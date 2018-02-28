I spent last week on the JoCo Cruise, an annual excursion filled with music and comedy and readings and crafting and games and nerds, and one of the big events on the cruise was a land-based concert in the Mexican town of Loreto, featuring MC Frontalot, Paul & Storm, Aimee Mann, Open Mike Eagle and of course Jonathan Coulton. It was a fabulous time, and as I am wont to do these days, I got out my camera and decided to document it in photos. If you’re interested in seeing the photo set, here it is on Flickr. In addition to the concert itself it features a few extra special guests. What’s not to like? Nothing, I say! It’s all to like! Enjoy.
One thought on “Photos From the JoCo Cruise Loreto Concert, 2018”
Ou est le sound track?