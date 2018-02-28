A picture of her at the mission in Loreto, Mexico. If I remember correctly, she’s looking up at a saint, or the Virgin Mary. She’s pretty great (Krissy, I mean. The Virgin Mary’s all right, too, I guess).
A picture of her at the mission in Loreto, Mexico. If I remember correctly, she’s looking up at a saint, or the Virgin Mary. She’s pretty great (Krissy, I mean. The Virgin Mary’s all right, too, I guess).
2 thoughts on “Oh, And: Krissy”
Dude! Those are the moments.. As late 70’s band Pilot would say, “Magic”.
She’s truly lovely. And you always capture that loveliness so perfectly!