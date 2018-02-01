Attention: Book Name Change for The Widening Gyre

The Widening Gyre, the second book in the Interdependency series, is getting a name change to:

The Consuming Fire.

Please note it for your records.

(Also note: The Last Emperox, which was formerly the tentative title of the second book of the Interdependency series, until I changed to The Widening Gyre, now The Consuming Fire, is now tentatively the title of the third book in the Interdependency series. Tentative, people.)

(Also, yes, there will be a third book in the series. It’s now a trilogy.)

Why did we change the title?

1. It’s conceptually a better fit for what I have going on in the book.

2. No one can agree on how to pronounce “gyre,” which I discovered listening to multiple people say the title back to me. It’s the same problem as the “gif” thing which by the way is pronounced with a hard g. Yes, I know the dictionary says “gyre” is pronounced with a “j” sound, but that’s what they say about “gif” as well, and that’s fucking wrong. Anyway, everyone knows how to pronounce “fire.”

Also I’ve seen the artwork for the cover and it’s amazing. I’ll let you know when there will be a cover reveal (we have to change the title on it first).

Also also, The Consuming Fire will be out October 16. Still.

Hmmm, I guess I should write more in that book now.

Bye!