Art and Entertainment and Neil deGrasse Tyson

Yesterday on Twitter, noted astrophysicist and Pluto killer Neil deGrasse Tyson wrote:
And, well. No. I responded:
This excited at least a few people, who were hoping that this meant that me and Tyson would now commence to fight. But sadly for those folks, there will be no fighting. One, despite his Pluto-murdering ways, I am an admirer of Tyson for his tireless championing of astronomy and astrophysics and science in general. Two, I think Tyson is simply falling prey to a common misconception about both art and entertainment, which is that the former is (mostly) exclusive of and (mostly) superior to the latter. In both cases, it’s not true.
To begin, “art” is not a rarified thing, or at least I don’t think it is. It is, simply, the product of the creative exercise. When you write a story or play a song or draw a picture or act on a stage, you are making “art.” Whether it is good art or bad art is another thing entirely — when I write, I can say I am (generally) creating good art, but when I draw, I am mostly creating bad art. But it’s still art, good, bad or indifferent. What makes it art is the act of creative production, not its quality.
Likewise “entertainment” is also not particularly rarified. It’s that which aims to amuse and engage people (or more widely, that which amuses and engages people, whether intentional or not). In a basic sense, if you are writing or composing or drawing or whatever with the intention or hope that other people will apprehend and appreciate what you are doing, that’s entertainment. And again, you can succeed or not succeed, depending on your skill and also the interest and taste of the audience. What makes it entertainment is the intention, not the quality.
It’s worth pointing out here that in the cases of both “art” and “entertainment” there are two, mostly unrelated components: The act of the creator, and the apprehension of the audience. I may create art, or aim to entertain, or both, but it’s generally up to others to decide if I’ve done a good job in either case. I have my own internal critic in both cases, who I think usually has a good bead on both. But ultimately the success of art depends on the individual, and their take on the created thing. We can further declare that someone has good or bad taste, or doesn’t know enough to appreciate art, or whatever, and those are arguments that can take us down a long and contentious road. But at the end of the day, apprehension of art is subjective, and you either accept that or don’t.
Tyson’s formulation of “art” — that it’s somehow effectively better or more challenging than mere “entertainment,” is not that unusual; it’s at the root of the old question “Well, I know I like it, but is it art?” For the person for whom is this is a serious sort of question, the answer of “Yes, it was art the moment the creator started producing it, and your liking it is valid in itself” possibly seems facile and a little vapid. Likewise, the devaluation of “mere” entertainment, as if something that succeeds in amusing and diverting you, and making you happy, cannot have the value of (or inherently has less value than) something that confronts you and aims to make you think.
Well, that seems a bit silly to me. Alt-right trolls aim to “challenge and disrupt my world view” with what passes for their cogitation; it doesn’t mean what they’re doing has an inherently higher artistic value than, say, an essay by Roxane Gay, whose worldview is rather more in alignment with mine. Fascist-aligned punk bands are not inherently more artistic than the Dead Kennedys, who have rather pointed things to say about Nazi punks.
(“But those are extreme examples!” Yes, they are. And? There were no qualification on Tyson’s initial statement; it’s not “Except in cases involving fascists and thugs…” And even if it were, we could still find more than enough examples to dismiss the hypothesis.)
Likewise, the one thing “art” has over “entertainment” is not quality, it’s intentionality. Art results from the creative drive of humans, and a purposeful act of creation. Entertainment can be, but does not have to be, intentionally created. I can be entertained by cats playing or by clouds rolling along in the sky, but neither the cats nor the clouds do what they do in the hopes of entertaining me. On Youtube, you can watch hours of logs burning in a fireplace or trains rolling through Scandinavia. It’s entertainment but I think not really art (unless you count pointing a camera at a fireplace to be art, which, meh).
“Entertainment” is not a lesser state of “art”; they are separate conditions with substantial but not perfect overlap. Much if not most of what we think as entertainment starts off as art; most art we eventually see is intended to have an audience (i.e., is “entertainment”). The subjective entertainment value of something may not be the same as the subjective “artistic” value of the thing. I can recognize art has been finely crafted and speaks well to an audience, and also recognize that audience is not one with me in it (which is to say, not be well entertained by it). I can likewise recognize that something which amuses me vastly can be something I also find sloppy and junky and not something I’d recommend to other people — or alternately, speaks so particularly to me that I don’t expect others to have the same reaction to it.
