The New Guitar, and a Small Observation About Being a Dick

Most of you know I play a tenor guitar, which I like very much, but recently I decided I want to try playing a six-string guitar again, and went looking around for one that I thought I might like. Eventually I found one I thought I would like from a smallish company called Zager Guitars (and yes, for those of you of a certain age, that’s the Zager of Zager and Evans). The company makes acoustic guitars with a slightly lower action, closer to that of an electric guitar. Well, I like that in concept; one of my problems with six string guitars is I’m terrible at barre chords, so a lower action would be helpful. I checked reviews online and the company seemed to have a decent reputation, so I put in an order.
The guitar arrived a couple of days ago and so far I’ve been pleased. It has a nice sound, is indeed easy to play (I still suck at barre chords, alas) and generally speaking is providing me the enjoyment I hoped I would get from it. I’m still a terrible guitar player, but I’m playing terribly on a decent instrument, and that’s a start.
Tangentially, when I first got the guitar, I posted a picture of it on Twitter, and right out of the barrel someone sniffily criticized the guitar maker and said something along the line that I should have gotten a different guitar. Hot tip: Don’t be that sort of clueless dickhead out loud. One, it’s just rude. Two, if your first impulse when someone excitedly shows off their new instrument (or whatever) is to shit on it and them for getting it, the problem isn’t them, or the object in question, it’s you.
Three, even if what they got is something that’s not up to your standards for whatever reason, if they’re happy, than be happy for them, you jerk (there is a qualified exception here if they’re collecting, say, pro-Nazi paraphernalia or Mammy cookie jars or endangered animal hides or the like. If they’re doing it cluelessly, maybe clue them in gently. If they’re doing it with full cluefulness, maybe drop them off the holiday card list).
I should be clear this dude attempting a poop smear on my new guitar didn’t make me feel bad about my purchase. I researched and knew what I was buying and why, and to that regard have been perfectly happy with the guitar. It’s pretty much as I wanted and expected it to be. But it did annoy me that this was some grown-ass person’s first impulse. Be better than that, people. It’s not that hard to do.
16 thoughts on “The New Guitar, and a Small Observation About Being a Dick”
There’s nothing like a new guitar– hope you really enjoy it.
I’m glad you’re happy with your new guitar.
WRT the guy shitting on you for not buying what *he* thought of as the best guitar–screw him. My mother’s been a piano player for more than 65 years. For their 30th anniversary, back in late ’99, my father received a very generous Christmas bonus (their anniversary is 12/27), so he decided he wanted to buy my mother a new piano. He asked her point-blank if she wanted a Steinway. They went around to several piano shops, where she tried several different brands, including Steinway. My mother decided that, for her purposes, she was perfectly happy with a Baldwin, so that’s what my father bought her. He absolutely could have *afforded* a Steinway, but that’s not what she *wanted.*
I hope you have many happy guitar-playing years ahead of you.
Some folks have nothing but negativity to make them feel better
Which makes it _really_ hard for me to point out the grammar error.
Not trying to be a dick but there it is :P
>> Tangentially, when I got first got the guitar
Fixed!
“if they’re collecting, say, pro-Nazi paraphernalia or Mammy cookie jars”
I suppose if you were a historian you could have entirely legitimate reasons to collect such things – but then you’d probably be clueful enough to not boast about your latest acquisitions on the internet!
Yes! Well said!
Guitar zealots are the worst. That is why I own eight of them. I’m sure to piss off someone.
As far as barre chords, though, you don’t need a custom setup, you just need more practice. :)
‘Grats on the new git-fiddle.
/ Barre chord zealot.
Regarding barre chords, I always found it helpful to pull down a bit with my chord hand, specifically the index finger. And if it still gives you difficulties, that’s a good excuse to practice more ;-)
Enjoy the new guitar!
Please tell me that the first song you played on it was “In the Year 2525”.
Great. Now the song “In the Year 2525” is stuck in my head.
Beautiful Guitar! I’ve got a few, and even a pretty darn nice Takamine classical, but I always find myself playing my cheapo that I bought 30 years ago when I had no money and wanted to take classical guitar lessons, and I still long for my Lyle hollow body electric that I got in 6th grade, but sold another time I had no money. The instrument to play is the one that finds your heart and brings the music out.
Play it in good health! Looks like a lovely instrument, and from personal experience, I am with on wanting a low bridge.
Jerome O’Neil
I took a different approach. I have one guitar that I bought over twenty years ago. Because I believe that my stuff should fit me, rather than me fitting it. And because I can’t leave well enough alone, I’ve heavily modified the thing.
In the intervening years it’s become mildly collectible. Because it’s an ‘off’ brand some purists sniff at it. Those with a little more knowledge sniff because I’ve destroyed any collectable value it might have had. You can’t win so you gotta laugh.
And play.
Mostly play.
Tell Mr. Clapton Wannabe to worry about his own strings. I have a Washburn banjo, which isn’t anywhere near the likes of a Deering. But I love its sound. Regardless of what some people think, it’s not about the price, it’s about the pleasure.
Where do you plug your phone into it?
One of the more useful things I’ve learned in my 35+ years of playing guitar is that most guitars are much better than we think they are. The super secret special secret is to take your guitar — even if it’s brand new — to a good guitar shop and have them set it up for you according to your preferences. The difference is night and day.