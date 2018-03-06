Uncategorized

Your Super Large Slice of Ham For the Day: Me Singing “Jack’s Lament”

John Scalzi2 Comments

As part of a Disney sing-along on the JoCo Cruise.

Three things:

1. I am mostly on-key! Go me.

2. Check out that dad bod, ladies.

(and gents.)

(and those of you fluidly gendered.)

3. It should be clear I have absolutely no shame whatsoever.

2 thoughts on “Your Super Large Slice of Ham For the Day: Me Singing “Jack’s Lament”

  1. Scalzi.com. Come for the political snark, stay for the Dad bod seranades. It’s all art to me.

Add your thinky bits

