Our backyard here on the second day of spring. To be clear, as late as 12 hours ago it was entirely snow free. Now look at this. It’s probably the most snow we’ve had fall in a single day the entire year to date. Get it together, spring! You’re better than this!
So, you piled under snow, too?
36 thoughts on “Okay, But, Seriously, Spring, What the Actual Hell”
No snow in Atlanta, but unusually cool for this time of year. Which I’m enjoying.
Note that there’s not really any official “beginning of Spring”. The equinox is an astronomical moment; the timing of the seasons is variable depending on local climate.
We’re expecting snow later today here in New England but in the last 24 hours the prediction has gone from 8-10 inches to 3-5 inches so who the frak knows?
It’s a snow day in Northern Virginia. The schools and federal government are closed. It’s supposed to snow all day. Woke up to a blanket of white. It was just 50 degrees yesterday!
We have snow this morning. The ground’s too warm for it to stick, so I had all the fun of walking through masses of big, fluffy flakes and none of the bother of shoveling it.
I live in northern NJ and today my entire state is shut down, the kids are home from school, and we’re expecting our FOURTH Nor’easter. I AM OVER IT.
Southeast Mass / Cape Cod.
Fourth nor’easter in the last three weeks hitting today with 50+ Gusts
Fifth likely for Sun/Mon.
You should probably remove that while filter; it’ll seriously screw up normal photos…. :) the high will be 90 outside tomorrow (Phoenix, AZ)….
I live in Minnesota. Yes. We’ll probably have snow here for another month.
Not yet, but we’re supposed to get an inch per hour until about 8pm. Everything is closed but as a telework-ready federal contractor I have to work or burn a vacation day (of which I have very few). Thank goodness Grandma came to take the baby away for as much of the day as she can manage.
I live in Alberta. Snow is possible all months of year – in my lifetime, shortest (no snowfalls)spring/summer has been May 20th to Sept 20th. My wife has seen a July snow.
San Diego, so nope. We did get some, I think it was in 1967.
No. In fact, we are so dry and warm that ski resorts are closing early and construction projects in the mountains are ahead of schedule. Colorado.
It’s cold (below freezing), but deceptively bright and sunny the past few days. The weather reports for the past couple of days say that the 4th Nor’easter will miss us (and the Fingerlakes region is far enough inland that we got some snow and slush from the previous 3, but not the brunt of it). There may be some residual snow, but the streets and sidewalks have been clear for a while.
Nope. Just a few hours north of you it’s been unseasonably cold but blessedly precipitation-free so far.
Snow has just begun but the big worry is losing power. I have cranked the heat to 65F just in case.
I’m sitting in New Hyde Park, NY, on Long Island. The travel ban on empty trailers in NJ and PA means I’m going to be sitting here a couple of days before I can head back to Ohio. And the reason for that ban is currently doing a fine job of dropping a mixture of ice and snow here. It has just stopped melting when it hits the ground, so I suspect it won’t be long before it starts piling up.
Pretty snow on the trees here in Central VA, but the roads are clear at least in the city.
This latest nor’easter will set a record for snowiest March in Worcester, MA. The parade of storms has been a pain, but it is nothing like February of 2015. I keep telling myself that things could be worse.
No snow in South GA (we did get an inch or two in January) but Mother Nature is being bi-polar. We’ll have highs in the 80s one day; then the lows will be in the 30s the next.
France here, and we had that one this weekend. Second snowfall of the entire winter (but it all melted yesterday).
We’ve got piles of snow from prior storms but the frigidly cold high pressure system is keeping the nor’easter from our doorstep this time. It was -1 yesterday morning when I got up, but hey, the sun was shining. #glasshalffull
A haiku I wrote yesterday:
I rode my bicycle to work yesterday (and will again today); barely any snow left here in the “frozen North” (southern Ontario), though temperatures are still hovering around freezing.
Snow here in Kentucky.
I’m in Oregon – we’re expecting light rain today and that’s pretty much it.
You could abandon the cold hemisphere and come back to Swancon… no snow at all here in Perth. Just sayin’
As noted by others, hitting tri-state coastal area right now with 12-15″ (NY, NJ, CT). Thinking of all affected. Also, David A.W. our friends at the Cape. My partner has been sadly watching the many vids posted of the damages and I believe last night one of Liam’s coming down :-(.
It’s been a wonderful winter as far as I’m concerned. Looking like a great spring, too! Seriously. Wouldn’t you rather have this than 90° and sweaty? At my age, putting on more clothes is much better than taking them off.
Paris here. We had snow yesterday that lasted a day. This winter has been the coldest and snowiest I remember in a long time.
It’s (almost) always sunny in Tel-Aviv.
Has anybody seen the meme going around where winter keeps leaving, then kicking in the door and yelling “and another thing…!”? I feel that’s fairly appropriate for all of us on the East Coast from about North Carolina up.
A couple hundred miles north of you. The storm wisely stayed in Ohio.
Clear/sunny – High in the low 40s – and a motorcycle on the road!
Yay Spring!!
Here in Denver we’ve had almost no snow at all for this winter. It’s really a bit worrying.
Maryland is getting it right now and while it doesn’t look like a lot, this state isn’t the best at dealing with anything over a few inches LOL