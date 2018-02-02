Uncategorized

New Books and ARCs, 2/2/18

John Scalzi15 Comments

The books and ARCs keep coming, and this week we have a very fine stack of them. See anything here that sends a thrill to your eyeballs? Let us know in the comments!

15 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 2/2/18

  3. I read Sam J Miller’s BLACKFISH CITY in manuscript form. It’s badass ecopunk with bio-engineered Orcas and a juggernaut plotting. Can’t wait to see it our in the world!

  4. I’ve been waiting for Kelly Robson’s Gods, Monsters, and the Lucky Peach! And Spencer Ellworth’s third book! Ooh, and Sam J. Miller’s Blackfish City looks lovely, too.

  6. I’m quite enjoying Gnomon. It’s literary and meandering, balanced by a touch of grittiness and absurdity. I recommend it, especially if you like books that stretch your vocabulary.

  9. YES! Rachel Hartman’s TESS OF THE ROAD! Seraphina was SO good. (And I really need to get around to reading SHADOW SCALE.) If you can track down a copy, her graphic novel AMY UNBOUNDED set in the same world is really fun.

  11. After reading that Harkaway’s writing in GNOMON sent Warren Ellis into a hategasm, I picked up a copy too.

