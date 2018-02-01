The Widening Gyre, the second book in the Interdependency series, is getting a name change to:
The Consuming Fire.
Please note it for your records.
(Also note: The Last Emperox, which was formerly the tentative title of the second book of the Interdependency series, until I changed to The Widening Gyre, now The Consuming Fire, is now tentatively the title of the third book in the Interdependency series. Tentative, people.)
(Also, yes, there will be a third book in the series. It’s now a trilogy.)
Why did we change the title?
1. It’s conceptually a better fit for what I have going on in the book.
2. No one can agree on how to pronounce “gyre,” which I discovered listening to multiple people say the title back to me. It’s the same problem as the “gif” thing which by the way is pronounced with a hard g. Yes, I know the dictionary says “gyre” is pronounced with a “j” sound, but that’s what they say about “gif” as well, and that’s fucking wrong. Anyway, everyone knows how to pronounce “fire.”
Also I’ve seen the artwork for the cover and it’s amazing. I’ll let you know when there will be a cover reveal (we have to change the title on it first).
Also also, The Consuming Fire will be out October 16. Still.
Hmmm, I guess I should write more in that book now.
Bye!
37 thoughts on “Attention: Book Name Change for The Widening Gyre”
All I can say is thank heavens you’re on the right side of the gif debate.
But how do you pronounce “gin”?
But we pronounce “gyroscope” with a “j” sound.
I pronounce it “heeeroscope” which is the only correct way.
Hmm, I think Book 2 has a rather catchy ring to it. 😉
Wait! That’s my birthday! Was this the plan all along?
WHAT IS THE MALLET STATUS RE: PRONUNCIATION ISSUES
Joseph Mallozzi:
YES IT WAS
I was concerned that Widening Gyre was a cookbook for Greek-style burritos.
The argument that finally shuts up the soft-G people is that there already exists a photographic file format pronounced the way they want to pronounce GIF. The JIF file extension has been around for a very long time and it owns the pronunciation in question. http://filext.com/file-extension/JIF
Weirdly, I always assumed gif was a hard g and gyre was a soft g.
ENGLISH!
Good call, not in the least because I suspect it pleases the segment of your fans that you share with the late Robert B. Parker; the 10th Spenser installment — from 1982! — is also called “The WIdening Gyre.”
Thank you. I can now tell my husband that he is officially wrong on the pronunciation of gif. Because if you and I prononce it with a hard g, then by God, that is the only way to pronounce it.
The Consuming Far…
I just realized: the reason I pronounce gyre with a hard G is that it’s paired with gimble in Jabberwocky. Somehow wanting “gyre and gimble” to start with the same sound overrode any associations with gyroscope, gyrate, etc. in my head.
I was going to upgrade my Jiraffics Card but the derpcoin miners have driven up prices!
Something to discuss with Kevin Smith? :)
You’re right and the dictionary is CLEARLY wrong.
Gyre rhymes with fire and is the hard or soft ‘g’, whichever the one that’s used in the word “go”
So we have:
The Collapsing Empire
The Consuming Fire
The Last Emperox
Tell me you’re thinking of changing that last one to make it rhyme and have a gerund that starts with C. I need it.
Hard G gif, is graphics. Soft G Jif is peanut butter.
Now I want a gyros. Pronounced YEAR-os and it’s singular, because Greek.
While i tend to be a prescriptivist myself, in the long run English grammar and pronunciation are driven by usage, and (in the long run) there is no such thing as “the wrong way” to pronounce a word, nor a “wrong” use of grammar. If a pronunciation is in wide usage and has been for generations, it is by definition not “wrong”. I do agree that I personally find the “Jabberwocky” alliteration mentioned above persuasive.
My biggest personal peeve on such issues is people who pronounce “protein” as “Pro-teen” and not as “Pro-TEE-an”. This is because it loses etymology and history. The term was originally coined to indicate how widely applicable such compounds were, and how many roles they fulfilled (“protean”, cognate with the Greek demi-god “Proteus”). But that one is probably a lost cause.
As to “GIF’ as the name of a file format, it should obviously be pronounced “Gee-Eye-Eff”, that is, as an initialism, not an acronym. (I still laugh at a would-be net censor i saw on a TV program many years ago who told the audience that GIF stood for “Girls or females”. I guess he had only seen it used for erotica.)
*tries to come up with a different pronunciation of “fire” to make a snarky comment*
*can’t do it*
…yeah, alright, fair enough.
:)
… but “gyre” is a real word, and “gimble” is not (though it resembles “gimbal”), and yes, they are definitely alliterative, and that alliteration is “jyre and jimble,” CLEARLY.
My 13-year-old self thought this was clear, anyway.
I’m with @Chetman. Parker already “owns” the title. Yeah, you can’t copyright a title, and that was >30 years ago, and the overlap between Parker’s audience and yours is small (but not negligible, and I guarantee not zero), and it will definitely cause confusion in an Amazon search. Which is too bad, because the reference to The Second Coming is terrific. You and Joan Didion, bookends…. :-)
Yeats rhymed them too,
O sages standing in God’s holy fire
As in the gold mosaic of a wall,
Come from the holy fire, perne in a gyre,
And be the singing-masters of my soul.
God’s holy fire is presumably the same as the consuming fire, Hebrews 12:29
let us have grace, whereby we may serve God acceptably with reverence and godly fear: For our God is a consuming fire.
Works well.. and of course Cormac McCarthy raided that same poem for his title. Yeats is a rich source of novel titles..
The Concluding Emperox?
The Capricious Burrito
The Conducting Wire
To avoid a clash with the existing title with a nod to the use of gyre you could go with “The Consuming Fyre”.
I had no idea anyone pronounced it with a hard g. Of course, I have no idea why I pronounce it with a j sound since the pronunciation guide in dictionaries is a series of meaningless symbols to me. Other than The Second Coming, or references to it, I don’t think I’ve ever encountered the word.
The correct pronunciation of gif is obvious, since it’s an acronym. No idea why anyone uses the j sound. (I know the creator claims it’s correct, I just find it baffling.)
I agree with Marcelo Teson above. My Book 3 title suggestion (made happily without knowing a darn thing about it): The Crustacean Pyre.
I can tell that I’m going to be less popular on this thread, but I am with the hard ‘g’ gif and the soft ‘g’ gyre. I just don’t think those are very similar words, though, etymologically. We’ve had the word gyre for centuries (it’s comes to us from Greek via Latin), whereas gif is an accident of modern technology (it is an acronym of “graphics interchange format”) and we’ve only had it since the 80’s.They just have nothing to do with each other.
This GIF thing is an incorrect take!
For the “soft G” crowd, this issue was settled in 1987 when CompuServe engineer Steve Wilhite first designed the GIF format. He’s always been adamant about the pronunciation, as in this interview with the New York Times last year:
“The Oxford English Dictionary accepts both pronunciations,” Mr. Wilhite said. “They are wrong. It is a soft ‘G,’ pronounced ‘jif.’ End of story.”
As for JIF, it’s a peanut butter, man!
I’m sad we lost the allusion to Yeat’s “The Second Coming”…
If you go with The Last Emperox for the third book, at least 99% of people who see the cover will believe it’s a typo. If any of them buy the book anyway, a good 8% will continue to believe the word is misspelled multiple times and wonder what’s wrong with the editing process.
Soft-g GIF believer here, too. (The “It’s an acronym” argument fails because many acronyms ignore the pronunciations of their component words. Nobody rhymes SCUBA with BUBBA, nor does anyone rhyme the first syllable of LASER with LACE.)