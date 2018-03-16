Uncategorized

A Durham Bull Stares Into Your Soul

John Scalzi8 Comments

I’ve been in Durham, NC the last couple of days, visiting friends and seeing sights, including this here sculpture of a bull, which frankly seems to be judging me. How dare you, sir! It’s been fun but now I’m on my way home again to see Krissy and Athena and the cats. Life is good.

 

8 thoughts on “A Durham Bull Stares Into Your Soul

  1. I did my doctorate at Duke so knew Durham pretty well once upon a time. Haven’t been back there since 1994, though.

    If you like terrifying animal statues, Google Hodag. I spent my childhood summers up there…

  5. Dammit Scalzi, you’re 15 minutes from my house and didn’t tell me? I finally see just how much I really mean to you!

  8. “Bull Durham” – the ultimate date night movie ;-)

    A sports movie that anyone can enjoy, even people who equate baseball to lawn-spotting.

