This is a lovely thing to see: The cover flat of Head On, which, when appropriately folded and flapped, will cover the hardcover editions of the book when it comes out in April. It’s very pretty and my name is embossed, which is always a delight. And I continue to very much like the cover design, by Peter Lutjen. Basically, I’m a happy Scalzi right now.
Also I got other good news today but I can’t share it yet. But I will be able to share it tomorrow!
How was your day?
9 thoughts on “Head On Cover Flats”
Crisp, clean graphics! And the older I get the more I appreciate lots of contrast on the book spines. Can’t wait to read it… and get the “other good news.”
The cover looks great.
I am looking forward to reading it. I really like Locked in as I thought was truly unique. As for my day I wish I can post a picture; I got to spend time with my ducks!
As someone who 1) is old and 2) shelves books in a bookstore, I too appreciate clear graphics and contrasting colors on the spine. This cover also projects a sense of fun.
The front flap copy includes a needlessly clunky phrase, in fat red letters: “…set in the New York Times bestselling Lock In universe.” I hope whoever wrote that gets another crack at it.
Lovely stuff. Nice warm day here, I’m out on a bicycle ride enjoying the sunshine, :)
Nice cover! I am really, really looking forward to this, even though the release date (a week and a half before my elder kid’s wedding) is totally unfair because I won’t have time to read it until May, and the signed copy I’ve ordered is going to sit there on my bookshelf taunting me for way too long.
And in answer to your question, my day was a typical day at work. Which is to say that it would have bored any normal human to active nausea. But it gets me one day closer to retirement, so I’ve got that going for me.
I had a lot of meetings. I’m really tired from all the talking. Productive, though. Thanks for asking!
Excellent! And amen to the commenters who emphasized clarity and impact in bookstores.