Also, and importantly, we don’t have to excuse or rationalize or dismiss art that exists within our “world view” (and let me note that I could spend a whole other essay deconstructing that phrase) as “mere” entertainment. One, “entertainment” is not mere — the ability of anything to transport you out of your own worry cycle for even a few minutes is a pretty great thing. Two, that entertainment is (usually) art. And it’s art that is working for you, however it works. Enjoy it and celebrate it. This is why there should be no such thing as a “guilty pleasure.” You shouldn’t feel guilt about enjoying art, whatever it is.
Now, what I think Tyson may have been trying to say, and if so is a thing I would agree with him on, is that one’s entertainment and/or artistic diet shouldn’t be only what you already know that you like — it’s worthwhile to make a stretch here and there and try things that you don’t know if you like, and on occasion to learn more about art (of whatever sort) so that when you approach new and unfamiliar art, you have tools to better understand and apprehend what you’ve got in front of you. Always be reaching for the new and always be learning — and as a result, what art speaks to you, and entertains you, will be a larger set than what’s come before. And sometimes you won’t like the art, and won’t be entertained, but that’s all right, too. You’ll know more about yourself through the process.
This is why, fundamentally, I don’t need to fight Tyson — I’m pretty sure he and I agree on the important things regarding art and entertainment. We’re just using different words (and definitions of words) to say it. Mind you, I think I’ve said it better here. But then, I’ve just used 1,250 words, and he used a tweet.
I agree with you very much. Some of my favorite stuff these days is modern clown, in which a poignant and physically beautiful commentary on the human condition might be immediately followed by a fart joke or a pie in the face. Art? Indubitably! Entertainment? Hard to disagree.
Also I have to say I forgive NDT on the whole Pluto thing. Pluto had it coming.
I find watching other people having semantic arguments to be very entertaining, and your rebuttal is quite artistic. Also, Pluto is still up there, doing what it does, and it probably does not give a flying frack over what the monkey people on Earth call it.
Please do, if you find yourself inspired!
As for the rest of this, yes. In fact, your examples about fascist punk bands etc. make me me think of the claim made by a certain class of comedian (whether in the performance sense or just people you talk to in daily life sense), that their offensiveness is just “edgy” and the fault is yours for not appreciating it. They’re basically trying to hide behind the “I’m making art!” defense, and it isn’t as good of a shield as they seem to think.
I retweeted Tyson’s comment without properly thinking about it. (Bad artist!) So I deleted my retweet, to do my part for the betterment of humanity (or at least not wanting to contribute to its unbetterment). I do think what Tyson was trying to do was to provide a shorthand answer to the cocktail party question: What’s the difference between art and entertainment? That’s not question that can be answered succinctly, but he gave it a shot. It’s not a bad shot, IMHO, but it does miss the mark.
Thought that point was pretty well argued/settled by Sullivan’s Travels, almost 80 years ago…
DRickard:
Your answer to that is in your comment: It was 80 years ago and the number of people who have seen Sullivan’s Travels (Coen Brothers notwithstanding) is lower than might have been even a couple of decades ago.
“Mind you, I think I’ve said it better here. But then, I’ve just used 1,250 words, and he used a tweet.”
I think that’s the key point here. As much as I enjoy Twitter, it’s not made to provide real exploration of an idea.
As far as art vs. entertainment goes, I tend to agree with you.
The question of what does and does not qualify as art resulted in one of the only science fiction stories that has ever genuinely angered me. Gordon R. Dickson is one of my favorite authors, but he really pissed me off with “Black Charlie.” It took place on a planet whose natives were otter-like and not nearly as advanced as humans. The narrator was a human art expert who was approached by another human, a prospector who had befriended one of the aliens, Black Charlie. Charlie fancied himself an artist and had produced some very crude rock sculptures. He was very worried about whether they were truly art, so his human friend went to the expert to ask.
