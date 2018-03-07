Head On Cover Flats

This is a lovely thing to see: The cover flat of Head On, which, when appropriately folded and flapped, will cover the hardcover editions of the book when it comes out in April. It’s very pretty and my name is embossed, which is always a delight. And I continue to very much like the cover design, by Peter Lutjen. Basically, I’m a happy Scalzi right now.

Also I got other good news today but I can’t share it yet. But I will be able to share it tomorrow!

How was your day?