10 Years of Big Ideas at Whatever

On January 22, 2008, the first “Big Idea” post went up here on Whatever, for Marcus Sakey’s At the City’s Edge. The latest one, for Sue Burke’s Semiosis, went up just this morning. All told, including the first and the most recent posts, 828 books have been featured in the Big Idea in a decade, and hundreds of authors (and some editors) have stopped by to talk about their latest books, and what motivated them to tell that book’s particular story, at that particular time. Most but not all have been speculative fiction authors — a few writers from other fiction genres have popped in, as well as a few non-fiction writers as well. We’ve even had at least one video game maker come along and talk about the ideas behind their work. Across ten years, it’s been a pretty cool ride.
(And I realize that last line reads like the next line is gonna be “And so it pains me to say the Big Idea is no more,” but don’t worry about that. It’s going to continue.)
I’m occasionally asked why I do the Big Idea feature here, and there are a few answers to that:
1. It was originally on an AOL-owned literary site called “Ficlets,” where I wrote and helped develop content, and doing a feature where writers talked about their new books seemed like a no-brainer for a site like that. When Ficlets closed up shop, I ported it over to Whatever, because it seemed like the thing to do at the time.
2. Here at Whatever, I basically consider it part of my “pay it forward” dues — I’ve done well and have been successful, in no small part because other writers were kind and helped me along the way. This is a thing I can do, that people seem to like doing, so I’m happy to do it and be useful to other writers.
3. Also, it’s easier to do than, say, doing interviews (which takes a reasonable amount of prep if you don’t want it to be canned and boring, and then takes a reasonable amount of post to make it ready for consumption), since the author does most of the work, and I just format, add links and put in an intro paragraph. It’s also better than doing reviews, because there’s no way I could review as many books as I do Big Idea, that is, if I still want to do my own writing.
4. Because they can be interesting as hell and I like reading about other authors’ processes and ideas, and this is my sneaky way of getting to do that on a regular basis.
5. Also because it serves as a way for me to find books I would want to read too, in my copious free time.
At one point I and a couple of friends intended to take the Big Idea concept further and spin it off into its own site. This happened just around the time I started getting really busy, and they also got really busy, and so it ended up that the Big Idea essays stayed here at Whatever (although I still own the proposed URL, BigIdeaAuthors.com; click on it and you’ll be taken to a scroll of Big Idea posts). Every once in a while I still think of spinning them off to their own site. Then I remember that my life is basically scheduled out through 2027 and I think they will stay here for a while longer.
And again, I plan on continuing to have them here for the foreseeable future, so long as authors still want to participate (I was once asked what happens if I give a writer a slot and they don’t turn in a piece. The answer is: Nothing happens to them. This is all voluntary. It’s not like I track them down and scream at them or anything. I just don’t run their piece).
I think it’s wild that it’s been ten years that the Big Idea has been here, doing its thing. It doesn’t seem that long ago, and yet, here we are, more than 800 books later. That’s pretty cool. Thank you to all the authors who have written about their big ideas, and to everyone here to keeps reading them.
On to the next decade.
23 thoughts on “10 Years of Big Ideas at Whatever”
John, I’d love to write about my idea for “Operation Ragnarok”
Well, I like having them here. I’m sure I could build one more click to another site into my routine, but it’s nice knowing they’ll show up here along with great photography, cute cats pics and other thought provoking content.
Hey, congratulations! That’s a big deal– to have been consistently putting this together for ten years is amazing.
I love them, too: it’s a great way to see into the craft of writing from a variety of authors’ perspectives, and that’s fascinating for me.
So thanks for running the Big Idea and here’s to many more years of exploring new books!
FWIW John, I still get emails from people telling me they found The Punch Escrow via my The Big Idea post. This site has a wonderfully engaged group of voracious readers, and I am grateful for the opportunity to be discovered by them here. You’re a good boy bubby, a good boy!
It’s been a great way to find new books and authors.
Thanks!
The entire experience of my Big Idea piece was painless and even rewarding. I hope to be able to do it again, and soon.
