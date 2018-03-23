Uncategorized

New Books and ARCs, 3/23/18

John Scalzi14 Comments

This week’s stack of new books and ARCs has some very choice titles in it, I have to say. What here is speaking to you? Tell us all in the comments!

14 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 3/23/18

  4. The Naomi Novik would be great. I really enjoyed her Temeraire series until the last couple. I felt the central conceit became increasingly cumbersome as she expanded the story further into the world at large. But then she completely switched gears with Uprooted, which I thought was terrific.

  10. Oh, Naomi Novik’s Spinning silver for sure(she really does have agift for storytelling), but The Last Sun also sounds interesting!

  12. Oh the new Naomi Novik! I really liked the short-story version in The Starlit Wood and I can’t wait to see how she expands it.

  13. Been a while since I read David Schow. I always enjoyed his splatterpunk books, so I’ll have to check this one out.

