The books and ARCs keep coming, and this week we have a very fine stack of them. See anything here that sends a thrill to your eyeballs? Let us know in the comments!
15 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 2/2/18”
Dave Butler’s WITCHY WINTER!
Gods, Monsters, and the Lucky Peach . . . in honor of the Peach Butt of Gaffney, SC!!!!
I read Sam J Miller’s BLACKFISH CITY in manuscript form. It’s badass ecopunk with bio-engineered Orcas and a juggernaut plotting. Can’t wait to see it our in the world!
I’ve been waiting for Kelly Robson’s Gods, Monsters, and the Lucky Peach! And Spencer Ellworth’s third book! Ooh, and Sam J. Miller’s Blackfish City looks lovely, too.
Harkaway or Hartman. Har har.
I’m quite enjoying Gnomon. It’s literary and meandering, balanced by a touch of grittiness and absurdity. I recommend it, especially if you like books that stretch your vocabulary.
Gnomon sounds like a fascinating read!
OOOOOoooo, Momento Mori! I’ve been waiting for that one!
YES! Rachel Hartman’s TESS OF THE ROAD! Seraphina was SO good. (And I really need to get around to reading SHADOW SCALE.) If you can track down a copy, her graphic novel AMY UNBOUNDED set in the same world is really fun.
Between just having read Angelmaker and having read Warren Ellis’s comments on the new book, I’m doing to read Gnomon.
After reading that Harkaway’s writing in GNOMON sent Warren Ellis into a hategasm, I picked up a copy too.
I think we’re going to have to declare a moratorium on books named Memento Mori until 2030 at least.
Definitely the new Myke Cole.
I am always looking for an author to to follow. Having read all of your wonderful books I need new input until your next comes out!
David Drake’s book. I usually like his stuff.