Kirkus Review of Head On

It’s the first trade review of the book (and, in point of fact, the first review of the book, period), and it’s a good one, and calls Head On “Very clever, wonderfully satisfying fun.” There’s a pull quote for you. And it’s nice to have someone entirely uninvolved with the book give it a thumbs up.

The full review is here, although be warned that while there are no real spoilers, the review does go into detail about plot beats. So if you want to be entirely surprised, you might want to skip the full review for now.