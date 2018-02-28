Uncategorized

Oh, And: Krissy

John Scalzi2 Comments

Picture of Kristine Blauser Scalzi, in Loreto, BCS, Mexico.

A picture of her at the mission in Loreto, Mexico. If I remember correctly, she’s looking up at a saint, or the Virgin Mary. She’s pretty great (Krissy, I mean. The Virgin Mary’s all right, too, I guess).

2 thoughts on “Oh, And: Krissy

Add your thinky bits (threads usually close after two days):

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s