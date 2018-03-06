As part of a Disney sing-along on the JoCo Cruise.
Three things:
1. I am mostly on-key! Go me.
2. Check out that dad bod, ladies.
(and gents.)
(and those of you fluidly gendered.)
3. It should be clear I have absolutely no shame whatsoever.
2 thoughts on “Your Super Large Slice of Ham For the Day: Me Singing “Jack’s Lament””
Scalzi.com. Come for the political snark, stay for the Dad bod seranades. It’s all art to me.
Aaaaaand… hat trick!
Excellent day of posts, whatever.