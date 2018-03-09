Look! New books and ARCs! I’d write more but a cat is lying on me and I only have use of one hand! What in this stack looks good to you? Tell us in the comments!
12 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 3/9/18”
I think I’ll have to go with Star Destroyers.
Looking forward to The Grey Bastards. Best of 300 SFPBO novels means it must be good.
Yeah! Cats never tell the truth, do they? Oh, wait…
Definitely The Tea Master… but the Michael Williamson makes me want to run away.
The Elaine Castillo has an interesting cover- I’d pick that one up for a looksee at least.
The Gray Bastards. I was thinking it might be a civil war book, but no…. I looked up the plot on Amazon. War Pigs?
The revolution is starting in your book pile, by the look of things.
Aliette de Bodard’s novella _The Tea Master and the Detective_ in its lovely Subterranean Press incarnation. My copy just arrived and is atop my TBR stack.
So glad Grey Bastards is finally being released!! I happened to get it when it was a SPFBO finalist and it’s amazing. Can’t wait for the sequel. Live in the saddle! Die on the hog!
Skimming… ooh, is that Nicola Griffith? What is… I can’t read… damn… [goes to her website] Aha! It is a new novel, “So Lucky”. Yay! Had no idea; thought her next would be a follow up to “Hild”.
America Is Not the Heart sounds like a moving story.
I started in on my copy of A Call to Vengeance last night, and already I have been tickled by the use of a future society misremembering the meaning of some piece of contemporary pop culture (which is now in the past for said society). Everything can be profound if you don’t realize it’s a joke.