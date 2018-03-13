That’s right! The prologue to my upcoming novel is up at Tor.com. You can read it now! Here’s the link!
Oh, and, hello. I’ve had a busy day away from the Internets. Hope you’re well.
5 thoughts on “Read the Prologue of Head On!”
The kind of thing that gives prologues a good name! And I’m not much of a sports fan. I enjoyed ‘LOCKED IN’ and look forward to the rest of ‘HEAD ON’.
Can’t wait!
I will read and enjoy hugely when I get a moment. Apologies all for using an unrelated thread but I have a small tale of thanks I wanted to share with our esteemed host. I’m currently, sadly, boxing up my late dad’s impressive library of science fiction and fantasy, accumulated over six decades or so. It’s impressively organised alphabetically by author, impressively dusty in parts, and impressively varied.
One of the last ‘new’ books dad read before he died suddenly last year was by a little known author called something Scalzi. (I loaned him my copy of Old Man’s War.) His verdict? He loved it. He loved the premise, the humour, and (having some experience with the military) the representation of newly initiated squaddies. (Of COURSE you call your brainpal Asshole, even if you’re old enough to know better.) I’m sorry he didn’t get to read more. We’d reached a point where I was suggesting books to him for once, so he was flitting about a lot (Leckie, Jemisin, and Cixin Liu all read and judged in his last year).
Anyway, point of this post is to thank Mr Scalzi for a book that my dad really enjoyed, that I was able to recommend to him having benefited from his recommendations for decades. It felt really good to be able to do that, and it’s a memory I’ll treasure. And he’d TOTALLY call his brainpal Asshole.
Wow, this looks good.
He shoots, He SCOOOOOOOORRRES!!!
Looking forward to the rest, John.