Yes! Go see it! Here’s the link. The artist is Sparth, i.e., the same artist who did such great work with the cover for The Collapsing Empire.
Plus there’s an interview with me there talking a bit about what’s going in in the book. No spoilers on specifics, but there’s a discussion on general themes (and also I have observations about human nature). You know you want to see me rant about people!
One thought on “Cover Reveal of The Consuming Fire Over at Verge”
You do get nice cover art
> what’s going in in the book.
did you mean “what’s going on in the book” ?