And the SOB said no! He was given something that was deliberately created by an intelligent being with the sole intention of creating art, and he said it didn’t qualify! I haven’t read the story for at least twenty years but I’m getting mad again just thinking about it.
I’ve never been 100% sure how to define art, but John’s bit about “the product of the creative exercise” works quite well. Whatever the definition is, it has to account for the fact that art is extremely easy to create. The world’s worst finger paintings are just as much art as the Mona Lisa. They’re not capital-A Art, by any means, but I’ve never cared much about Art. Just plain art is good enough for me.
An interesting conversation. The Fireplace Channel actually predated YouTube here in Europe. Destroying a whole planet is a distinction Tyson shares only with Darth Vader as far as I know, and Tyson did it without a Death Star. And amen re Sullivan’s Travels, old though it is.
I love what you said in this essay. I’m in grad school for arts management and am currently taking a class on arts and society where we spend a lot of time thinking about what makes something art . Your quote here: “Likewise, the one thing “art” has over “entertainment” is not quality, it’s intentionality. Art results from the creative drive of humans, and a purposeful act of creation. ” gets very close to John Dewey’s argument that art is art because when the artist creates it, he or she does so with the intention of it having an impact on the audience and giving the audience an experience. The cats don’t decide to pounce on each other’s tails because they think you might find it funny. A science fiction writer might add a sentence to a passage because it will make the reader laugh.
There’s a long and fascinating history of thought about what we consider art going back to Aristotle and constantly revising itself even now in the 21st century.
I’m a big subscriber to the theory that art can encompass a whole range of things, and that what we really need is to grade art not on a single scale but in 2-dimensional space. The Y axis can be “Does it say something IMPORTANT or push a boundary?” and the X axis can be “Did I have fun watching/reading/consuming it.” Something that’s “entertaining” would get a high rating along the X axis, something new and inventive would get high marks along the Y axis, but the point is, you’d have to look at a creative work on both scales in order to assess its value (or appeal) to you personally. Re-reading a book you’ve already read twice? Doesn’t really push boundaries (although I guess you could pick some things up the second time through), but obviously you liked it, so it gets high marks on the X axis. Going to a genre of movie you don’t usually watch because you have heard it’s an amazing piece of cinema and not to be missed? High marks on the Y axis, even if all it does is remind you why you usually avoid that genre. But loving that amazing piece of cinema so much that you go and see it twice? High marks on both the X AND Y axis. Each person gets to decide for themselves how they want to weight the are under the curve.
I’ve found that many people seem to want the X and Y axis to correlate (Because I liked it, it is “good”, because it is “good” it should be culturally important, and also the reverse), but it really helps ME to think of them as orthogonal. A movie/book/whatever can be entertaining as hell and push boundaries, it can be entertaining as hell and NOT push boundaries, It can push boundaries but be a slog, or it can just plain suck. It’s always best when a work of art is both, but the constant drive to push things that are “entertaining” out of the sphere of “that which is art” is just… tiring. Art doesn’t need the purity police any more than geekdom does. We just need to apply the same logic to art as we do to food; cotton candy can be good, asparagus can be good, and they both still count as food even though their health and taste indices vary widely.
A fight? People expected that? I mean, I know it’s the Internet and all, but…
From my obviously general impression of you both, I’d have expected something more like a lively, informed discussion of the idea with a heavy dose of trying to out-geek each other… =)
Thank you for this! (Side note: any Big Pain day I have in which I can genuinely say I’m feeling delighted is a pretty amazing thing; you’ve managed to help me accomplish that twice in a single day, so far, with two amazing posts. Really: thank you.)
I noticed the tweet & response earlier in the sidebar on the blog, and kind of hoped you’d expand on it (yay, you!). This is a concept that’s always bothered me, and you’ve explored and deconstructed it beautifully. I really dislike the “high art” distinction that exists in some critical circles. It’s always struck me as absurd. This particular quote of Tyson’s (and I will echo you re: I really love the man and his work, and don’t even blame him for Pluto—he wasn’t exactly solely responsible for that, anyway—so there’s no intended dig at him as a thoughtful person here, nope) is, as noted, glib and short-sighted. I kind of hope he’ll take note of the examination, and in good scientist fashion, own his knee-jerk reaction and amend it. It would be an excellent example of the kind of thinker I’ve come to expect him to be.
