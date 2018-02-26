There are worse views to have, honestly. Sadly nearly all my time will be devoted to work while I’m here, so I probably won’t get into the city itself. But I’ll be back in April for the book tour, and am very much looking forward to that. Also, of course, a very different skyline than the one I was seeing yesterday, in San Diego. This fascinating jet age we live in, I tell you.
19 thoughts on “View From a Hotel Window, 2/26/18: Hoboken”
Hey – right down the figurative street in Jersey City… Can a total stranger offer to buy some dinner? :)
If you get a chance, grab some Italian pastry from Carlo’s Bakery – 95 Washington St
Jeffrey Linder:
My schedule is all full up, but thanks!
If you’re where I think you are, the smoked salmon is great for breakfast….
Unless a dredge finds a whole lot of vehicular contrivances I’m going to go out on a limb and say that isn’t a car park I’m looking at.
if you have a chance, go to Amanda’s; and get their steak. it is absolutely fantastic.
Magnifique ! Lucky you !
I suggest a slice of pizza at Benny Tudino’s, where the slice is as big as your head!
Also live in Jersey City, and can recommend the food there highly!
For a minute there I was wondering how you got to Europe so quickly– jet age indeed! (New Jersey is a bit closer.)
John thanks for speaking to us!!
I see from the comments Hoboken is in New Jersey. I was expecting it to be near Flatbush.
Here’s a trivia question to stump people, after you first explain that yes, there is a NY, NY, and a Quebec City, Quebec, but there’s no “New Jersey City.”
What city do the New Jersey Devils play for? (Ice Hockey) Where is their rink?
I figured :) – Will see you in April at the Strand I hope (one of the few advantages of ongoing business travel up here)
EVERY time I see or hear the name Hoboken, I think of the Bugs Bunny cartoon about his attempts to return a penguin to his home, of which this is the relevant clip:
I don’t know what it is, but the City doesn’t seem as huge as it does from other angles. Still, an impressive view!
Is that the W, I always recommend it to friends and relatives, as you have a great view and are a ten minute PATH ride away from NYC
Additionally, I love Hoboken, genuinely fun town, I loved living there
Enjoy
Its power is exceeded only by its mystery
While folks are posting obscure media references they thought of when they saw this post, here’s mine:
The Devils play in Newark, NJ (having moved from East Rutherford many years ago).
I lived in Hoboken 20+ years ago, but if Vito’s deli is still there, it would be a crime not to get yourself a sub there.
Enjoy!
Damn. Hobokon doesn’t look half bad anymore. I guess I ran away too soon.