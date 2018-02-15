It’s Petra Haden doing an acapella version of David Bowie’s “Life On Mars.” Enjoy.
And yes, in case you’re wondering, I got the name for Haden’s Syndrome from her. She knows. I sent her a signed copy of Lock In.
2 thoughts on “Whoops, I Forgot To Update Today, So Here, Have Some Music”
I love her a cappella cover version of The Who Sell Out album.
This is new to me. Me likey. Thanks, John.