I’d say about a third of the books I’ve read in the last 10 years (including The Punch Escrow) were brought to my attention by Big Idea posts. I enjoy them and appreciate them, and I look forward to more.
Huh. TBH I always assumed that publishers paid you to put “Big Idea” pieces for their books on your site.
I’ve found multiple great books & authors through Big Ideas. Thanks for doing (and continuing) them, John!
I love the big idea posts- I’ve found several very interesting books that way that I’d never have otherwise heard of. I also think it’s really great that you use your blog to give other less known authors a chance to reach a larger audience.
Rick:
Nooooooooooooooo.
They do usually send the book along, which is standard for book publicity. But it’s not a quid pro quo, as I make clear with my publicity guidelines.
To be clear, I receive no monetary compensation for the hosting the Big Idea pieces here, nor ever have. No money changes hands. Just… the occasional book (well, okay, not so occasional, I get a ton of them).
Echoing Jabe above. About one third to one half of the books I’ve bought in the last few years have been because of the Big Idea posts. I love love love them. Thanks so much.
I subscribe to your blog and having them on another site would make it easier to keep Big Idea Posts separate from Scalzi centered posts. But I’m only your doppelganger, not your web master.
I have purchased several books that have been featured over the years. And found some awesome authors along that way that i might not have discovered on my own. It’s probably my favorite thing on Whatever. Well, except for the Scamperbeasts, of course!
I seem to recall you once giving a Big Idea slot to a little known conservative pundit and aspiring fantasy author. I think his name was Ted… something. >.>
Anyway, I too have purchased probably a dozen titles that have been featured here, with many more in my to be purchased list. It is well appreciated and I hope it continues for some time to come.
Some Big Ideas were the sole prompt to explore an author’s work. Brick & Mortar/on-line blurbs weren’t compelling, but a sense of the writer’s personality, here, intrigued. Now, there’s someone I’d like to talk to. Thanks, Mr. Scalzi.
docrocketscience:
Indeed, if you look through the archives, you can see Big Idea posts from a number of people who have since decided I am Everything Wrong With Science Fiction. Which is fine. I manage to scrape along anyway.
I’m another one who has found so many great books through the Big Idea…thanks so much for doing it!
Since you brought up the topic, may I ask why the advertising for The Big Idea over on the right sidebar has featured a graphic for the cover of Amberlough for ages and ages–? (Or is my browser just not refreshing the image properly?) I guess I was expecting it to change with each new post.
I have also bought a book or three after reading about them here, so good work you!
Happy Birthday Big Idea!
Whenever I’m stumped for gift ideas or need something new to read, I start going through recent posts, and I come away with a nice list of things to buy and/or reserve at the library.
Special shoutouts to “Jade City” by Fonda Lee and “The Daedalus Incident” by Michael J. Martinez as two of my favorite Big Idea discoveries.
Add me to the list of fans who love the Big Idea, and have found books and authors to enjoy therein. This is despite the fact that I have a dedicated Google Calendar set up just for release dates of books I don’t want to miss (I read a lot :-)). Punch Escrow was one of the ones I discovered (loved it, Mr. Klein!), but I also discovered Mur Lafferty, Peter Clines, Curtis Chen, Jim Hines, and many others. Not every entry grabs my attention, and not every book I pick up is one that I 100% enjoy, but I’d say at least 5 out of 6 of the books I do get are definite winners, which is a pretty good result – and more importantly, once I know I enjoy an author’s work, I can look for more of their books.
“I subscribe to your blog and having them on another site would make it easier to keep Big Idea Posts separate from Scalzi centered posts. But I’m only your doppelganger, not your web master.”
@Icarus – this is actually possible. John doesn’t categorize his regular posts but does categorize the Big Idea posts. You can subscribe to https://whatever.scalzi.com/category/uncategorized/feed/ to get everything but BI. Or, if you just want BI, https://whatever.scalzi.com/category/big-idea/feed/
Most recently, I discovered Martha Wells and the Raksura books here, and absolutely love them. Also love the audio versions, as it happens, and it is KILLING me that Audible hasn’t done the last of the five books–though I hope that is only that they haven’t done it YET. Anyway, thank you for the Big Ideas!