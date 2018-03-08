The Dispatcher is now a New York Times Bestseller

Today the New York Times debuted two new monthly bestseller lists, dealing with audio books: Audio Fiction and Audio Non Fiction. Here’s the link to the Audio Fiction list.

And look at what’s number eight on the list!

Yes, The Dispatcher. That’ll do just fine. The Dispatcher had already been a bestseller (it had topped the Audible Bestseller list on more than one occasion), but of course the New York Times has the bestseller lists of record, as it were. So this is a neat further recognition of its success in entertaining people.

I’ll note the Audio Fiction list is rather heavy with science fiction titles, with a full third of the titles from the genre, including the number one title (which also has a film of it coming out in a week or so, which I suspect helps too). It’s a nice showing for the genre. People seem to like science fiction in their ears.

I’ll also note there is now such a thing as a New York Times bestselling narrator, and that my pal and frequent audio narrator Wil Wheaton is now a “#1 New York Times Bestselling narrator.” Which I love. And so of course Zachary Quinto, who read The Dispatcher, is also a bestselling narrator. I like it when that happens.

Congratulations to everyone else who has made this new NYT list, which among other things shows that audiobooks are a medium that matters. They’ve certainly made a difference in my career, and I’m happy to see them, and these authors and narrators, get recognition for their efforts.