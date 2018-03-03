20 Years of Scalzi.com

Today’s a day some some personal significance: 20 years ago today I secured the “scalzi.com” domain, making it my permanent home on the Web and on the Internet. To some extent it happened out of necessity — I was about to be laid off from AOL and all my email addresses there were about to be discontinued, so I needed to get an email address — but in a larger sense I decided that I needed an online home that I couldn’t suddenly get kicked out of, at the whims of someone else. So long as I paid the domain and ISP fees on an annual basis, I had a place to call my own.
And so it has been this last double decade. AOL is reduced to a tiny sliver of what it once was, Friendster and Myspace and LiveJournal (not to mention AngelFire or Geocities) are similarly gone or greatly reduced, and all manner of sites that existed in the long-lost days of 1998 are now only accessible via the Internet Archive. And yet, here’s scalzi.com, still plugging along. There are of course older sites out there, but in the increasingly thin segment of personal web sites, not all that many.
I’ll note that today is not the 20th anniversary of Whatever, the blog; that comes in September. It took me about six months to get my act together on that score. Instead what was here was collections of writing from when I was at AOL and, before then, at the Fresno Bee — basically a lot of writing samples I could point people to if they wanted to hire me. It worked, inasmuch as I was soon hired to write music and video game reviews, although I never did go back to working as a full-time employee for anyone else.
Lots of good things have come from having this site out there, including selling Old Man’s War, which started me on my way to becoming a full-time novelist. I’ve told that story before and so I don’t think I need to go into great detail about it again right now. Nevertheless one thing I will repeat now and as often as people need to hear it is that especially for creative people having your own domain is really important. Other sites are highly contingent: they come and go, and they may also arbitrarily decide who gets to see your stuff and who doesn’t (see: Facebook, and its annoying tendency not to show everything you post to everyone who follows you).
Even if you have a large following elsewhere, you should always have a place to call your own, that you are in control of, not someone else. So when Facebook and Twitter and Instagram and Snapchat are dead and buried — and they will be — people can still find you. And email you! There’s something to be said for having the same email address for 20 years.
So: Hooray, 20 years. Scalzi.com is definitely not going anywhere anytime soon. I suspect it’ll be here as long as I am here, and then, probably, well after that.
15 thoughts on “20 Years of Scalzi.com”
Being master of your domain is good.
It also means that your relatives can have better email addresses, which saves them from hotmail.com
Congrats!
My son and I have enjoyed following along and seeing all your successes.
Here’s to the next 20 years!
Happy domain anniversary (or is it web-birthday?)!
Congratulations! It’s not been as long for me to’ve followed this great space as it’s been for you to have been Master of Your Domain, but I’ve been glad of the continuing wisdom for as long as I’ve been aware of it :-)
Do you get cake? Happy anniversary, even if you don’t get cake!
Happy Anniversary! 🎤🍕🌟👍👏💖💐🎉 and whatever other annoying partyish emoticons I can think to bore you with. The Happy Anniversary is heartfelt!
not just personal significance; scalzi.com has been a force for good for the larger society. Congratulations!
I never quite remember the address of your blog, so usually I punch in ‘whatever’ in my browser’s search field and let Google sort it out.
But you are no longer above the fold. These days I get:
– A Youtube video related to the word whatever.
– The metadata of that video.
– “People also search for” [things that have nothing to do with ‘whatever’].
– “People also ask…”
– “Top Stories”.
It is almost as if Google no longer wants you to leave the search results page.
It is still valid advice to have your own domain name, but it is not the same advice as 10 or 20 years ago.
Branko Collin:
My experience is that people see most of that stuff as chaff and scroll down — not just for “Whatever” but for other words as well. Also, the importance of keeping one’s own domain isn’t just related to Google searches.
Happy anniversary!! I’ve had so many domain names in my last 20 years online. None of them have stuck around as long as my current one for my name. So I agree, It’s so important to have a home online.
Long Live The Scalzi!
happy anniversary!
I can only agree about the importance of having a personal domain. I’ve had my domain (dunx.org) since 1999, and it has served me well through multiple ISPs and a country move. My first website on the British ISP I used to use is long gone.
Among the many domain names I’ve registered over the years, I did have a site containing my name, but I had other sites that generated income (and took up a great deal of my time) so I really never did much of anything with it. I eventually sold the money makers (my wife called it “cashing in on the Internet”) but kept my name site until this started happening:
For years I resisted getting onto any social media, and when my friends would ask me why I didn’t have a Facebook or Myspace account I’d say it was silly and a waste of time, to which many would reply, “And yet you have your own website with your fucking name on it?” So I let the site go. And of course ten years later I’m on Facebook and Twitter. ☺️ But I’m NOT joining Snapchat – it’s silly and a waste of time.
John, you said, “Lots of good things have come from having this site out there, including selling Old Man’s War, which started me on my way to becoming a full-time novelist. I’ve told that story before and so I don’t think I need to go into great detail about it again right now. ”
Would you be kind enough to post a link where we can get to that story?
Great post, thanks!
1) Do you think it matters what the domain is, or just that you have one under your control? That is, suppose scalzi.com had been taken. What percentage of the benefits do you think would have accrued if you had registered, e.g., aqx791.com?
2) I’d love to hear how you have managed your email account over the last 20 years. I agree about the virtue of having a stable email address, but because I didn’t want to manage my own, I have a long term gmail account, and so long as Google is around, I’m set. My guess is that Google has a longer estimated lifespan than Facebook, do you think I am living in a fool’s paradise?