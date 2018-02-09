Hey, it’s time for the book stack! These are the new books and ARCs that came into the Scalzi Compound this week. What’s speaking to you here? Tell us all in the comments!
11 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 2/9/18”
Volga Rules! Another entry in an awesome series. Not sure Mr Flint is still actually doing any of the writing any more but still good stuff
Hellraiser: The Toll by Mark Miller should be a great addition to the Barker universe.
Only Human! The third of the absolutely wonderful Themis Files trilogy. Lucky you, the rest of us have to wait until May.
As a historian, I’d be partial to “An Argumentation of Historians”
i love the title “An Argumentation of Historians”. apparently that is the 9th book in a series. anyone familiar with it? is it worth diving in to?
postlibyan, Jodi Taylor’s Chronicles of St. Mary’s is hysterically funny and clever, in my opinion. (I’ll be buying this one, when it comes out.) It’s also very, very British humor, so whether or not it would appeal to you might depend on that. You should be able to pick up the first book (Just One Damned Thing After Another, I think) fairly inexpensively, to see if it’s to your taste.
Sylvain Neuvel or Jodi Taylor for me. Or both (looks at TBR list).
I remember Poul Andersen’s Psychotechnic League stories fondly, so i will probably pick that one up, perhaps in e-book form. And Almost surely The Volga Rules.
Thanks for the comment, @Mary Frances, i may well pick up Just One Damned Thing After Anotherand see how I like it.
I just finished Elizabeth Moon’s Into the Fire, which was recently included in one of these lists, and enjoyed it. Recommended, esp for anyone fond of her work, but it is the 2nd in a series, and follows tightly on from Cold Welcome, which would be a better starting point. And that is the start of a second series — the overall start of the Vatta series is Trading in Danger, which i can definitely recommend. It has pretty much all Moon’s strengths, in my view.
The Anderson! Have the complete Polesotechnic/VanRijn/Flandry series, assorted others. Use to have almost his entire bib. Recently re-read ‘Orion Shall Rise’ after many years, held up well.
Anderson definitely, just to see if I missed any stories when I was a teen, Travis S. Taylor and Volga Rules
I am jealous! I’ll have to wait until April for Jodi Taylor’s latest.
(Honestly, though, I don’t recommend reading it before the earlier books in the series though; she writes in very much of a “kitchen sink” style (as in “throw in everything but the…” and there are an awful lot of recurring characters, running jokes, and ongoing situations and relationships that might be hard to decipher if you’re dropped in in the middle. But the series is so much fun it’s definitely worth it.)