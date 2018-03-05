Checking In On the (Lack Of) News

I was sent an email today by a Whatever reader noting that I was notably light on political commentary here these days and being curious as to why that might be. It’s a good question, and the answers are, alas, not that exciting:
1. My previously-noted Trump Quandry is still in effect, in which things happen fast enough that by the time I have what I consider a useful opinion on something, it’s three to seven major political news stories back in the slipstream;
2. The above-mentioned phenomenon means that Twitter is actually the best place for me to do a quick reaction/bit of snark, and having done that, move on to the next thing;
3. Even the longer thoughts I have eventually boil down to “Malign and/or incompetent people are running the country and this latest thing just accentuates that point again,” and there’s only so many ways to play that variation of a theme without getting bored, and I’m kinda bored of it;
4. Hey, there’s a novel I’m writing with a deadline coming up! So that’s a thing, too.
And also there’s the thing that honestly writing a long piece about politics now just fills me with ennui and a desire to take nap, and while naps are objectively great, the ennui part is not so much. Right now, I just don’t wanna, basically. So, I don’t — or don’t as much — and put most of my editorializing on Twitter. It’s not to say that from time to time I won’t have something I want to pursue at a longer length. It simply means I’m having relatively fewer moments like that at the moment.
Honestly I think part of it is that as much as anything else I’m finding this current political moment sad. For example, that fool Sam Nunberg today, a former Trump campaign official who’s been traipsing from one cable outlet to the next, becoming progressively unhinged as he goes along. Sure, he’s a landfill of snarkable moments, and also, underlying that is the increasingly likely possibility our current president is a Russian tool, unwitting or otherwise, and, I don’t know. That kind of ruins the fun for me. Now, maybe that’s temporary — a lot really is contingent on other factors, like actual work I get paid for taking up brain cycles — but right now that’s where I’m at.
So this is why political commentary is sorta sparse here at the moment. In its place: Lots of pictures and reviews of tech and otherwise whatever I feel like writing about — which is why it’s called “Whatever.” I’m pretty sure the urge to write more, and in detail, about politics will come around again. Until then, I’ll just keep doing what I’m doing.
9 thoughts on “Checking In On the (Lack Of) News”
i knew about compassion fatigue, but it wasn’t until this year that i learned about schadenfreude fatigue.
Fair enough. My reaction to today’s revelations, and the continuing flow practically since last January, has been a slow roll from incredulity to anger to frustration to begin again, faster and faster. I was barely old enough to remember Watergate, and this looks even more tawdry and pustulent.
I think that Nunberg’s first name is actually “Unhinged.”
The current unpleasantness is revealing much too clearly just how prevalent irrationality and insanity are in the country’s population. Sad.
I prefer cat pictures.
Nunberg. I’m mystified. What he did today was unhinged. Does it benefit him somehow that I can’t begin to imagine? Any legal beagles out there who might know? Or was he on some combination of drugs? Or did he meet with a Russian with weird hair who pushed a button we don’t know about yet right between Nunberg’s third and fourth ribs, and gave him his marching orders? Is it — God help us — the bees?
Honestly. What’s going on here? This simulation is totally out of hand.
Thank you, dear Scalzi, for offering a respite from the stupid, the crazy, and the downright dangerous political reality we face today.
I’ve had to check out of most of the news anyway. Don’t forget for marginalized people the news isn’t just tiring, it’s also horrifying, and I I cannot handle a steady diet of terror, like that.
Fair enough. My reaction to today’s revelations, and the continuing flow practically since last January, has been a slow roll from incredulity to anger to frustration to begin again, faster and faster. I was barely old enough to remember Watergate, and this looks even more tawdry and pustulent.
Almost infinitely more so I’d say. Except I might substitute the word evil for tawdry. Tawdry doesn’t really begin to cover it when it comes to a gang of incompetent grifters destroying our country from within.
You have summed up exactly how we feel. These two years have been exhausting and sometimes, we need to not deal with them awhile. May times be better while we are here to enjoy them. Godspeed to you, book and naps and all that.