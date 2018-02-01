Uncategorized

The Collapsing Empire and Don’t Live For Your Obituary on the Locus Recommended Reading List

John Scalzi

Any year in which a work of mine makes it onto the Locus Recommended Reading List is a good one (for me, anyway). This year, I’m happy to say two made it: The Collapsing Empire and Don’t Live For Your Obituary, in the Science Fiction Novel and Non-Fiction categories, respectively. How cool is that? Answer: Pretty cool. Mind you, many many other excellent works are on the list as well this year, and indeed this is a very fine reading list if you’d like to know what made waves in speculative fiction in 2017. Here’s the full list for your perusal. Happy reading!

