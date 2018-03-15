Reminder: Get Your Hugo Nominations In!

Hello, this serves as your reminder that the 2018 Hugo nomination window comes to a close tomorrow, March 16 at 11:59pm Pacific Time, so if you are eligible to nominate for the Hugo Awards (ie., you were a member of last year’s, this year’s, or next year’s, Worldcon, as of 12/31/17), don’t forget to go nominate the things you liked in each category. Here’s the link to Worldcon 76’s Hugo page, which includes a link to the nomination page for this year’s Hugos and for the 1943 Retro Hugos.

Remember that a) you shouldn’t worry if you didn’t read “widely enough,” since nominating what you did read and did like is good enough, b) that you don’t need to feel obliged to fill up all five nomination slots in every category. Just nominate what you think is deserving, and if that number is less than five, so be it.

That said, if you do need a quick refresher on some of what’s been critically acclaimed this year, the Locus Recommended Reading List is a good start.

Self-interested note: The Collapsing Empire is eligible for best novel, and Don’t Live For Your Obituary is eligible for Best Related Work. If you liked them, please feel free to nominate them, with my thanks. But if there were works you prefer better in these categories, please nominate those works instead!