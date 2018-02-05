Head On: Tour Schedule and Signed Pre-Orders via Subterranean Press

Tor has announced my tour schedule on its site, and Subterranean Press has announced that if you order Head On from them, you’ll get it signed by me! Details for both below.

Tour: Here are the tour dates on Tor.com (say that three times fast). The tour runs from April 17th through the 25th. For those of you too click adverse to click through, the cities on this tour are Ann Arbor, MI; Iowa City, IA; Roseville, MN; St. Louis, MO; New York, NY; and Washington, DC. Also, I will be attending the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books in the middle of this tour, so you can add LA into that tour mix as well.

The astute and/or those far too involved with the minutiae of my previous tours will note that this is a shorter tour than the last couple of tours I went out on. This is because a) not every tour needs to be five weeks long, thankfully, and b) I have another book coming out in October and I’m very likely to tour for that one as well, so we have the option (and luxury) of splitting up 2018’s book trek into two shorter jaunts. So if you don’t see your city on this trip, don’t panic; there’s a good chance of seeing me in October.

This time around we’re also hitting some cities I either haven’t been to on tour, or haven’t been to in a while. This is my first time in touring St. Louis, for example, and I haven’t done a tour stop in DC in a decade, which actually seems weird when I think about it.

Please note at least one event on this tour (the Strand in NYC) is a paid ticketed event; if you want to attend that event it makes sense to order your copy of the book there and pick it up when you come to see me (if you order it elsewhere, you have the option of getting a gift card for the store instead when you get the ticket). Check with the other stores to see what their policies are.

If you’re at/near the tour cities and you can’t make it to the event, you can still pre-order the book at the stores who are sponsoring my events, and I will sign and personalize them for you when I’m there and you can come pick up the book at your leisure.

But what if I’m not coming to your town? Well, two things: one, I’m signing tip-in sheets, so some first editions will be signed already. But if you want your book personalized and I’m not making a tour stop near you, here’s option two:

Subterranean Press: If you pre-order Head On via Subterranean Press, I will sign the book and you also have the option to have me personalize it as well (to you or to someone else if it is a gift). I’ll do that just before I set out on tour so you’ll get the book release week. I’ve done this with SubPress a couple times now, and it’s pretty easy way to get a personalized book from me into your hands or the hands of someone you like. Plus it gives me an excuse to see my pals at Subterranean Press, which is always a good thing in my book.

So: If I’m not coming to your town on tour this time, going through Subterranean is the easiest way to get a personalized copy of Head On. So get your order in with them soon!

More Head On news coming tomorrow —