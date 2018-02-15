Uncategorized

Whoops, I Forgot To Update Today, So Here, Have Some Music

John Scalzi2 Comments

It’s Petra Haden doing an acapella version of David Bowie’s “Life On Mars.” Enjoy.

And yes, in case you’re wondering, I got the name for Haden’s Syndrome from her. She knows. I sent her a signed copy of Lock In.

2 thoughts on “Whoops, I Forgot To Update Today, So Here, Have Some Music

