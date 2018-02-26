Uncategorized

View From a Hotel Window, 2/26/18: Hoboken

John Scalzi

New York skyline from Hoboken

There are worse views to have, honestly. Sadly nearly all my time will be devoted to work while I’m here, so I probably won’t get into the city itself. But I’ll be back in April for the book tour, and am very much looking forward to that. Also, of course, a very different skyline than the one I was seeing yesterday, in San Diego. This fascinating jet age we live in, I tell you.

19 thoughts on “View From a Hotel Window, 2/26/18: Hoboken

  1. Hey – right down the figurative street in Jersey City… Can a total stranger offer to buy some dinner? :)

  5. Unless a dredge finds a whole lot of vehicular contrivances I’m going to go out on a limb and say that isn’t a car park I’m looking at.

  11. I see from the comments Hoboken is in New Jersey. I was expecting it to be near Flatbush.

    Here’s a trivia question to stump people, after you first explain that yes, there is a NY, NY, and a Quebec City, Quebec, but there’s no “New Jersey City.”
    What city do the New Jersey Devils play for? (Ice Hockey) Where is their rink?

  12. I figured :) – Will see you in April at the Strand I hope (one of the few advantages of ongoing business travel up here)

  13. EVERY time I see or hear the name Hoboken, I think of the Bugs Bunny cartoon about his attempts to return a penguin to his home, of which this is the relevant clip:

  14. I don’t know what it is, but the City doesn’t seem as huge as it does from other angles. Still, an impressive view!

  15. Is that the W, I always recommend it to friends and relatives, as you have a great view and are a ten minute PATH ride away from NYC
    Additionally, I love Hoboken, genuinely fun town, I loved living there
    Enjoy

  18. The Devils play in Newark, NJ (having moved from East Rutherford many years ago).

    I lived in Hoboken 20+ years ago, but if Vito’s deli is still there, it would be a crime not to get yourself a sub there.

    Enjoy!

