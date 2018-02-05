Head On: Tour Schedule and Signed Pre-Orders via Subterranean Press

Tor has announced my tour schedule on its site, and Subterranean Press has announced that if you order Head On from them, you’ll get it signed by me! Details for both below.
Tour: Here are the tour dates on Tor.com (say that three times fast). The tour runs from April 17th through the 25th. For those of you too click adverse to click through, the cities on this tour are Ann Arbor, MI; Iowa City, IA; Roseville, MN; St. Louis, MO; New York, NY; and Washington, DC. Also, I will be attending the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books in the middle of this tour, so you can add LA into that tour mix as well.
The astute and/or those far too involved with the minutiae of my previous tours will note that this is a shorter tour than the last couple of tours I went out on. This is because a) not every tour needs to be five weeks long, thankfully, and b) I have another book coming out in October and I’m very likely to tour for that one as well, so we have the option (and luxury) of splitting up 2018’s book trek into two shorter jaunts. So if you don’t see your city on this trip, don’t panic; there’s a good chance of seeing me in October.
This time around we’re also hitting some cities I either haven’t been to on tour, or haven’t been to in a while. This is my first time in touring St. Louis, for example, and I haven’t done a tour stop in DC in a decade, which actually seems weird when I think about it.
Please note at least one event on this tour (the Strand in NYC) is a paid ticketed event; if you want to attend that event it makes sense to order your copy of the book there and pick it up when you come to see me (if you order it elsewhere, you have the option of getting a gift card for the store instead when you get the ticket). Check with the other stores to see what their policies are.
If you’re at/near the tour cities and you can’t make it to the event, you can still pre-order the book at the stores who are sponsoring my events, and I will sign and personalize them for you when I’m there and you can come pick up the book at your leisure.
But what if I’m not coming to your town? Well, two things: one, I’m signing tip-in sheets, so some first editions will be signed already. But if you want your book personalized and I’m not making a tour stop near you, here’s option two:
Subterranean Press: If you pre-order Head On via Subterranean Press, I will sign the book and you also have the option to have me personalize it as well (to you or to someone else if it is a gift). I’ll do that just before I set out on tour so you’ll get the book release week. I’ve done this with SubPress a couple times now, and it’s pretty easy way to get a personalized book from me into your hands or the hands of someone you like. Plus it gives me an excuse to see my pals at Subterranean Press, which is always a good thing in my book.
So: If I’m not coming to your town on tour this time, going through Subterranean is the easiest way to get a personalized copy of Head On. So get your order in with them soon!
More Head On news coming tomorrow —
19 thoughts on “Head On: Tour Schedule and Signed Pre-Orders via Subterranean Press”
As usual, I’m disappointed in Tor for not bringing you anywhere near Florida.
Woo hoo!
(Not coming to Seattle, but…still….)
Hurrah for short tour and double hurrah for another book coming out in October.
But mostly hurrah for Subterranean Press. Ordered!
We will miss you in nc but still excited
Portland Maine is a really good place for a tour stop. And we have lobsta!
Toronto is, yet again, sad. Eagerly awaiting the book!
If there’s no Canada in the next half we riot! (Ok so it will be a very polite riot, mostly involving quiet muttering at the screen, but the principle stands!)
St Louis is on the list this time?!? YESSSSS!!!! w00t! w00t!
Jeremy C:
Patience.
Squeeeee!!! Finally close to me!
I’m no longer in Iowa City (they make you leave when you finish your Masters’), but you’ll love Prairie Lights.
Unless you’ve been there before, in which case you already know that.
Finally coming to St. Louis–Fantastic! Probably see you there Dr. Lee!
I live in Paris. Do you ever tour here in Europe? I would love to have you sign some books and I expect that more than a few would love to see you.
Doug:
There’s a non-trivial chance I will be in France this year. More to come.
I’m disappointed that I won’t get a Scalzi stop on this round. I saw you last April in San Francisco on the last stop and, to be frank was insanely disappointed in the venue. I’ve since relocated and hope you’ll add some Texas stops in the fall!
You’ll be shocked to see the waterfront area when you come to DC. It’s a stunning difference from even just a few years ago, much less 5-10.
I was at that DC event a decade ago; you read what would later be Judge Sn goes golfing and at the time you told us would be in a Sheep sequel. It was a good time.
I took pictures but I won’t share because I think I’d be traumatized if someone dropped decade-old photos on me. I like to pretend this is as grey as my hair was then too.
You do also have an announced appearance in AZ in May. Hopefully that will also include a stop at Poisoned Pen for Elevengeddon.
Ooo, another book tour featuring photos of car parks as seen from a hotel window.
Pre-ordered already. I saw the Subterranean e-mail first and, of course, acted upon it.
A little bummed you’re not coming to Charleston, SC. Come visit us! We’ll feed you the best freaking shrimp and grits!
This one’s the sequel to Lock In, no? Reading that one right now (and loving it). I think it’s interesting how the narrator’s voice sounds so much like yours here on the blog, more so than in your other books that I’ve read.