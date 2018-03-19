Uncategorized

I Just Realized I Totally Spaced On Posting Today, So Here’s a Cat Picture

John Scalzi2 Comments

I figure this will make up for my absence. I especially like Zeus’s expression.

How was your day?

2 thoughts on “I Just Realized I Totally Spaced On Posting Today, So Here’s a Cat Picture

  1. My day has been really good, because over the weekend I remembered that listening to novels on Audible is more fun than Podcasts, and I listened to the first 90% of The Collapsing Empire with great delight. I’m looking forward to finishing it in the next day or two, and then listening to the next volume when it comes out in the fall.

    Question: Have your or any critics written about The Collapsing Empire as a response to The Foundation Trilogy? “End” triggered the comparison; including all the emperero rather than just Harri Seldon seemed an important and wise democratic corrective.

  2. Cat photos are always welcome! Zeus looks like he’s thinking, “ay, such a princess, always hogging the spotlight.”

    My Monday was a long one, thanks for asking, with a full day at work followed by an evening meeting that ran way overtime, but that’s just business as usual. At least I resisted the urge to actually smack the idiots I encountered throughout the day, so I count that as a win. Hopefully I can similarly restrain myself today.

