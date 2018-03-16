I’ve been in Durham, NC the last couple of days, visiting friends and seeing sights, including this here sculpture of a bull, which frankly seems to be judging me. How dare you, sir! It’s been fun but now I’m on my way home again to see Krissy and Athena and the cats. Life is good.
8 thoughts on “A Durham Bull Stares Into Your Soul”
I did my doctorate at Duke so knew Durham pretty well once upon a time. Haven’t been back there since 1994, though.
If you like terrifying animal statues, Google Hodag. I spent my childhood summers up there…
Hey, thanks for spending your tourism dollars here! Hope you’ll be back in the area for a reading again soon.
That’s crazy. I’m loving it. Thanks for sharing
I hope you got some delicious ice cream from The Parlour across the street from the bull.
Dammit Scalzi, you’re 15 minutes from my house and didn’t tell me? I finally see just how much I really mean to you!
Bulls are spirit guides, thats why they can see into your soul.
That’s Major. He looks at everyone that way. Fun fact is that he contains a time capsule from when he was constructed by the good folks at http://www.libertyartsnc.org/.
“Bull Durham” – the ultimate date night movie ;-)
A sports movie that anyone can enjoy, even people who equate baseball to lawn-spotting.