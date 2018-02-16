Hey folks — taking a break for about ten days. I’ve scheduled a Big Idea post for next week, which you’ll see pop up, but otherwise I’ll be off the Internet entirely until the 25th at least, and probably not back here until the 27th or so. Be good to each other until I get back, okay? Thanks. See you later!
4 thoughts on “Out For a Bit”
Have an amazing trip!
This is that time of year in which most of the people worth following on Twitter suddenly disappear and then a week later all have crazy pictures with each other? Even though they used to have separate fandoms?
I blame Jonathan Coulton.
Hope you’re headed for some R&R, and that it is both fun and restorative! Take care and be well.