The Pixel 2 is a tough little phone, but it turns out when you drop it from a decent height onto ceramic tile riiiiight on the corner, you may still have a problem or two. A thing to be aware of, folks.
Fortunately I procured a replacement Pixel 2, and with the transfer of the SIM card, everything was up and running painlessly — so painlessly, in fact, that I was a little surprised at how painless it was. I usually go into the local phone store to do all the transferring and so on and whatnot, and that takes time out of my day. But I did this one at home, and… well, no time at all. A lesson may have been learned here.
Another lesson learned: I had been resisting getting a case for the phone, because I quite liked the aluminum and glass aesthetic, and also because I liked the slimness of the naked phone. But clearly there’s a user issue — that dude is clumsy. So, case it is.
20 thoughts on “Whoops”
All the phones and slates now being made can be cracked all easy if there’s no case. Ironically my scratched fifteen year old clickwheel iPod which is my audiobook device (and may i that the Scalzi works are fantastic in this format) doesn’t even skip despite being dropped myriad due to nerve damage getting worse in both hands.
Yeah, I’m a bulky case guy. I once set my phone on top of my car and drove off, only realizing my phone was there when I heard the rubber grips sliding off of the roof at 35 MPH. That Kevlar reinforced case kept my phone from any damage.
Glad you transfer was easy. My last dealing with that was a nightmare.
I can see dead people on your old screen. Heads up.
I bought a Spigen Rugged Armor case for my Pixel (2016 model). It’s the least obtrusive case I’ve had and doesn’t bulk up the nice slim phone. It provides good protection, including corner landings. They make a model for the Pixel 2.
I’m reading this through the cracked screen on my tablet. It still works, so I’m holding off on replacing it.
The downside of gravity.
I’m with you on the naked phones, Scalzi. I’ve had four iPhones (a 6s now) and never used a case. I dropped one once in the garage while digging my keys out but just got the edge of my foot under it to slow it down enough there was no damage when it skittered onto the cement (remember, 9.8 meters per second per second isn’t just a good idea, it’s the LAW!) and that’s the only drop I’ve ever had. I like the look and feel of a modern cell phone, plus I carry mine in my front pants pocket and having an otter box the size of a brick bulging out of the front of your jeans just isn’t a good look – or particularly comfortable. Plus, I’ve always been willing to pony up for a full-coverage extended warranty plan in case I ever do have a serious accident, which will inevitably be soon since I boasted here. Sigh.
Yeah, I need a good solid case, too — it has saved my phone more times than I can count — but I do so love the sleek Living In The Future feel of a naked smartphone.
Similar problem with my Pixel XL which survived several thrill-packed dives to the carpet only to fall prey to a tile floor. Purple screen, then no screen.
There’s a company in Spain that makes gorgeous leather cases that are fitted to individual phone models (and therefore are very sleek). They’re not cheap, but they’re very good – Piel Frama.
I’ve always had one for each new phone I’ve had, and I’m on about my sixth of their cases. They come highly recommended from me if you’re looking for a nice case and you’re not vegan.
My wife’s Galaxy S8 made it nearly a full week before a similar corner drop caused a full screen crack. Apparently it’s the same problem with all the Edge phones. It does seem that all the current phone designs are stupidly moving towards LESS sturdy.
If you haven’t gotten one already, I’d recommend an Otterbox Symmetrix. The case isn’t too large, and still works well with the squeeze thing.
The first day I got my first smart phone I dropped it on the sidewalk. It was fine. Several years and many drops later, it hit our hardwood floor just right and the screen shattered. Now I use cases.
From the time you dropped you old phone, until you got the replacement, how much time did it take? did you have to call, or just go online to get the replacement phone?
If you wade through dozens of pages of Amazon, you CAN find a slim protective case with the attributes you want. I did with my original Pixel XL – a Maxessory Stealth Ultra-Slim, with a kickstand, and NOT black. I fly too much to trust that I will always see a black phone case in the seat pocket when arriving on a red-eye somewhere. Permanently lost an iPad 2 that way once…and was without my small black laptop for a week another time. Birght, obtrusive colors definitely have their place!
21 degrees!! Yikes.
Pixel 2? Very cool.
I drop my phone like I am testing gravity for Quality Assurance.
So yeah, I always have a case on my phones.
I got a Lifeproof case after dropping the previous phone in a gutter full of water. It fits in my back pocket fine, but I’m working with an iPhone SE which is pretty tiny.
I felt the same way, aesthetics wise about my Pixel 1, JohnI haven’t held the Pixel 2, but the original Pixel was very slippery without a case. I bought this one (https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01LEJ96VO) even though I almost never (1-2 time a year) drop my phone and have always been anti-case. It was inexpensive and has been a quality case, without sacrificing the aesthetics of the phone. Hope it helps you in your case search, John.