There’s a variant on this idea I’ve seen discussed before, and have had my own conversations about: that there is some sort of hierarchical distinction between “art” and “craft.” There’s an excellent discussion of this in the introduction to the beautiful collection book “The Art of Leo and Diane Dilion” in which the Dillons discuss the way in which their work is sometimes devalued as being “merely” illustration, somehow lesser than true “fine” art (presumably because it’s produced for a purpose rather than for “its own sake”). It’s pretty clear to anyone who has seen much of their art how ridiculous this idea is. (You can probably guess I’m a huge fan of them. Anyone who’s read a lot of children’s books and/or fantasy and science fiction has almost certainly encountered a lot of their artwork. I discovered them when I bought a book entirely based on their quite amazing cover art, without even knowing what it was about. Ended up loving the book, almost as much as the art!)
And then there’s Alice Walker’s classic short story, “Everyday Use,” which introduced me more deeply to this concept many many years ago, and is still a wonderful exploration of how things created for a function will sometimes only become viewed as “art” when removed from that function. As someone who always felt a deep connection with artistry in function and design, this was revelatory, and not a little distressing. I think this distinction now being applied to “entertainment” is just a variant on that.
Anyway, this a subject dear to my heart, and as always, you’ve explored it masterfully. Bravo. Art indeed. (And, as others have already noted, delightfully entertaining. Take that, bumper-sticker “wisdom”!)
Not an artist, but it seems to me that Scalzi is using “art” in an inclusionary sense, whereas Tyson is saying “art” in an exclusionary one. Tyson’s definition seems to be a high-minded attempt to, effectively, point at something and say “that’s not really art”.
Can you and Tysonhead over to the Smithsonian when this opens and continue the commentary? https://americanart.si.edu/exhibitions/burning-man I’ve been assuming this would lead to a massively entertaining conversation about art.
I had an art history teacher in college who offered a definition of art that completely satisfied me.
She used the example of a conch shell: when exuded by a conch, it’s not art. No decision-making process went into it, just biological destiny. The conch was simply existing, and the shell came into existence as a side effect. But if a sculptor carved an exact duplicate of the conch shell, then that would be a decision the sculptor had made. You could ask why they decided to do it – what it meant to them, or what it was for. The two conch shells might look identical, but only one of them would be art.
Art, she said, is anything about which you can meaningfully ask the question “Why was this made?”
As soon as she said it, it seemed so obviously correct to me that every discussion of the topic I’ve run across in the thirty years since has seemed pointless and silly.
I really like what Evan said in their comment.
And I agree with what Mr. Scalzi says as well.
Thank you for this; I would far rather be thinking about this today than politics.
Art, she said, is anything about which you can meaningfully ask the question “Why was this made?”
That seems overly broad to me, unless there’s something significant buried in the word “meaningfully.” I can ask why my keyboard was made — there was a decision-making process involved — and sure, we can talk about the aesthetics of its design. But I wouldn’t say my keyboard is art.
Insofar as I have a definition of what I consider to be “art,” it’s anything whose primary purpose is aesthetic or expressive rather than pragmatic. Note that this doesn’t exclude pragmatism; a meal can be art even if I shovel it into my face and get nutrition from it, and a poem can be art even if it serves an educational purpose, too. But if the utility aspect is secondary, then I would consider the thing to be art.
(Yes, there’s a great deal of fuzziness in how we evaluate “primary purpose” vs. “secondary.” I’m okay with that.)
It seems what you’re saying is that art-1 is about making it, and entertainment is about enjoying it. So when you write a book, that’s art-1, and when I read it, that’s entertainment. (Since you both use the word ‘art’ and use it differently, I’ll put art-1 when it’s the Scalzi definition and art-2 when it’s the Tyson definition).
