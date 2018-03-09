Uncategorized

New Books and ARCs, 3/9/18

John Scalzi12 Comments

Look! New books and ARCs! I’d write more but a cat is lying on me and I only have use of one hand! What in this stack looks good to you? Tell us in the comments!

12 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 3/9/18

  6. The Gray Bastards. I was thinking it might be a civil war book, but no…. I looked up the plot on Amazon. War Pigs?

  8. Aliette de Bodard’s novella _The Tea Master and the Detective_ in its lovely Subterranean Press incarnation. My copy just arrived and is atop my TBR stack.

  9. So glad Grey Bastards is finally being released!! I happened to get it when it was a SPFBO finalist and it’s amazing. Can’t wait for the sequel. Live in the saddle! Die on the hog!

  10. Skimming… ooh, is that Nicola Griffith? What is… I can’t read… damn… [goes to her website] Aha! It is a new novel, “So Lucky”. Yay! Had no idea; thought her next would be a follow up to “Hild”.

  12. I started in on my copy of A Call to Vengeance last night, and already I have been tickled by the use of a future society misremembering the meaning of some piece of contemporary pop culture (which is now in the past for said society). Everything can be profound if you don’t realize it’s a joke.

