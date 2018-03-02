A new month and a new stack of books and ARCs that have come to the Scalzi Compound. What in this stack do you want to put into your own “to be read” pile? Tell us in the comments.
7 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 3/2/18”
Ooooohhh! ***eyes light up*** There’s a new Benedict Jacka!
Also Bujold and Erikson. And the title of the one on top intrigues me.
Penric’s Fox, please
I read Penric’s Fox shortly after it came out on kindle. I recommend it, although not as a place to start with the Five Gods world. This really needs to be read after The Hallowed Hunt in my view, or at least the Penric stories that are earlier in internal chronology (that would be the first 2 in publication order).
I loved Penric’s Fox, and hope that there will be more of this series. However, anything by Bujold would be very welcome.
Ooh, new Tom Rachman. I didn’t know about that one.
I saw the new Theodora Goss on top, and my eyes went blind to the rest of the stack. Sorry, other writers, whoever you are.
A puzzling (non-SFF) choice for submission to the Scalzi pile, but I always look forward to anything A.M. Homes pens.
Squee! I had no idea the new Theodora Goss was coming out so soon! Instant pre-order.