Uncategorized Sunset, 2/27/18 February 28, 2018 John Scalzi2 Comments From the plane as it was descending into Dayton. It’s good to be home. Share:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)
2 thoughts on “Sunset, 2/27/18”
It’s always good to come home to familiar things and comforts after being away.
Do the cats remember you? “Oh yeah, that guy who feeds us and wraps us in bacon. He’s back. Food?”