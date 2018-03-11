Thoughts on A Wrinkle in Time

“So, why were you crying through the entire film?”
— my daughter Athena, who was mildly concerned.
There are several answers to this, most of which boil down to the fact that I am a father who remembers being the ten-year-old boy who fell in love with Madeleine L’Engle’s book, and the movie engaged both of these states. I cried because the casting and performance of Meg (played by Storm Reid) is immensely good — such a stubborn, willful, doubt-filled girl — and because I could see both myself as a child and my daughter in her. I cried because I remember being a fatherless child and being a father who would never want to leave his daughter. I cried because the film has empathy not only for bright but difficult children but for all children, and because it wants so much for Meg to see herself, just as I would want to be seen and would want my own child to see her value. I cried because I remembered being lost like Meg was lost, and remembered everyone who helped me find myself, as everyone in this film does so for Meg, and as I hope I have helped my own daughter become who she is meant to be.
I cried because this film has an enormous amount of empathy, as the book did, and that essential core remains intact, even as the film takes liberties with the source material. It would have to, 56 years after the book’s initial publication, to speak to the audience it’s intended to speak to, which is not me, a 48-year-old white dude, although it clearly and so obviously did. I cried because this film gets the book right, because it sees the book, just as the book saw me when I came to it almost four decades ago, and has seen so many other children since. Director Ava DuVernay’s love of the material, and her willingness to put the work into it to make it speak today, is self-evident and appreciated.
It is not a perfect film, in itself or in its adaptation of the source material. Lots is truncated, changed and elided, some new stuff is put in to middling effect. The commercial needs of a $100 million film mean that some tropey elements get past the gate, and on more than one occasion the special effects become the tail wagging the dog. In the end I didn’t see much of this as a problem. The film is not perfect, and also, this is a film about faults, and how our own faults ultimately may give us power to save ourselves and others. While I’m not going to say this film’s faults ultimately give it power, I can say that none of the film’s faults are that important to me when the film’s core is solid, and intact, and so powerfully on point. It’s not perfect, nor does it have to be to work.
(And, you may ask, what do I think about the film’s multicultural and feminine viewpoint and aesthetic? I think it works very well, and it’s a reminder that things that are not designed specifically for one in mind may still speak significantly and specifically to one, if one is open to it. I would not have imagined A Wrinkle in Time the way DuVernay has — I seriously doubt I could have imagined it this way — and yet there I was crying my eyes out all the same. I do not need the world to be imagined as I would have imagined it. I want the world and the things in it to exceed my imagination, to show me things I cannot make for myself but can take into myself, hold precious, and make my imagination that much wider from that point forward. As I noted before, this movie was not, I think, made for me, and still here I am, loving it as much as I do.)
Should you see this film? Well, I think you should. I also think you should see it on a big screen, because it’s visually impressive enough to warrant it and because films still have their most potent power on a big screen, in front of an audience. Maybe it won’t have the same effect on you that it had on me — in fact, it probably won’t, because you are not me. But I’m willing to believe it will have some effect. Whatever that effect is, it’ll be worth getting yourself to a theater for, and maybe taking a kid or two along with you, too.
As for me, I can honestly say that I don’t think I’ve been this affected by a film in years. Part of that is because I loved the book as a child, but I’ve loved other books before, and their adaptations, and yet didn’t spend their entire running time in tears. I think, in the end, it’s what Ava DuVernay, her team and her actors (especially Storm Reid) brought to it: Empathy, joy, optimism and their own point of view that brings A Wrinkle in Time into modern times. No one needs me to tell them at DuVernay is a major director; that much was evident with Selma and 13th. What I can say is that DuVernay, rare among directors, is now someone whose vision I trust — not to give me what I think I want, but to give me what I didn’t know I needed, until she showed it to me.
I knew I was probably going to like A Wrinkle in Time. I didn’t know I was going to love it this much. I certainly didn’t know I was going to find myself crying all the way through it. That’s on DuVernay and her team. And for that, I say: Ava DuVernay, thank you. I don’t think it’s possible for your film to have affected me more than it has.
22 thoughts on “Thoughts on A Wrinkle in Time”
Awww, I love this. Thank you.
Oh, what an amazing review. I love that you loved it.
Totally agree. This film was not made for me but it touched me far more than I expected!
As a 5th grade teacher and someone who loves science fiction, I had high hopes for this book when I read it several years ago. Sadly, I didn’t care for it much. It meandered around too much for my tastes, and I don’t really remember that much of a message in the book (and I look for books with messages to share with my students).
Your review of the movie has given me enough pause to reread the book and see if I see it differently the second time. I do plan to see the movie and would have liked to have liked the book more.
