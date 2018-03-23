This week’s stack of new books and ARCs has some very choice titles in it, I have to say. What here is speaking to you? Tell us all in the comments!
14 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 3/23/18”
Noir! I’m number 2 on the wait list at the library. I hope it is as good as Lamb was
Oh hey! A new Naomi Novik book!
*adds to library hold queue*
Cannot WAIT for Noir!
The Naomi Novik would be great. I really enjoyed her Temeraire series until the last couple. I felt the central conceit became increasingly cumbersome as she expanded the story further into the world at large. But then she completely switched gears with Uprooted, which I thought was terrific.
I’ve been waiting for Noir.
The Novik, the Schow and the Kadrey.
Sure would like to get my hands on Hollywood Dead before August.
Wasn’t aware of the new Naomi Novik, added to my shopping list!
I can’t wait for Naomi Novik’s SPINNING SILVER. I loved UPROOTED! And we’re big Christopher Moore fans in our house, too.
Oh, Naomi Novik’s Spinning silver for sure(she really does have agift for storytelling), but The Last Sun also sounds interesting!
Afterwar looks interesting!
Oh the new Naomi Novik! I really liked the short-story version in The Starlit Wood and I can’t wait to see how she expands it.
Been a while since I read David Schow. I always enjoyed his splatterpunk books, so I’ll have to check this one out.
I’d like a ticket for the Novik train. Both my wife and I were enthralled by Uprooted.