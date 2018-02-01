Any year in which a work of mine makes it onto the Locus Recommended Reading List is a good one (for me, anyway). This year, I’m happy to say two made it: The Collapsing Empire and Don’t Live For Your Obituary, in the Science Fiction Novel and Non-Fiction categories, respectively. How cool is that? Answer: Pretty cool. Mind you, many many other excellent works are on the list as well this year, and indeed this is a very fine reading list if you’d like to know what made waves in speculative fiction in 2017. Here’s the full list for your perusal. Happy reading!
One thought on “The Collapsing Empire and Don’t Live For Your Obituary on the Locus Recommended Reading List”
Hey, that’s fabulous news! Congratulations!