I cried too. While I expected to be engaged visually and intellectually, this film has a strong emotional design that swept me away. I walked out drained but emboldened. So glad I was able to share it with my daughters. One slight thing that bothered me is that Mrs. Murry isn’t shown in the lab, she is only seen in the kitchen.
Well, I know what I’m doing tomorrow afternoon. Thanks for the rec John, appreciated.
Wow. That was beautifully written. Thank you.
I didn’t cry throughout, I only read the book for the first time a year or two back, but I did cry at a few points.
I loved this book growing up, but I’ve heard really mixed reviews and am worried that this “interpretation” would sour it for me. I’ve always liked the message, always thought of it as female-centric and was never bothered by the idea, but this looks (and sounds it seems) forced.
And to be fair, you also spoke highly of The Last Jedi, a very divisive film in the series (I think it was the worst on pretty much all fronts), so maybe this is a Red Box buck for me.
My best friend and I saw it yesterday, and while I didn’t have the depth of response you did, I so so SO appreciated its message of acceptance and support and faith in a youngster, and in a little girl in particular. I first and last read this book when I was about 9 years old (my very first “science fiction” story!), so I don’t remember many specifics, but it did have a lot of the things I do remember, plus so much more. It’s a feast for the eyes and heart. Glad you loved it too!
I cried too. It has faults, but It’s still a beautiful film. I encourage everyone to see it.
I have a weathered piece of rawhide in place of heart, but did my best to be open to this movie. I also loved the book, nearly half a century ago.
My dislike of Oprah Winfrey as a person made me wish for a different actress, but she technically did well. Really, I would’ve like seeing three relatively unknown actors as Mrs. Who, Mrs. Whatsit, and Mrs, Which, but Disney is after all a money-making machine.
Storm Reid was great, and I look forward to more from her.
The trailer showed a scene I remember from the book, where Meg explains the basic idea of traveling via a higher spatial dimension, but that was left out. We do get some Deepak Choprah-sounding pseudoscientific bullshit, and then sort of gallop through the plot.
After decades of CGI, visual effects don’t do much for me unless the movie’s got me mentally and emotionally engaged. I was about halfway there.
As noted, I’m not the audience. As a ten-year-old, I probably would’ve loved it unreservedly.
When I took my seven year-old daughter to see The Last Jedi a few months back, the trailer for A Wrinkle In Time was attached. Midway through the trailer, she leaned over to me and whispered “this looks really cool.” I’m glad she wasn’t looking directly at me, because it meant that she missed the tears that were positively *streaming* down my face.
(We’re reading the book now, She likes it as much as I did at her age.)
Wow what a review.
The book didn’t make much of an impression on me when I read it as a kid. I don’t remember it other than superficially.
I’ll certainly see this movie when it comes out on Netflix. My daughter is going to college in the next state, so seeing it with her isn’t practical for me as it was for you.
It was beautiful and powerful. I’m glad I was able to take my daughters to see it. I’m glad they made the message of self-acceptance so out there and even showed the mean girl in a sympathetic light. I understood most of the adaptation choices, but I really wanted to see Aunt Beast.
I can’t wait to see it.
I took my kids (ages 7, 8, 10, 12) to see it on Friday night. I enjoyed it immensely, but my reaction was nothing compared to theirs. I have never seen my 12 year old daughter react so strongly and positively to any movie. As far as I can tell, this is the greatest movie she has ever seen. She loved the book, too, so for the rest of her life, she’ll have both of them stuck in that great place in her mind that is reserved for things we’ll never be able to be objective about. Maybe some day she’ll see the faults in the book and the movie, but I doubt that will ever diminish her love for them both.
Meanwhile, my 9 year old son said that A Wrinkle in Time was better than Black Panther.
The novel truly impressed me when I read it as a pre-teen over half a century ago. Your review John reassures me that I must experience this film on the big screen. I had my doubts reading some of the critical comments on the film and modifications to the source material.
Kathie — I forgot about Aunt Beast! Maybe the adaptation should’ve been a miniseries …..
I loved the book so much I was very unsure about the film. I’m disappointed in so many adaptations of novels. Thanks for encouraging me to give it view.
In the book, Mrs Murry surreptitiously used her lab *as* her kitchen, to the dismay of Charles Wallace, who worried about chemicals getting into the food. That might have been fun to see in the film.
I, too, cried, almost from the start (I teared up during the previews months ago, even!). I’ve read this book several times, and have re-read it twice–once last year and again last month, so it is fresh in my memory. It was a very emotional thing for me to dredge those Meg feelings. Storm Reid is fierce. Levi Miller was achingly sweet. I loved them both so much. AWIT isn’t even my favorite of the quintet and it was still extremely formative for me. I loved the movie.