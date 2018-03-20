Hey, I Feel Like Giving Away This ARC of Head On, If You Want It Let Me Know

Yes, you could win this specific ARC of Head On! And I will sign and personalize it for you!

(Cat not included)

All you have to do to enter is leave a comment, and leave an actual email address where you receive mail in the part of the comment form where it says “Email” (the email will not be displayed unless you actually put it in the comment field; don’t do that unless you want everyone to see it). The comments will be left open for two days starting the moment this post is published; after the comments automatically close, I will see how many comments there are and then ask one of my voice activated computer assistants to pick a number between one and [whatever number of comments there are]. Whoever has that comment number wins!

Leave only one comment per person, please. Don’t be greedy.

Also, before you ask, yes, this is open to everyone on the planet. I’ll pay for shipping to wherever you are. But if you’re not in the US I can’t guarantee it will get there quickly. I don’t know how your country handle mail, folks. If you’re not on the planet, I’m not sending it to you. I wouldn’t know how. Sorry, astronauts and aliens.

Got it? Okay: Go!