or how you make it or when you make it, I’ve always appreciated your openness about the financial part of your career.
But yeah, I think at some point what you make and where you allocate it is … well … your business. And if you and your wife have decided that this the line, more power to you.
I’m just happy to see that people are still able to be successful in creative fields and to enjoy that success.
Some people are unbelievably nosy .
To me, it’s like talking about sex. I think, overall, the places online I’ve found Frank, honest, fact-based information about sex has been extraordinary helpful, especially when it comes to body positivity and sexual confidence and safety while disabled in the way that I am. The sexual revolution was a good, helpful thing.
But. That doesn’t mean it’s okay to ask strangers about their sex lives. In most cases, it’s awkward if someone begins talking about their own sex life even. And even among close friends who talk about that part of their life, questions regarding, say, the frequency and quality of orgasms would grind the conversation to a screeching halt.
Money is the same way. There should be more honest, frank, fact based conversation about money– how it’s made, how it’s used, income inequality and so on. But, the effort to combat myths and educate really shouldn’t be license to pressure people into answering personal questions.
I do find the numbers on midlist author earnings very sobering
In your case, you worked hard and things have worked out nicely, but as you note you really aren’t a useful metric for aspiring or working authors anymore
Indoor Cat:
To be fair, it’s based on the fact that I was open about my numbers before. I don’t find the question particularly intrusive, personally. Krissy does, and her opinion in this case controls, which to be clear is perfectly good by me.
John, this entire post is somewhat disingenuous. A noble lie, but a lie to hide the real reasons for this post: It’s widely known you’ve been buying up most of La Paz in your search for your “Great White Whale”.
You missed it in 2010[1], and since then, your search has been relentless[2]. Your Agent fears that once found, you’ll immediately cease writing and simply gorge, your passion lost. They might have even deployed such people as Gabriela Cámara in vain attempts to deflect you from your Arthurian Quest, to tempt you from destruction.
So, please: the shameful story of spending so much on a custom-built Camper Van, the misappropriated College Funds, the lies about charitable support to others!
Verily, a man lay low by his passions is both a grand thing and a tragic thing.
[1] La Paz News: The World’s Largest…
[2] Guinness Book of Records
It might be interesting to hear about, not what John Scalzi makes, but about what a more or less typical first-time novelist makes, what someone at the low end of midlist, say with several successful novels, but no best-sellers, might expect to make, and what a long-established mid-list writer might expect to make. That might be useful for those considering writing as a career, and give context to discussions of writing and economics, and be interesting without being intruding on any real person to those who are just nosy.
I know I’m more interested in the kind of things you can get paid for and the gotcha clauses in deals than any specific numbers.
@Dave Robinson: Check your local library or bookstore for copies of The Writer’s Market, which will give you good information about who buys what where, and also get an agent, if you are at the stage where you have a contract to sign. Our Esteemed Host has written previously about some of the scummy deals that are offered to first time or inexperienced authors, and an agent or even competent lawyer will be quite useful.
Geez, we don’t need to know how much you make or your net worth. And to heck with the nosy people who ask.
(this is much milder than what I originally wrote)