I think what Tyson was saying was more about two modes of enjoying art-1, the product of people’s creative output: the mode where you enjoy it and it reinforces your current world view where it’s entertainment, and the mode where you engage with it critically and it challenges your world view where it’s art-2. The better it is as art-2, the more you find it engages you critically. So in that sense, certainly the offensive comedians and the facist punks’ output is art-2 for you, probably bad art-2 as it does not really challenge your world view much, you reject it pretty easily. And it’s entertainment for those whose world-view it agrees with. (I think producers of that sort of art-1 are asserting it’s art-2 to defend it from those it offends but really they’re producing it as entertainment for fellow-travelers.)
Some artists really set out to create their art-1 to be received as art-2 by most of their intended audience. Others set out to create their art-1 to be entertainment for people who have largely the same world view as they do. Some artists try to do both those things at the same time: to entertain and critically engage their audience at the same time. Some artists don’t do either of those things, and are inspired by other considerations.
I thing you both make a good point, but largely because I have a different interpretation of what DeGrass Tyson said: I venture that what he meant is that you can use the term “art” to distinguish something from “mere” artful entertainment. Of course a skillful creator can both entertain and challenge, and indeed, being challenged is entertaining to many of us. As you note, it’s like gender: far more fluid than binary categories can express. Scientists like DeGrasse Tyson tend to prefer binaries, even for non-binary subjects, because examining extremes or limits or boundary cases provides such important insights in science. The problem comes when they forget the shades of grey that exist in non-binary phenomena. That is, the approach is most productive when you use it to bound a problem, and then continue from that point by examining what lies between the boundaries.
You see the same problem arise when people try to distinguish between pornography and erotica: I’ve discussed the topic with people who draw no distinction, people who use the same entertainment/art distinction DeGrasse Tyson was getting at, and people who politicize the subject by distinguishing between consensual/egalitarian (art) and exploitative (porn). Even when we make an effort to choose the terms we’re going to argue over, it often comes down to “I don’t know what it is, but I know it when I see it” (i.e., subjective opinion). But I’ve had many interesting and enlightening discussions that taught me about a range of perspectives once we agreed on our terms.
The larger point (and to me, the more interesting one) is how different people define their boundaries between terms. When you want to discuss something, from the completely trivial to the profound and important, it’s really helpful to carefully define what you mean before you start arguing over who’s right or trying to persuade each other. Once you’ve agreed on what you’re taking about, you can make good progress. Or at least agree to disagree. Works in marriages too; it can be very disconcerting to discover you’re arguing about entirely different things that only superficially seemed to be the same thing.
But before it was a keyboard, someone had to draw a picture of it.
Yes, it’s a very inclusive definition, but I like that about it. It both demystifies art and re-mystifies other kinds of creativity. I’m a software engineer, and I make purely aesthetic decisions all the time – how should I use white space, what should this variable be called, how verbosely should I comment, etc. I think it’s art. The kinds of thoughts I think when I do that aren’t wildly different from the ones I think when I work out a chord progression or compose a photograph – it’s all “hmm, yes, this way is better than that way”.
(It might have captured my teacher’s meaning better if I’d rephrased the question as “why was this made in this particular way?” but she herself used the simpler phrasing.)
Much religious art seems to be a confirmation and maybe an exploration of a deeply held worldview. I’m not sure it is meant to challenge and disrupt. It might be to confirm. To provide solace. To celebrate.
I Love NGT, but his formulation is weak and wrong on so many levels. It also is devoid of an education in the history of art. It is trying to be profound but is deeply uneducated. It is sophomoric in the extreme.
We don’t get to define our own words in entirety. They don’t exist within a vacuum. Art is very definitely one of those words, and NGT shows here that he is unaware of a wider conversation.
It is just off the cuff, spew on twitter…. but still this devalues a lot of people’s hard work in a very offhand way.
Yes, it’s a very inclusive definition, but I like that about it.
Whereas for me, it become inclusive of every single thing a human being has ever deliberately made, and at that point it’s too broad to be useful. Or rather, at that point it becomes a concept we already have a word for: “artifact,” in the sense that archaeologists use the term, i.e. a thing deliberately made. (Contrasted with “ecofact,” i.e. a thing naturally made.)
To put it another way: if every single object on my desk is art because somebody made decisions in the course of creating it, what word do I use when I specifically want to discuss things made for aesthetic or expressive reasons?
Maybe the term “art” is purely an honorific.